Gallery: Amorphis & Eluveitie - Esch sur Alzette 2022

Details
AmorphisRockhal, Esch sur Alzette, Luxembourg
15th December 2022
Amorphis & Eluveitie - “Co-Headliner Tour” 2022 - Support: Dark Tranquillity

To end the year with a banger, the Finns from AMORPHIS joined Swiss band ELUVEITIE for a big co-headline show at the Rockhal. Also in the luggage were DARK TRANQUILLITY and NAILED TO OBSCURITY. The latter, however, played so early that it was unfortunately not possible for many spectators to see them from the beginning.


Dark Tranquillity

DARK TRANQUILLITY is a Swedish Melodic Death Metal band from Gothenburg. Along with IN FLAMES, AT THE GATES and SOILWORK, they are among the formative musicians of the so-called Gothenburg school of Melodic Death Metal.

Setlist
01. Identical to None
02. Terminus (Where Death is Most Alive)
03. What Only You Know
04. Atoma
05. Nothing to No One
06. Cathode Ray Sunshine
07. Hours Passed in Exile
08. Phantom Days
09. Misery’s Crown

  • DSC_4414
  • DSC_4417
  • DSC_4427
  • DSC_4447
  • DSC_4474
  • DSC_4479
  • DSC_4501
  • DSC_4529
  • DSC_4536
  • DSC_4549
  • DSC_4559
  • DSC_4578
  • DSC_4579
  • DSC_4584
  • DSC_4613
  • DSC_4623
  • DSC_4630
  • DSC_4647
  • DSC_4664
  • DSC_4678
  • DSC_4691
  • DSC_4701
  • DSC_4712
  • DSC_4721
  • DSC_4727
  • DSC_4745
  • DSC_4753
  • DSC_4756
  • DSC_4760
  • DSC_4766
  • DSC_4785
  • DSC_4797
  • DSC_4808
  • DSC_4824
  • DSC_4829
  • DSC_4836
  • DSC_4840
  • DSC_4851
  • DSC_4868
  • DSC_4879
  • DSC_4905
  • DSC_4919
  • DSC_4938
  • DSC_4943
  • DSC_4948


Eluveitie

ELUVEITIE have been spreading worldwide for more than 15 years. Starting with their debut album ‘Spirit’ (2006) to ‘Slania’ (2008) and their latest work ‘Ategnatos’ (2019), the Swiss have developed a ground-breaking recipe. Far away from any drunken clichés and silly battle hullabaloo, they have developed a style that shapes the best of folk metal and melodic death into an incomparable unity.

Setlist
01. Exile of the Gods
02. Nil
03. Deathwalker
04. Epona
05. Anu
06. A Rose for Epona
07. Thousandfold
08. Ambiramus
09. King
10. Breathe
11. The Call of the Mountains
---
12. Aidus
13. Ategnatos
14. Inis Mona

  • DSC_4971
  • DSC_4972
  • DSC_4973
  • DSC_4983
  • DSC_4985
  • DSC_4989
  • DSC_4999
  • DSC_5009
  • DSC_5016
  • DSC_5025
  • DSC_5033
  • DSC_5041
  • DSC_5044
  • DSC_5049
  • DSC_5054
  • DSC_5067
  • DSC_5079
  • DSC_5080
  • DSC_5086
  • DSC_5090
  • DSC_5092
  • DSC_5096
  • DSC_5110
  • DSC_5126
  • DSC_5133
  • DSC_5138
  • DSC_5146
  • DSC_5151
  • DSC_5159
  • DSC_5172
  • DSC_5176
  • DSC_5188
  • DSC_5193
  • DSC_5200
  • DSC_5211
  • DSC_5214
  • DSC_5245
  • DSC_5253
  • DSC_5260
  • DSC_5267
  • DSC_5271
  • DSC_5278
  • DSC_5280
  • DSC_5297
  • DSC_5304
  • DSC_5328
  • DSC_5334
  • DSC_5359
  • DSC_5378
  • DSC_5402


Amorphis

For more than 30 years, Finnish pioneers AMORPHIS have dug their very own niche here between heartfelt and aggressive, melancholic yet comforting music. With their latest studio album ‘Halo’, the combo once again underlines their ground-breaking status as one of the most original, culturally relevant, and best bands ever to come out of the land of a thousand lakes.

Setlist
01. Northwards
02. On the Dark Waters
03. Death of a King
04. Silver Bride
05. Into Hiding
06. Wrong Direction
07. The Moon
08. Seven Roads Come Together
09. Black Winter Day
10. My Kantele
11. The Bee
12. House of Sleep

  • DSC_5461
  • DSC_5475
  • DSC_5478
  • DSC_5491
  • DSC_5497
  • DSC_5511
  • DSC_5519
  • DSC_5520
  • DSC_5527
  • DSC_5561
  • DSC_5562
  • DSC_5579
  • DSC_5611
  • DSC_5632
  • DSC_5642
  • DSC_5682
  • DSC_5688
  • DSC_5701
  • DSC_5711
  • DSC_5717
  • DSC_5732
  • DSC_5735
  • DSC_5742
  • DSC_5770
  • DSC_5773
  • DSC_5780
  • DSC_5823
  • DSC_5829
  • DSC_5836
  • DSC_5873
  • DSC_5882
  • DSC_5896
  • DSC_5901
  • DSC_5920
  • DSC_5951
  • DSC_5953
  • DSC_5959
  • DSC_5982
  • DSC_6002
  • DSC_6010

All pictures by Elena Arens
Gallery: Amorphis & Eluveitie - Esch sur Alzette 2022