Gallery: Amorphis & Eluveitie - Leipzig 2022

Felsenkeller, Leipzig, Germany10th December 2022Wow, what an amazing live event! The Felsenkeller in Leipzig was sold out. With this excellent line up, I didn’t expect anything else. NAILED TO OBSCURITY, DARK TRANQUILITY, ELUVEITIE and AMORPHIS together in one night was just a dream come true. In our picture galleries you can find a few impressions from this great event at the Felsenkeller Leipzig.First NAILED TO OBSCURITY entered the stage and delivered a great set. In the concert pit I could feel the vibrations when Raimund Ennenga stamped his foot on the stage. Yeah, that’s the power of Heavy Metal! http://www.nailedtoobscurity.comSetlist01. Black Frost02. Protean03. Liquid Mourning04. Clouded Frame05. Desolate RuinAfter that DARK TRANQUILITY followed and they joined the very good performance of their opening act. As always, the fans sang along to many of the songs. http://www.darktranquillity.comSetlist01. Identical to None02. Terminus (Where Death Is Most Alive)03. What Only You Know04. Atoma05. Nothing to No One06. Cathode Ray Sunshine07. Hours Passed in Exile08. Phantom Days09. Misery’s CrownThen ELUVEITIE entered the stage. There have been some changes in the band’s line-up over the past few years. The band has developed further and delivered an excellent live performance. Christian “Chrigel” Glanzmann and Fabienne Erni make an excellent combination of vocals. https://eluveitie.chSetlist01. Exile of the Gods02. Nil03. Deathwalker04. Epona05. Anu06. A Rose for Epona07. Thousandfold08. Ambiramus09. King10. Breathe11. De Ruef vo de Bärge12. Aidus13. Ategnatos14. Inis MonaThe crowning glory of the evening was AMORPHIS. As with the bands before, there were some crowd surfers. Between the concerts, the side doors in the Felsenkeller were opened and you could see how it was snowing outside… and AMORPHIS also played ‘Black Winter Day’ in their set. Of course, that went very well with the song. Time flew by that evening. Even after AMORPHIS had left the stage, some fans still called for an encore. https://amorphis.net/Setlist01. Northwards02. On the Dark Waters03. Death of a King04. Silver Bride05. Into Hiding06. Wrong Direction07. The Moon08. Seven Roads Come Together09. Black Winter Day10. My Kantele11. The Bee12. House of SleepAll Pictures by Silvio Pfeifer