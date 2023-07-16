CD Review: Tailgunner - Guns For Hire

Artist: TailgunnerTitle: Guns For HireGenre: Heavy MetalRelease Date: 14th July 2023Label: Fireflash RecordsIt has been some time since I reviewed the single TAILGUNNER 'Guns For Hire’ and the following EP ‘Crashdive’, but now the time has come to dive deep into the first full-length of UK’s next big hope in traditional Heavy Metal. Things started with Craig Cairns, Sam Caldwell and Zach Salvini parting ways with MIDNIGHT PROPHECY in 2020 after raising hell with their former band. I was quite excited to hear that these talented lads started to make music with a new outfit that soon. Luckily, they landed on Fireflash Records, the new baby of former Nuclear Blast jack-for-all-trades Markus Wosgien. If you belong to the few people that read my reviews and the interview I already did on these guys, you already know that this record is gonna blow you away if you have a knack for classic Heavy Metal.At every moment it is audible where these guys come from musically, there are influences felt and heard of adored acts like HELLOWEEN, IRON MAIDEN, MEGADETH and JUDAS PRIEST when it comes to the sound itself you cannot deny that ENFORCER’s Jonas Wikstrand mixed and mastered all ten tracks of this modern masterpiece. The musicality and songwriting skills shown on this output is astounding to be honest, I am just invested as soon as a melody really catches my interest and songs like ‘New Horizons’ are just that: catchy as all hell and inconceivably melodic. Sure, the name-giving ‘Guns For Hire’ is already a song to kick doors in to but if a number like ‘Warhead’ does not animate you to raise your fist into the air and proclaim your unending love for Heavy Metal to the gods I have to assume that you are dead.The overall TAILGUNNER sound reminds me a lot of a mix of ENFORCER and MIDNIGHT PROPHECY which is one hell of a statement as I absolutely hold a torch for both acts. If you like the mentioned bands and generally dig stuff from the New Wave of Heavy Metal and most classic acts of the 80s: “Crashdive” into their stuff, I highly recommend this band!01. Shadows Of War02. Guns For Hire03. White Death04. Revolution Scream05. Futures Lost06. New Horizons07. Warhead08. Crashdive09. Blood For Blood10. RebirthCraig Cairns – VocalsPatrick van der Völlering – GuitarZach Salvini – GuitarThomas Hewson – BassSam Caldwell – DrumMusic: 9Sound: 9Total: 9 / 10