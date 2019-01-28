Gallery: Behemoth - Oberhausen 2019

Turbinenhalle 2, Oberhausen, Germany23rd January 2019BEHEMOTH, a Polish blackened Death Metal band from Gdansk, are on their “Ecclesia Diabolica Europa” tour with five venues in Germany. Today the bands visit the Turbinenhalle 2 in Oberhausen, which is very well filled but not completely sold out.It starts at 19:30 pm with the American band WOLVES IN THE THRONE ROOM. The quartet was founded in 2002 and has six long-players released. The last one from 2017is titled ‘Thrice Woven’. Stylistically, the troupe plays a style of Blackgaze that combines elements of Nordic Black Metal with Core, Thrash, Post-Rock and Shoegazing. The band is well celebrated, although the style takes quite a bit of getting used to. The lighting conditions are quite poor and, moreover, the stage is shrouded again and again in thick mist damage, so that the protagonists are difficult to identify. The Swedish Death Metallers AT THE GATES with the well-known shouter Tomas Lindberg can easily get on top of the good mood and offer a really energetic show packed with good stage acting. The brutal sound is really good and the lightshow leaves nothing to be desired.At 21:40 pm is the headliner’s turn. After the intro, ‘Solve’, whose lyrics are still performed behind a curtain, the same falls and BEHEMOTH, namely Nergal, Inferno, Orian and Seth open the black mass with ‘Wolves Ov Siberia’, also from the current album, ‘I Loved You At Your Darkest’. The track is supported by mighty pyrotechnics. After ‘Daimonos’ there is also a lot of steam and fire in ‘Pro Nobis Lucifer’ too, before the front man dresses in a priest’s robe during the quieter track ‘Bartzabel’. With a varied song selection, punctuated effects from pyros and fog machines and various outfits, the Poles celebrate a stunning show and reap great applause, some moshpits and also the security has a lot to do with so many crowd surfers.http://www.wittr.com / https://www.facebook.com/wolvesinthethroneroomSetlist01. Angrboda02. The Old Ones Are With Us03. Born From The Serpent’s Eyehttp://atthegates.se / https://www.facebook.com/AtTheGatesOfficialSetlist01. Der Widerstand02. To Drink From The Night Itself03. Slaugther Of The Soul04. At War With Reality05. A Stare Bound In Stone06. Cold07. El Altar Del Dios Desconocido08. Death And The Labyrinth09. Heroes And Tombs10. Suicide Nation11. Daggers of Black Haze12. The Book Of Sand (The Abomination)13. Blinded By Fear14. The Night Eternalhttp://www.behemoth.pl / https://www.facebook.com/behemothSetlist01. Solve02. Wolves Ov Siberia03. Daimonos04. Ora Pro Nobis Lucifer05. Bartzabel06. Ov Fire And The Void07. God = Dog08. Conquer All09. Ecclesia Diabolica Catholica10. Decade of Therion11. Blow Your Trumpets Gabriel12. Slaves Shall Serve13. Chant For Ezkaton 2000 E.V.---14. Lucifer Intro + Lucifer15. We Are The Next 1000 Years16. CoagvlaAll Pictures by Andreas Gey