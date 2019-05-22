Latest Raffles
|Wed May 22 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: ALL TVVINS
|Wed May 22 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: BRUTUS
|Wed May 22 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: GEORGE EZRA
|Wed May 22 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: SAINT AGNES
|Wed May 22 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: THE GET UP KIDS
|Wed May 22 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: TRIXIE WHITLEY
|Wed May 22 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: VÖGEL DIE ERDE ESSEN
|Wed May 22 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: FINN
|Thu May 23 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(UK) Concert: VNV NATION
|Thu May 23 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: THE PLOT IN YOU
|Thu May 23 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: THE GET UP KIDS
|Thu May 23 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: VÖGEL DIE ERDE ESSEN
|Thu May 23 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: YONAKA
|Thu May 23 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: WARBLY JETS
|Thu May 23 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: BLOCKFLÖTE DES TODES
|Thu May 23 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: DANIEL NORGREN
|Fri May 24 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: SHE PAST AWAY
|Fri May 24 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(US) Concert: NITZER EBB
|Fri May 24 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(UK) Concert: VNV NATION
|Fri May 24 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: LIVING THEORY - LINKIN PARK TRIBUTE
CD Review: Queensrÿche - The Verdict
- Written by Dennis Eikenkötter
Artist: Queensrÿche
Title: The Verdict
Genre: Heavy Metal / Progressive Metal
Release Date: 1st March 2019
Label: Century Media
Review Flash
To describe QUEENSRŸCHE in its entirety is a mission of its own. Formed in 1980 in Bellevue, Washington this well-known outfit released fifteen records to date (including the new one I’m reviewing right now). QUEENSRŸCHE is best known for the first four albums (‘The Warning’, ‘Rage for Order’, ‘Operation: Mindcrime’ and ‘Empire’). Many called them “The Smart Man’s IRON MAIDEN” because their approach to Metal is a bit more progressive and arty than IRON MAIDEN’s.
The band did go through hell because of nasty internal struggles in the year 2012 and separated from then vocalist Geoff Tate, current singer Todd La Torre replaced Tate in the same year and since then the once legendary band works to re-establish their former fame. I for one do not know or own every single record of QUEENSRŸCHE but I love ‘Operation: Mindcrime’ and I have to admit that the new material sounds really good and old school. La Torre is an awesome vocalist and the songs really remind me of their past glory. If I have to pick one song to recommend listening it’s ‘Bent’.
Conclusion: If you still love the old stuff of the early 80s but dig modern and very clean productions you might fall in love with ‘The Verdict’.
Rating: 7 / 10
