From Hyderabad to Los Angeles: Pranati Khanna on music, creativity and the courage to follow her own path
Some people seem to have been given more than their fair share of creative energy. And then there are those who somehow manage to turn that energy into several different careers. Singer, songwriter, designer, entrepreneur and creative director - Pranati Khanna, better known as PEEKAY, certainly does not appear to believe in limiting herself to just one profession. Originally from Hyderabad and now based in Los Angeles, the Indian musician has spent years exploring different genres and artistic disciplines before returning to the heavier sounds that have always been close to her heart.
A few weeks ago, I had the opportunity to photograph PEEKAY performing at Mumbai’s antiSOCIAL and exchange a few words with Pranati afterwards. What immediately caught my attention was not only her powerful stage presence but also her lively, engaging personality. There was something wonderfully refreshing about her energy, and I found myself wanting to know more about the woman behind the microphone. As it turns out, her story is every bit as colourful as her musical journey.
A Creative Mind from the Beginning
Growing up in Hyderabad, Pranati was surrounded by music and art from an early age. Her parents enjoyed Western Rock and Pop, introducing her to artists such as THE BEATLES and LED ZEPPELIN, while also encouraging her musical interests. She learned piano, began writing songs as a child and gradually discovered that creative expression offered her something the conventional education system often did not.
In interviews, Pranati has spoken openly about struggling at school, where artistic abilities were not always considered as valuable as academic achievements. Rather than allowing those experiences to define her, she eventually built a professional life around precisely the talents that had once been underestimated. Her first steps into the music scene came with the Hyderabad Rock band THE RAGAMUFFINS, later renamed SPELL CHECK. Alongside her work in Rock, she performed Jazz in hotels, bars and clubs, developing a remarkable vocal versatility and an appreciation for different musical styles.
But music was never her only creative outlet. Pranati also established herself as a graphic designer and co-founded the design and marketing agency The Whole Shebang in 2018. Art direction, branding and visual storytelling became important parts of her professional identity - skills that would later prove invaluable when developing her own musical projects.
Finding Her Own Sound
When Pranati launched PEEKAY as a solo project in 2020, her music was quite different from the powerful Modern Metal she performs today. Early releases explored Pop, Soul, Jazz and R&B, reflecting her diverse musical background and willingness to experiment. Her 2023 EP ‘Starlight’ continued this exploration, but gradually the guitars became heavier, the arrangements more complex and the vocals increasingly aggressive.
For Pranati, this development was not simply an attempt to follow a musical trend. Rock and Metal had always been important influences, and she eventually decided to embrace that side of her artistic identity more fully. Working closely with guitarist and producer Jonathan Edward, affectionately known as Eddy, she began developing a sound that combines Progressive Metal, Metalcore, Djent-inspired rhythms and atmospheric electronic elements.
The contrast between her melodic singing and powerful guttural vocals became one of PEEKAY’s defining characteristics. The 2024 single ‘Merciless’, mixed and mastered by Keshav Dhar of SKYHARBOR, marked an important step in this transformation. While comparisons with artists such as SPIRITBOX, JINJER and LACUNA COIL are understandable, PEEKAY’s music increasingly reflects Pranati’s own experiences and artistic interests.
From Hyderabad to Los Angeles
In September 2024, Pranati took another significant step and relocated to Los Angeles. For many musicians, moving to one of the world’s most competitive entertainment centres might sound like a dream. In reality, the decision required years of preparation, financial discipline and considerable determination.
In a candid interview in October 2026, she explained how she had spent years saving money through her design business and Jazz performances to create opportunities for herself internationally. Establishing a career in the United States has brought new challenges, from immigration requirements and living expenses to the practical realities of financing independent music productions. Yet rather than relying on one source of income, Pranati continues to combine several creative professions.
Alongside her work with PEEKAY, she offers professional session vocals, songwriting and vocal production services, collaborating with musicians across different countries. Her background in design and marketing also allows her to remain closely involved in the visual presentation of her music. From artwork and promotional campaigns to video concepts and creative direction, PEEKAY is as much a visual project as a musical one. And despite her move to Los Angeles, she has maintained a strong connection to the Indian music scene.
Building Bridges Between Two Music Worlds
Over the past few years, PEEKAY have gradually expanded their presence beyond India’s independent music circuit. The band shared a bill with AVENGED SEVENFOLD in 2024 and performed at Bangalore Open Air in 2025, where Ukrainian Progressive Metal band JINJER were among the headliners. Another appearance at Bangalore Open Air followed in October 2026. Such opportunities are particularly significant for independent musicians operating in a genre that remains relatively niche within India’s mainstream entertainment industry.
