Gallery: Amorphis & Eluveitie - Esch sur Alzette 2022

Rockhal, Esch sur Alzette, Luxembourg15th December 2022To end the year with a banger, the Finns from AMORPHIS joined Swiss band ELUVEITIE for a big co-headline show at the Rockhal. Also in the luggage were DARK TRANQUILLITY and NAILED TO OBSCURITY. The latter, however, played so early that it was unfortunately not possible for many spectators to see them from the beginning.DARK TRANQUILLITY is a Swedish Melodic Death Metal band from Gothenburg. Along with IN FLAMES, AT THE GATES and SOILWORK, they are among the formative musicians of the so-called Gothenburg school of Melodic Death Metal.Setlist01. Identical to None02. Terminus (Where Death is Most Alive)03. What Only You Know04. Atoma05. Nothing to No One06. Cathode Ray Sunshine07. Hours Passed in Exile08. Phantom Days09. Misery’s CrownELUVEITIE have been spreading worldwide for more than 15 years. Starting with their debut album ‘Spirit’ (2006) to ‘Slania’ (2008) and their latest work ‘Ategnatos’ (2019), the Swiss have developed a ground-breaking recipe. Far away from any drunken clichés and silly battle hullabaloo, they have developed a style that shapes the best of folk metal and melodic death into an incomparable unity.Setlist01. Exile of the Gods02. Nil03. Deathwalker04. Epona05. Anu06. A Rose for Epona07. Thousandfold08. Ambiramus09. King10. Breathe11. The Call of the Mountains---12. Aidus13. Ategnatos14. Inis MonaFor more than 30 years, Finnish pioneers AMORPHIS have dug their very own niche here between heartfelt and aggressive, melancholic yet comforting music. With their latest studio album ‘Halo’, the combo once again underlines their ground-breaking status as one of the most original, culturally relevant, and best bands ever to come out of the land of a thousand lakes.Setlist01. Northwards02. On the Dark Waters03. Death of a King04. Silver Bride05. Into Hiding06. Wrong Direction07. The Moon08. Seven Roads Come Together09. Black Winter Day10. My Kantele11. The Bee12. House of SleepAll pictures by Elena Arens