Gallery: Crematory - Leipzig 2023

Club Seilerstrasse, Zwickau, Germany28th April 2023CREMATORY released the ‘Inglorious Darkness’ album already in January 2022. Unfortunately, the tour dates had to be postponed several times due to the pandemic. This year the time had finally come and the event could take place. On their tour, CREMATORY also visited the Club Seilerstrasse in Zwickau. The band was celebrated by their fans in front of a sold-out house. The setlist featured a good mix of new and older songs. They were accompanied by the symphonic metal band HEL’S THRONE, founded in 2018. The concert evening got off to a great start with this support band. The organizers and team at Club Seilerstrasse have once again managed to put together a top event. In our gallery you will find some impressions of the concert.Setlist01. Mistress of Eternity02. Born Again03. Ravens Flight04. Helheim05. Ghost of yesterday06. Way of the Warrior07. Shadows of Wings08. Twilight of Gods09. Fadedhttps://www.helsthroneofficial.de/Setlist01. Inglorious Darkness02. Höllenbrand03. Shadowmaker04. Tick Tack05. Eyes of Suffering06. Komm näher07. Rest in Peace08. Wrong Side09. Greed10. Shadows of Mine11. Virus12. Trümmerwelt13. Ghost of the Past14. Tears of Time15. Break down The Walls16. Rise and Fallhttp://www.crematory.de/All Pictures by Silvio Pfeifer