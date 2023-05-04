Latest Raffles

Search Event Tickets

Buy Music & Merch!

Nuclear Blast Online Shop

Newsletter

Event Calendar

«
<
May 2023
>
»
M T W T F S S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30 31 1 2 3 4

Latest Events

View Full Calendar
No events

Login

Latest Previews

Latest Reviews & Interviews

Latest News

.

Translate

Gallery: Crematory - Leipzig 2023

Details
crematoryClub Seilerstrasse, Zwickau, Germany
28th April 2023
Crematory - “Darkness over Europe Tour 2023” - Support: Hel’s Throne

CREMATORY released the ‘Inglorious Darkness’ album already in January 2022. Unfortunately, the tour dates had to be postponed several times due to the pandemic. This year the time had finally come and the event could take place. On their tour, CREMATORY also visited the Club Seilerstrasse in Zwickau. The band was celebrated by their fans in front of a sold-out house. The setlist featured a good mix of new and older songs. They were accompanied by the symphonic metal band HEL’S THRONE, founded in 2018. The concert evening got off to a great start with this support band. The organizers and team at Club Seilerstrasse have once again managed to put together a top event. In our gallery you will find some impressions of the concert.


Hel’s Throne

  • SPF_5218
  • SPF_5224
  • SPF_5229
  • SPF_5246
  • SPF_5252
  • SPF_5263
  • SPF_5279
  • SPF_5284
  • SPF_5294
  • SPF_5298
  • SPF_5327
  • SPF_5333
  • SPF_5341
  • SPF_5344
  • SPF_5354
  • SPF_5360
  • SPF_5366
  • SPF_5369
  • SPF_5373
  • SPF_5381
  • SPF_5391
  • SPF_5402
  • SPF_5406
  • SPF_5411
  • SPF_5420
  • SPF_5422
  • SPF_5450
  • SPF_5476
  • SPF_5480
  • SPF_5481

Setlist
01. Mistress of Eternity
02. Born Again
03. Ravens Flight
04. Helheim
05. Ghost of yesterday
06. Way of the Warrior
07. Shadows of Wings
08. Twilight of Gods
09. Faded
https://www.helsthroneofficial.de/


Crematory

  • SPF_5492
  • SPF_5499
  • SPF_5511
  • SPF_5522
  • SPF_5530
  • SPF_5533
  • SPF_5537
  • SPF_5549
  • SPF_5559
  • SPF_5579
  • SPF_5611
  • SPF_5624
  • SPF_5631
  • SPF_5640
  • SPF_5651
  • SPF_5657
  • SPF_5661
  • SPF_5673
  • SPF_5685
  • SPF_5688
  • SPF_5695
  • SPF_5702
  • SPF_5711
  • SPF_5718
  • SPF_5727
  • SPF_5730
  • SPF_5734
  • SPF_5737
  • SPF_5741
  • SPF_5756

Setlist
01. Inglorious Darkness
02. Höllenbrand
03. Shadowmaker
04. Tick Tack
05. Eyes of Suffering
06. Komm näher
07. Rest in Peace
08. Wrong Side
09. Greed
10. Shadows of Mine
11. Virus
12. Trümmerwelt
13. Ghost of the Past
14. Tears of Time
15. Break down The Walls
16. Rise and Fall
http://www.crematory.de/

All Pictures by Silvio Pfeifer
You are here: Home Gallery Concert Photos Gallery: Crematory - Leipzig 2023