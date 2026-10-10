Special: This Eternal Decay Tour Diary - Berlin & Essen 2026

Grend Kulturzentrum, Essen, Germany - 26th September 2026
This Eternal Decay - The Final Shows Of 2026 - with Night Nail, Another Tale, Aux Animaux
Today, I would like to take you on a little journey that I embarked on at the end of September, when I had the opportunity to accompany the Italian band THIS ETERNAL DECAY during their final two concerts of 2026.
Behind the Scenes - Two Cities, Two Shows and Hundreds of Kilometres
Of course, I could simply write two separate concert reviews, tell you which songs were played, describe the performances, give my ratings, and consider my work done. But that would completely miss the point of this particular story.
This time, I want to take you a little further. I want to introduce you to the musicians behind the music and give you a glimpse of what happens behind the scenes before the lights go down and the audience gets to enjoy a live show. Because what looks so effortless from the other side of the stage often involves hours of preparation, unexpected complications, hard work, and quite a bit of improvisation. So, welcome to the everyday reality of life on the road with a band!
This Eternal Decay - A Little Introduction
THIS ETERNAL DECAY is an Italian Industrial Darkwave, Post-Punk and Synth-Pop band from Rome, founded in 2018 by Riccardo Sabetti. Many of you will already know Riccardo as the distinctive voice, founder and creative heart of SPIRAL69, or through his solo project RICHARD VON SABETH. For me, this story is also a very personal one. Riccardo and I have shared a friendship for 14 years, and my enthusiasm for his music has never faded, regardless of which project he is working on. There is something about his compositions, his voice, and the emotions he puts into his songs that has always fascinated me.
During their eight-year history, THIS ETERNAL DECAY have already released five studio albums, and their sixth, ‘Amigdala’, is scheduled for release on 15th January 2027. The audience at the final concerts of 2026 even had the opportunity to hear some material from the upcoming record. But more about that later. The current line-up consists of Riccardo Sabetti (vocals, guitars and synthesizers; also SPIRAL69), Andrea Freda (drums; also SPIRITUAL FRONT), and Alessio Schiavi (guitars), who joined the band in 2022. https://linktr.ee/thiseternal_decay / https://www.facebook.com/thiseternaldecay
Thursday, 24th September - The Journey Begins
It is no secret that, nowadays, most musicians cannot make a living from music alone. Behind the romantic image of touring, there are regular jobs, everyday responsibilities, financial considerations, and a great deal of organisation. That is why the dates for this short German tour were arranged around a long weekend. The band would arrive in Germany on Thursday, 24th September, play Berlin on Friday and Essen on Saturday, and return home to Italy on Sunday. My own journey began on Thursday as well, when I left Baden-Württemberg and headed towards Berlin.
Since the band would not land in Berlin until late in the evening, we agreed to meet the following day at 4 pm at Urban Spree, the venue for the first concert. I was particularly looking forward to this location. Urban Spree is a fascinating place with a very distinctive artistic atmosphere. Besides its concert hall, it also houses an art gallery and offers a lovely outdoor area where visitors can enjoy music, drinks, and delicious pizza. With its industrial charm, colourful artwork, and countless interesting corners, it also provides wonderful opportunities for photography. Naturally, we had planned to make use of that and organise a little photo shoot. Unfortunately, reality had other plans for us.
Friday, 25th September - Berlin, Urban Spree
I was the first to arrive at Urban Spree, while the guys were still making their way through Berlin’s traffic jams. One thing that concert visitors rarely get to see is just how much work goes into preparing a stage. The musicians had to set up practically everything themselves, including the drums, while simultaneously dealing with a number of technical difficulties. What should have been a relatively straightforward soundcheck turned into a challenge lasting more than two hours. Fortunately, the sound engineer also spoke Italian. Otherwise, I suspect the whole process might have taken even longer!
By the time everything was finally working as intended, there was hardly any time left before the doors opened. Our planned photo shoot had to be cancelled. But sometimes the best moments happen when plans fall apart. Instead of taking pictures, we spent the remaining time talking, catching up, and meeting old friends. There were familiar faces from Italy, France, Sweden, and Ukraine. People had travelled from different countries to spend this evening together and see the band perform. It was a wonderful reminder that music connects people across borders, languages, and distances.
