Gallery: As I Lay Dying - Leipzig 2019

Details
AsILayDying 38Haus Auensee, Leipzig, Germany
27th September 2019
As I Lay Dying - “Shaped by Fire” Tour Europe 2019 - Special Guest: Chelsea Grin, Unearth, Fit for a King

The fans were welcomed by three special guests this evening in the Haus Auensee in Leipzig: FIT FOR A KING, UNERTH and CHELSEA GRIN started so well. All fans had a good time right from the beginning. In 2019, the American Metalcore band AS I LAY DYING released their seventh album ‘Shaped by Fire’. And there really was a lot of fire this evening. The fans got a hot show in the truest sense of the word. Wow! AS I LAY DYING played a great concert. Anyone who had the chance to see the band live this evening will remember it for a long time! So if AS I LAY DYING plays a concert near you, you should go and give them the second chance


Fit For A King

https://www.facebook.com/fitforakingband


Unearth

https://www.facebook.com/unearthofficial


Chelsea Grin

https://www.facebook.com/ChelseaGrinMetal

Setlist
01. My Damnation
02. Cheyne Stokes
03. Dead Rose
04. The Wolf
05. Across the Earth
06. Playing With Fire
07. 9:30am
08. Outliers
09. Recreant
10. Hostage


As I Lay Dying

https://www.facebook.com/asilaydying

Setlist
01. Burn to Emerge
02. Blinded
03. Through Struggle
04. Within Destruction
05. Redefined
06. The Sound of Truth
07. Forsaken
08. Shaped by Fire
09. The Darkest Nights
10. An Ocean Between Us
11. Gatekeeper (Live debut)
12. A Greater Foundation
13. Parallels
14. My Own Grave
15. 94 Hours
---
16. Separation
17. Nothing Left
18. Confined

More on As I Lay Dying, Chelsea Grin, Unearth, Fit For A King


All Pictures by Silvio Pfeifer
