Gallery: Insomnium - Dresden 2019

Reithalle Straße E, Dresden, Germany24th November 2019Last Sunday INSOMNIUM from Finland visited the Reithalle Strasse E in Dresden. Currently they are traveling around with their “Tour Like a Grave 20019”. The evening was opened by STAM1NA from Finland who already received some awards in their homeland. Right at the beginning the band gave 150% on stage. A great opener!After that THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER from the USA took over the stage and enthused the audience. After a short stage rebuilding the headliner INSOMNIUM conquered the stage. Wow! What a brilliant concert. The super sound and the very good stage light impressed the audience. Throughout the audience there were head-bangers who let their hair fly. A real highlight concert that fans will remember for a long time. The band was rewarded with cheers and applause from the audience after each song. If INSOMNIUM plays near you, you should not miss it. You will not regret it!https://www.facebook.com/Stam1naOfficialhttps://www.facebook.com/theblackdahliamurderofficialhttp://www.facebook.com/insomniumofficialMore on Insomnium All pictures by Silvio Pfeifer