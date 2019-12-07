Gallery: Whispering Sons - Dortmund 2019

FZW, Dortmund, Germany
6th December 2019
Whispering Sons & Sunflower
WHISPERING SONS are a Belgian Post-Punk band and the best proof that this genre is far from having its best years. Inspired and driven by the dynamics of their hometown of Brussels, the haunting music of the quintet deals with feelings of alienation.
WHISPERING SONS are known for high-intensity concerts - hypnotic, stirring and punchy, they impress with their roughness and honesty, supported by the dark voice of their singer Fenne Kuppens and their impressive stage presence. With their 2018 album debut ‘Image’, they are touring Europe inexorably, bringing the Post-Punk idea back to life with a new sound aesthetic. Yesterday, they played an amazing show at the small club of FZW in Dortmund in front of an enthusiastic crowd. The evening was opened by SUNFLOWER, heading from Bruges in Belgium.
Sunflower
Setlist
01. Stay
02. Luxury
03. Beloving
04. Nevertime
05. Heroin
06. Monica Electronica
https://www.facebook.com/sunflowerBelgium
Whispering Sons
Setlist
01. Fear
02. Stalemate
03. Got a Light
04. Cool
05. Alone
06. White Noise
07. Performance
08. Skin
09. No Time
10. Vision
11. Hollow
12. Wall
13. Waste
http://www.whisperingsons.com / https://www.facebook.com/WhisperingSons
All pictures by Daniela Vorndran (http://www.vorndranphotography.com / http://www.facebook.com/blackcatnet)