As the evening grew colder, the venue staff placed a large metal barrel in the courtyard and lit a fire inside it. Soon, people were gathering around the flames, chatting, laughing, and enjoying the warmth. The combination of the industrial surroundings, the fire, and the international crowd created an atmosphere that was both wonderfully relaxed and rather special. For a little while, the technical chaos of the afternoon was forgotten. But eventually, it was time to head inside. At 9 pm, the music finally began.
Night Nail
NIGHT NAIL are a Darkwave and Post-Punk band fronted by Brandon Robert. Their music combines atmospheric synthesizers, driving rhythms, melancholic melodies, and a distinctly dark aesthetic. Their releases, including ‘Fates Explained’, showcase their blend of classic darkwave influences and contemporary production. https://www.facebook.com/nightnailmusic
By the time NIGHT NAIL took the stage, the relatively small concert room was already nicely filled. The band certainly knew how to create an atmosphere. Perhaps a little too well, at least when it came to the amount of fog they used! Within moments, the stage disappeared behind thick clouds of smoke, and I immediately started coughing. From a photographer’s perspective, excessive fog is not exactly a dream either. Nevertheless, I have to admit that it created a beautiful, mysterious atmosphere that suited the music perfectly.
What really caught my attention, however, was Brandon Robert’s voice. His vocals were a wonderful surprise: distinctive, expressive, and genuinely beautiful. There was something captivating about the way his voice blended with the dark electronic arrangements, giving the songs a haunting emotional depth. The band delivered a strong, atmospheric performance and proved to be an excellent choice to open the evening. Despite my little battle with the fog, I thoroughly enjoyed their show.
Setlist
01. Fates Explained
02. Never Dream
03. BRNO
04. Hollow Day
05. Republican Marriage
06. Vile Train
07. Passion Squad
08. Feelings Are Monsters
09. Sliver of Sickness
This Eternal Decay
Finally, it was time for the headliners of the evening. I have seen THIS ETERNAL DECAY perform several times over the years, but somehow Riccardo still manages to surprise me. There is an extraordinary intensity in his voice, an emotional force that seems to grow even stronger when he is standing on stage. For me, his performances have always had a very particular effect. The moment the music begins, everything outside that room seems to disappear. There is no yesterday, no tomorrow, no everyday stress or worries. There is only the music, the emotions, and that wonderful feeling of being completely present in the moment.
And, of course, the irresistible urge to sing along to every song and every word. One of my personal highlights of the evening was ‘Future Anthem’. After the release of the album ‘Silence’, I had actually complained to Riccardo that the band had not included this song in their live performances. Apparently, my wish was finally granted! This time, ‘Future Anthem’ made it into the setlist, and it was even the only song from ‘Silence’ performed that evening. Another particularly memorable moment was the extended version of ‘Monochrome’.
The band incorporated their own interpretation of NEW ORDER’s legendary ‘Blue Monday’ into the song, turning it into an even more energetic and danceable experience. The combination worked brilliantly, and I immediately found myself thinking about the spectacular dance sequence in the film ‘Ready Player One’. It was one of those moments when music, memories, and pure enjoyment come together. The band also had a little surprise prepared for their audience. They presented ‘Violate’, a new song from the upcoming album ‘Amigdala’, giving everyone a first taste of what to expect in January 2027.
Judging by the reaction in the room, the new material fitted naturally into the band’s live repertoire. Throughout the show, Riccardo, Andrea, and Alessio delivered a passionate performance. The driving drums, atmospheric synthesizers, powerful guitar passages, and Riccardo’s emotional vocals created the unmistakable sound that makes THIS ETERNAL DECAY so special to me. Unfortunately, as far as I was concerned, the concert ended far too soon. When the final notes of ‘Me, Myself and I’ faded away, I could easily have stayed for another hour. But all good things must eventually come to an end. At least for that night.
Setlist
01. Intro - Laura Palmer Theme
02. That Night
03. Future Anthem
04. Everything
05. Monochrome (Extended)
06. Love+Curse
07. Violate
08. She Walks Away
09. Cold Fear
10. Breath in Silence
11. U-Bahn
12. Kiss Me I’m Dying
13. Perfection
14. Me, Myself and I
After the Show - No Rest for the Musicians
Naturally, the evening did not end the moment the band left the stage. There was still time for conversations, catching up with friends, and a little celebration. But we could not stay too long. The next day, another city and another concert were waiting for us. Our destination was Essen, several hundred kilometres away. I had volunteered to drive the guys there.
