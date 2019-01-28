Latest Raffles

Gallery: Behemoth - Oberhausen 2019

Details
behemothTurbinenhalle 2, Oberhausen, Germany
23rd January 2019
Behemoth - “Ecclesia Diabolica Europa” Tour - Support: Wolves In The Throne Room, At The Gates

BEHEMOTH, a Polish blackened Death Metal band from Gdansk, are on their “Ecclesia Diabolica Europa” tour with five venues in Germany. Today the bands visit the Turbinenhalle 2 in Oberhausen, which is very well filled but not completely sold out.

It starts at 19:30 pm with the American band WOLVES IN THE THRONE ROOM. The quartet was founded in 2002 and has six long-players released. The last one from 2017is titled ‘Thrice Woven’. Stylistically, the troupe plays a style of Blackgaze that combines elements of Nordic Black Metal with Core, Thrash, Post-Rock and Shoegazing. The band is well celebrated, although the style takes quite a bit of getting used to. The lighting conditions are quite poor and, moreover, the stage is shrouded again and again in thick mist damage, so that the protagonists are difficult to identify. The Swedish Death Metallers AT THE GATES with the well-known shouter Tomas Lindberg can easily get on top of the good mood and offer a really energetic show packed with good stage acting. The brutal sound is really good and the lightshow leaves nothing to be desired.

behemothCCC 081320190123CCC 0813

At 21:40 pm is the headliner’s turn. After the intro, ‘Solve’, whose lyrics are still performed behind a curtain, the same falls and BEHEMOTH, namely Nergal, Inferno, Orian and Seth open the black mass with ‘Wolves Ov Siberia’, also from the current album, ‘I Loved You At Your Darkest’. The track is supported by mighty pyrotechnics. After ‘Daimonos’ there is also a lot of steam and fire in ‘Pro Nobis Lucifer’ too, before the front man dresses in a priest’s robe during the quieter track ‘Bartzabel’. With a varied song selection, punctuated effects from pyros and fog machines and various outfits, the Poles celebrate a stunning show and reap great applause, some moshpits and also the security has a lot to do with so many crowd surfers.


http://www.wittr.com / https://www.facebook.com/wolvesinthethroneroom

Setlist
01. Angrboda
02. The Old Ones Are With Us
03. Born From The Serpent’s Eye


http://atthegates.se / https://www.facebook.com/AtTheGatesOfficial

Setlist
01. Der Widerstand
02. To Drink From The Night Itself
03. Slaugther Of The Soul
04. At War With Reality
05. A Stare Bound In Stone
06. Cold
07. El Altar Del Dios Desconocido
08. Death And The Labyrinth
09. Heroes And Tombs
10. Suicide Nation
11. Daggers of Black Haze
12. The Book Of Sand (The Abomination)
13. Blinded By Fear
14. The Night Eternal


http://www.behemoth.pl / https://www.facebook.com/behemoth

Setlist
01. Solve
02. Wolves Ov Siberia
03. Daimonos
04. Ora Pro Nobis Lucifer
05. Bartzabel
06. Ov Fire And The Void
07. God = Dog
08. Conquer All
09. Ecclesia Diabolica Catholica
10. Decade of Therion
11. Blow Your Trumpets Gabriel
12. Slaves Shall Serve
13. Chant For Ezkaton 2000 E.V.
---
14. Lucifer Intro + Lucifer
15. We Are The Next 1000 Years
16. Coagvla

All Pictures by Andreas Gey
