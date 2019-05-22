CD Review: Queensrÿche - The Verdict

Artist: QueensrÿcheTitle: The VerdictGenre: Heavy Metal / Progressive MetalRelease Date: 1st March 2019Label: Century MediaTo describe QUEENSRŸCHE in its entirety is a mission of its own. Formed in 1980 in Bellevue, Washington this well-known outfit released fifteen records to date (including the new one I’m reviewing right now). QUEENSRŸCHE is best known for the first four albums (‘The Warning’, ‘Rage for Order’, ‘Operation: Mindcrime’ and ‘Empire’). Many called them “The Smart Man’s IRON MAIDEN” because their approach to Metal is a bit more progressive and arty than IRON MAIDEN’s.The band did go through hell because of nasty internal struggles in the year 2012 and separated from then vocalist Geoff Tate, current singer Todd La Torre replaced Tate in the same year and since then the once legendary band works to re-establish their former fame. I for one do not know or own every single record of QUEENSRŸCHE but I love ‘Operation: Mindcrime’ and I have to admit that the new material sounds really good and old school. La Torre is an awesome vocalist and the songs really remind me of their past glory. If I have to pick one song to recommend listening it’s ‘Bent’.Conclusion: If you still love the old stuff of the early 80s but dig modern and very clean productions you might fall in love with ‘The Verdict’.Rating: 7 / 10