This way, they would not have to struggle with suitcases, instruments, and other equipment on public transport, and I could make sure they reached their next destination safely. Besides, spending several hours in a car with good friends sounded much more appealing than travelling alone. At that point, I had no idea that simply reaching their accommodation the next morning would turn into a little adventure of its own.
From Berlin to Essen
The next morning started with a little more excitement than I had anticipated. We had agreed to meet at 8:30 am, but unfortunately, I was running late. And this time, it was not because I had overslept! Berlin was preparing for its marathon, and numerous streets in the city centre had been closed. Getting through the city turned into something resembling an obstacle course. Even Google Maps was of little help, as some roads were being closed practically right in front of my car. At one point, I seriously began to wonder whether I would ever manage to reach the guys.
But eventually, after a few detours and some creative navigation, I made it. The next challenge was fitting all the luggage and equipment into my car. What followed could best be described as a short but surprisingly successful game of Tetris. Suitcases here, bags there, a little rearranging, and somehow everything found its place. Finally, we were ready to hit the road.
While Alessio and Andrea were dozing in the back seat, Riccardo and I had plenty of time to talk during the approximately six-hour drive. And when two people who have known each other for 14 years get together, there is certainly no shortage of conversation topics! We talked about everything imaginable, from changes in the music industry and the way people discover, listen to, and perceive music nowadays, to artificial intelligence and the many technological developments that are gradually becoming part of our everyday lives.
It was fascinating to exchange thoughts about how much the world has changed, especially for musicians who have experienced the transformation from physical releases and traditional promotion to streaming platforms and social media. Somewhere between these conversations, the occasional laughter, and the kilometres disappearing beneath our wheels, time passed surprisingly quickly. Of course, a road trip would not be complete without a little nonsense. During one of our breaks, Riccardo and Alessio somehow managed to become the kings of the Autobahn. I will leave the photographic evidence to speak for itself!
These are exactly the little moments that make travelling together so enjoyable. Nothing particularly spectacular, perhaps, but the kind of memories that can still make you smile years later. After a few hundred more kilometres, we finally reached Essen. I dropped the guys off at their accommodation and headed to my own hotel for a short break. We had arranged to meet again at 5 pm at Grend Kulturzentrum for the soundcheck. And this time, everything worked out perfectly. I arrived at the venue at exactly the same time as the band. A small victory after the morning’s adventures!
Saturday, 26th September - Essen, Grend Kulturzentrum
When we entered the club, the venue was already buzzing with activity. Three bands were scheduled to perform that evening, which meant plenty of musicians, instruments, cables, equipment, and people trying to get everything ready on time. We had to wait until AUX ANIMAUX had finished her soundcheck before THIS ETERNAL DECAY could begin theirs. Fortunately, compared to the previous day’s technical marathon in Berlin, everything went much more smoothly. The soundcheck was considerably shorter, and the atmosphere was much more relaxed. Nevertheless, there was still not enough time to make up for our cancelled photo shoot.
Apparently, the universe had decided that we were not going to get those pictures on this trip! But that is also part of life on tour. You can make all the plans you want, but in the end, the music and the preparation for the show must always come first. At exactly 7 pm, the doors opened, and the sold-out Grend quickly filled with visitors. It was wonderful to see so many people coming together for an evening of dark music. Three very different acts were waiting to take the stage, and each would bring its own distinctive atmosphere to the night.
Another Tale
ANOTHER TALE are a German Gothic Rock band with a long and eventful history. In 2023, the band celebrated its 35th stage anniversary, an impressive milestone that speaks for itself. Their sixth studio album, ‘PastPresent’, was released in December 2022 and combines newly recorded versions of older songs with fresh compositions, including ‘Gone’ and ‘More of You’. An acoustic live album followed in 2023, while the single ‘Spiders Come Out at Night’ arrived in 2025, demonstrating that the band continues to create new music after all these years. https://www.another-tale.de / https://www.facebook.com/AnotherTale
Even before the first song began, I found myself facing a rather amusing mystery. How on earth were all these musicians going to fit onto that tiny stage? With a drummer, a singer, and four guitarists and bassists, there was barely enough room to move, let alone deliver an energetic performance without accidentally hitting someone with a guitar! I kept wondering how they would manage to play without constantly getting in each other’s way. But somehow, they did. And not only did they manage it, they also delivered a genuinely entertaining show!
