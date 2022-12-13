Gallery: Amorphis & Eluveitie - Leipzig 2022

Felsenkeller, Leipzig, Germany
10th December 2022
Amorphis & Eluveitie - “Europa Co-Headline Tour” - Special Guest: Dark Tranquillity & Nailed To Obscurity
Wow, what an amazing live event! The Felsenkeller in Leipzig was sold out. With this excellent line up, I didn’t expect anything else. NAILED TO OBSCURITY, DARK TRANQUILITY, ELUVEITIE and AMORPHIS together in one night was just a dream come true. In our picture galleries you can find a few impressions from this great event at the Felsenkeller Leipzig.
Nailed To Obscurity
First NAILED TO OBSCURITY entered the stage and delivered a great set. In the concert pit I could feel the vibrations when Raimund Ennenga stamped his foot on the stage. Yeah, that’s the power of Heavy Metal! http://www.nailedtoobscurity.com
Setlist
01. Black Frost
02. Protean
03. Liquid Mourning
04. Clouded Frame
05. Desolate Ruin
Dark Tranquillity
After that DARK TRANQUILITY followed and they joined the very good performance of their opening act. As always, the fans sang along to many of the songs. http://www.darktranquillity.com
Setlist
01. Identical to None
02. Terminus (Where Death Is Most Alive)
03. What Only You Know
04. Atoma
05. Nothing to No One
06. Cathode Ray Sunshine
07. Hours Passed in Exile
08. Phantom Days
09. Misery’s Crown
Eluveitie
Then ELUVEITIE entered the stage. There have been some changes in the band’s line-up over the past few years. The band has developed further and delivered an excellent live performance. Christian “Chrigel” Glanzmann and Fabienne Erni make an excellent combination of vocals. https://eluveitie.ch
Setlist
01. Exile of the Gods
02. Nil
03. Deathwalker
04. Epona
05. Anu
06. A Rose for Epona
07. Thousandfold
08. Ambiramus
09. King
10. Breathe
11. De Ruef vo de Bärge
12. Aidus
13. Ategnatos
14. Inis Mona
Amorphis
The crowning glory of the evening was AMORPHIS. As with the bands before, there were some crowd surfers. Between the concerts, the side doors in the Felsenkeller were opened and you could see how it was snowing outside… and AMORPHIS also played ‘Black Winter Day’ in their set. Of course, that went very well with the song. Time flew by that evening. Even after AMORPHIS had left the stage, some fans still called for an encore. https://amorphis.net/
Setlist
01. Northwards
02. On the Dark Waters
03. Death of a King
04. Silver Bride
05. Into Hiding
06. Wrong Direction
07. The Moon
08. Seven Roads Come Together
09. Black Winter Day
10. My Kantele
11. The Bee
12. House of Sleep
All Pictures by Silvio Pfeifer
.