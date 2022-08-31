Gallery: Knorkator - Leipzig 2022

Täubchenthal, Leipzig, Germany
27th August 2022
Knorkator - “Zweck ist Wiederstandslos”
The concert was actually planned for 2020, but unfortunately it had to be postponed several times due to the pandemic. Now the time had finally come and the concert could take place. Before the concert there was a lot of rain in Leipzig. Luckily the rain stopped before the event. So, the fans could enjoy the outdoor concert without rain.
The Täubchenthal was well filled and the fans and band celebrated a brilliant party together. No one was injured, but a keyboard was destroyed. KNORKATOR also received vocal support on stage from Stumpen’s daughter Agnetha on several occasions. In September 2022 the new record ‘Sieg der Vernunft’ will be released and in October 2022 the tour for the album will start. And now, please enjoy our pictures from the concert. https://www.facebook.com/knorkatormusik
All pictures by Silvio Pfeifer