Pranati has also spoken about the importance of greater representation for South Asian women in international Rock and Metal. Her ambitions extend beyond personal recognition to challenging assumptions about who belongs on alternative music stages. It is an interesting perspective, particularly in a scene where female musicians are still too frequently judged by their appearance before anyone considers their artistic abilities.
Cast in Chaos - Embracing the Imperfect
Released on 26th June 2026, PEEKAY’s five-track EP ‘Cast in Chaos’ represents an important milestone in the band’s musical development. Combining aggressive guitar arrangements, atmospheric electronic textures, Progressive rhythms and contrasting vocal techniques, the record explores personal transformation, spirituality, inner conflict and the struggle to reconcile different aspects of one’s identity.
Songs such as ‘Deliverance’, ‘Hyperspace’, ‘The Devil Within’ and ‘Bleed’, featuring Shashank Bhatnagar, approach these themes from different perspectives. The title track brings them together in a reflection on accepting the contradictions and experiences that shape us. The accompanying music video for ‘Cast in Chaos’ offers another insight into Pranati’s visual imagination. Drawing on her experience as a designer and creative director, she uses imagery and symbolism to explore the different sides of a personality.
Rather than presenting a straightforward narrative, the video leaves room for individual interpretation. It is an approach that fits her broader artistic philosophy: creativity does not necessarily require perfection, and personal identity rarely fits neatly into a single category. The EP was followed by further releases in 2026, including ‘Justice Miscarried’ and ‘Noah’, demonstrating that PEEKAY’s musical development is far from finished.
Beyond the Stage
What makes Pranati particularly interesting is the sheer variety of her interests and activities. Her creative work extends beyond music into design, visual art, entrepreneurship and social engagement. In 2022, she collaborated with singer and actress Andrea Tariang on ‘Sunshine on the Street’, a song celebrating individuality and acceptance. The accompanying video included LGBTQIA+ representation, reflecting Pranati’s interest in creating spaces where different identities can be visible and respected.
She was also involved in Giggle Water, a Hyderabad hospitality venture known for its Jazz performances and LGBTQ-inclusive atmosphere. Her sense of humour has occasionally taken her into rather unexpected territory as well. During an appearance on the American television game show ‘Let’s Make a Deal’, Pranati spontaneously demonstrated her Metal vocals to host Wayne Brady - and ended up winning a major prize.
Apparently, a good scream can be useful outside a Metal concert, too. But behind the entertaining anecdotes lies a very practical understanding of what it means to work independently. Pranati has been remarkably open about the financial pressures of building a music career, the importance of maintaining several professional skills and the amount of work required to turn creative ideas into finished projects.
The Woman Behind PEEKAY
Watching PEEKAY perform at antiSOCIAL, I was struck by Pranati’s expressive stage presence and the energy she brought to the performance. Meeting her briefly afterwards only increased my curiosity about the person behind the music. Her story is not one of overnight success. It is a journey built through years of work, experimentation, difficult decisions and the willingness to change direction when something no longer feels right.
From Rock bands and Jazz clubs in Hyderabad to recording studios and international stages in Los Angeles, Pranati has followed a path that refuses to fit conventional expectations. She is a musician, certainly, but also an artist whose creativity extends into almost every aspect of her professional life. And perhaps that is what makes PEEKAY such an interesting project. The music is not simply a collection of heavy riffs and impressive vocals. It reflects the experiences, contradictions and ambitions of a woman who has spent years discovering what she wants to express - and how she wants to express it.
There is still plenty of room for PEEKAY to grow, and with new music, international collaborations and an increasingly confident artistic direction, the next chapter should be interesting. One thing, however, already seems clear. Pranati Khanna has never been particularly interested in fitting into a box. And judging by her music, her personality and her creative ambitions, she has absolutely no intention of starting now.
Artist Details
Artist: PEEKAY / Pranati Khanna
Origin: Hyderabad, India
Current base: Los Angeles, California
Genre: Modern Metal / Progressive Metal / Metalcore
Selected releases: ‘Starlight’ (2023), ‘Merciless’ (2024), ‘Cast in Chaos’ (2026)
Website: www.peekay.live
Instagram: @peekayindia
All Pictures by Dagmar Urlbauer
Special: Peekay - A Voice Beyond Boundaries
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- Written by: Dagmar Urlbauer
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