From the very beginning, ANOTHER TALE brought a wonderful sense of enthusiasm to the stage. Their performance was energetic, cheerful, and full of the confidence that comes from decades of musical experience. Despite the limited space, the musicians clearly enjoyed themselves, and their enthusiasm quickly spread throughout the room. The audience responded with equal excitement, creating a lively atmosphere that made it almost impossible not to smile.
What I particularly enjoyed was the natural connection between the band and their fans. There was nothing forced about the performance. It felt like a celebration among friends, with everyone sharing the same love for music. Sometimes, a great concert does not require elaborate stage decorations or spectacular effects. Sometimes, all it takes is a group of musicians who genuinely love what they are doing. ANOTHER TALE certainly proved that point. And I still have no idea how they managed to fit everyone onto that stage!
Setlist
01. Shelter from the Storm
02. Crucify Me
03. More of You
04. On Falling Leaves
05. Seven
06. Spiders
07. Nothing Changes
08. Frozen Eyes
09. Gone
10. Once
11. Dancehouse Flar
12. Idiot
This Eternal Decay
Next, it was time for THIS ETERNAL DECAY to take the stage once again. The band performed the same setlist as the previous evening in Berlin, but anyone who regularly attends concerts knows that two performances are never truly identical. The atmosphere of the venue, the audience, the sound, and even the mood of the musicians can transform the experience completely. And that was exactly what happened in Essen.
While the Berlin performance had felt particularly intense and almost explosive at times, the show in Essen seemed a little calmer, more balanced, and, in some ways, even more captivating. There was a wonderful sense of harmony between the musicians and the audience. Riccardo’s voice once again filled the room with emotion, while Andrea’s precise drumming and Alessio’s guitar work provided the powerful foundation for the band’s dark and atmospheric sound.
Having spent so much time with the guys over the previous two days, watching them perform that evening felt particularly special. I had seen the effort that went into preparing these concerts. I had witnessed the technical frustrations, the endless packing and unpacking, the long hours on the road, and the moments of exhaustion. And now, standing in front of the stage, I could see how all of that disappeared the moment the music began.
This is one of the things I admire most about musicians. No matter how tiring the journey has been or how many obstacles they have encountered, when the lights go down and the first notes fill the room, they give everything they have. THIS ETERNAL DECAY were no exception. Once again, ‘Future Anthem’ was one of my personal highlights, and I enjoyed hearing the extended version of ‘Monochrome’ just as much as I had in Berlin. The new song ‘Violate’ also fitted beautifully into the performance, making me even more curious about the upcoming album ‘Amigdala’.
But what impressed me most that evening was the overall atmosphere. Everything seemed to fall into place. The sound was clearer, the lighting worked better, and the performance felt wonderfully cohesive. Perhaps it was simply the magic of the final show of the year. Perhaps it was the energy of the sold-out venue. Or perhaps I was just enjoying every moment a little more, knowing that our little adventure was slowly approaching its end. Whatever the reason, I found the Essen concert even more engaging than the previous night’s performance. And once again, ‘Me, Myself and I’ arrived far too soon.
Setlist
Same setlist as Berlin
Aux Animaux
AUX ANIMAUX is the solo project of a Stockholm-based Darkwave musician originally from Istanbul. Her artistic world combines elements of Darkwave, Gothic music, electronic sounds, occult imagery, and horror aesthetics. A self-taught musician and former professional bass guitarist, she writes, produces, and mixes her own music. Her live performances are particularly distinctive thanks to her theatrical presentation and her use of the theremin, an electronic instrument played without physical contact.
