Gallery: Whispering Sons - Dortmund 2019

FZW, Dortmund, Germany6th December 2019WHISPERING SONS are a Belgian Post-Punk band and the best proof that this genre is far from having its best years. Inspired and driven by the dynamics of their hometown of Brussels, the haunting music of the quintet deals with feelings of alienation.WHISPERING SONS are known for high-intensity concerts - hypnotic, stirring and punchy, they impress with their roughness and honesty, supported by the dark voice of their singer Fenne Kuppens and their impressive stage presence. With their 2018 album debut ‘Image’, they are touring Europe inexorably, bringing the Post-Punk idea back to life with a new sound aesthetic. Yesterday, they played an amazing show at the small club of FZW in Dortmund in front of an enthusiastic crowd. The evening was opened by SUNFLOWER, heading from Bruges in Belgium.Setlist01. Stay02. Luxury03. Beloving04. Nevertime05. Heroin06. Monica Electronicahttps://www.facebook.com/sunflowerBelgiumSetlist01. Fear02. Stalemate03. Got a Light04. Cool05. Alone06. White Noise07. Performance08. Skin09. No Time10. Vision11. Hollow12. Wall13. Wastehttp://www.whisperingsons.com / https://www.facebook.com/WhisperingSonsAll pictures by Daniela Vorndran ( http://www.vorndranphotography.com