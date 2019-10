Gallery: As I Lay Dying - Leipzig 2019

Haus Auensee, Leipzig, Germany27th September 2019The fans were welcomed by three special guests this evening in the Haus Auensee in Leipzig: FIT FOR A KING, UNERTH and CHELSEA GRIN started so well. All fans had a good time right from the beginning. In 2019, the American Metalcore band AS I LAY DYING released their seventh album 'Shaped by Fire'. And there really was a lot of fire this evening. The fans got a hot show in the truest sense of the word. Wow! AS I LAY DYING played a great concert. Anyone who had the chance to see the band live this evening will remember it for a long time! So if AS I LAY DYING plays a concert near you, you should go and give them the second chanceSetlist01. My Damnation02. Cheyne Stokes03. Dead Rose04. The Wolf05. Across the Earth06. Playing With Fire07. 9:30am08. Outliers09. Recreant10. HostageSetlist01. Burn to Emerge02. Blinded03. Through Struggle04. Within Destruction05. Redefined06. The Sound of Truth07. Forsaken08. Shaped by Fire09. The Darkest Nights10. An Ocean Between Us11. Gatekeeper (Live debut)12. A Greater Foundation13. Parallels14. My Own Grave15. 94 Hours---16. Separation17. Nothing Left18. ConfinedAll Pictures by Silvio Pfeifer