Her debut full-length album, ‘Body Horror’, was released in 2023. More recent material includes the 2025 singles ‘Void Moon’ and ‘Demonizer’, the latter featuring DANCING PLAGUE, as well as her collaboration with THE SPOILED on ‘Immacolata’, released in January 2026. https://auxanimaux.bandcamp.com / https://www.facebook.com/auxanimaux
The final act of the evening was AUX ANIMAUX. And what can I say? This artist is truly something else! From the very beginning, it was clear that we were not about to witness an ordinary concert. Instead of simply walking onto the stage and launching into the first song, AUX ANIMAUX invited us into a strange and mysterious world. The performance began with a small ritual involving candles and a reading from an enigmatic book. The atmosphere immediately changed. There was something unsettling yet fascinating about the scene, as though we were witnessing the beginning of a dark ceremony rather than a musical performance.
And what happened next almost looked like the result of that very ritual. With abrupt, jerky movements, an almost manic expression in her eyes, and a stage presence that seemed to exist somewhere between madness and theatrical possession, AUX ANIMAUX created an utterly bizarre spectacle. It was strange, disturbing, fascinating, and impossible to ignore. Her movements were unpredictable, her expressions intense, and the entire performance felt like a journey into some surreal nightmare. Yet beneath all that theatrical madness was a carefully constructed musical world.
The dark electronic sounds, haunting melodies, and hypnotic rhythms provided the perfect soundtrack for the unsettling images unfolding on stage. I found myself completely absorbed in the performance, wondering what she would do next. There was something wonderfully unconventional about it all. AUX ANIMAUX did not seem particularly interested in presenting a polished, conventional concert. Instead, she created an experience that challenged the audience’s expectations and demanded their attention. And she certainly succeeded. Whether you love this kind of performance or find it slightly disturbing, one thing is certain: it is not something you are likely to forget. For me, AUX ANIMAUX was a fascinating conclusion to an already memorable evening.
Backstage - The Moments That Make It All Worthwhile
With the final performance over, the evening slowly moved into its last chapter. There were still autographs to sign, merchandise to sell, and fans to meet. These moments are another important part of a musician’s life, especially for independent artists. After all, the work does not end when the final song is played. Once everything had been taken care of, we returned backstage. And that was where the real fun continued! We talked, celebrated, laughed, and behaved like a bunch of completely ridiculous people who had absolutely no intention of acting their age.
I honestly cannot remember the last time I laughed as much as I did during those two days. There were endless jokes, silly conversations, and those wonderfully absurd moments that probably would not make much sense to anyone who had not been there. But that is precisely what makes them so special. When people share the same sense of humour, the same passion for music, and years of friendship, it does not really matter where they are or how exhausted they might be. Even after long journeys, complicated soundchecks, and two concerts, we somehow still had enough energy left to laugh until our stomachs hurt.
Gradually, however, the backstage area began to empty. One by one, people said their goodbyes and headed home. And eventually, it was our turn as well. The following day, THIS ETERNAL DECAY would fly back to Rome, while I would return home to Baden-Württemberg. Our little adventure was coming to an end.
Final Thoughts - More Than Just Two Concerts
Looking back on those four days, I realise once again why music has always played such an important role in my life. Of course, I love concerts. I love standing in front of a stage with my camera, capturing emotions, watching musicians perform, and sharing those experiences with readers. But music has given me something far more valuable than photographs, reviews, or an ever-growing collection of concert memories. It has given me friendships.
Friendships that survive thousands of kilometres, busy schedules, and long periods without seeing each other. Friendships that allow people from different countries and backgrounds to come together and feel as though no time has passed at all. This little journey with THIS ETERNAL DECAY reminded me of that once again. It also reminded me how much work goes into creating those magical moments we experience as concert visitors.
Behind every performance are hours of preparation, heavy equipment, technical difficulties, long journeys, sleepless nights, and musicians who somehow manage to balance their passion with the demands of everyday life. What the audience sees is only a small part of the story. And yet, despite all the challenges, the musicians keep going. Because when they finally step onto the stage and see people singing along, dancing, smiling, or simply losing themselves in the music, all that effort suddenly makes sense.
As I said goodbye to Riccardo, Andrea, and Alessio, I felt that familiar mixture of happiness and sadness that always comes at the end of something special. Happiness because we had shared such a wonderful time together, and sadness because it had passed far too quickly. But that is how these things go. The concerts end, the lights go out, the equipment is packed away, and everyone returns to their everyday lives. What remains are the memories. And, hopefully, the promise that we will see each other again very soon. Thank you, Riccardo, Andrea, and Alessio, for these unforgettable days. Until next time!
All Pictures by Daria Tessa