Special: Artists and their Tattoos - Laura Fella from Faun

As mentioned, my very first tattoos were even drawn by myself. Since they are Hungarian-inspired and I had more on my bucket list, I decided to look for a Hungarian artist. Luckily, I found an amazing tattoo artist with Hungarian heritage quite nearby, and he did about 80% of my tattoos - and for sure will do some more as soon as I have capacity again. The other amazing tattoo artists caught my attention simply by tattooing friends of mine...









On a sunny day at the beautiful Rittergut Positz, shortly before FAUN’s magical concert, I had the chance to meet Laura and sit down with her for a tattoo interview for our project. Surrounded by the special atmosphere of the estate, we spoke about the stories she carries beneath her skin and the deeply personal role tattoos play in her life.Laura’s answers reveal a very intuitive and almost ritualistic relationship with tattooing. Her first designs are rooted in family and memories of summers in Hungary with her grandmother, while other tattoos remain deliberately private because she believes symbols can carry power and energy. For her, tattooing is not simply decoration: it can shift perception, mark important people and experiences, and even become a form of transformation - something to approach with meaning, trust and care.When did you get your first tattoo, and what design did you choose?I got my first tattoo at the age of 21. I chose two flowers in a traditional Hungarian folk style, which I drew myself. They stand for my mother and father and are tattooed on the inside of my wrists.How long did you think about it beforehand?I took a lot of time thinking about it beforehand because I wanted it to be as meaningful as possible for me. My grandmother was Hungarian, and I spent many summers in Hungary with her, so those special memories endure in my tattoos as well.How many tattoos do you have in total?I just counted, and I would say 19 in total.Are there any tattoos you would like to tell a story about - and what do they mean to you?My tattoos mean a lot to me, and I am a bit superstitious, so I will not share too much. I got many of them for a certain reason and I believe they hold power and energy. One thing I can share, though, is that I have a tattoo for the most important people in my life.Are you planning to get more tattoos?For sure! I would like to finally complete my sleeve on my left arm with more magnolias, Gothic symbols, maybe one more bird, and overall fill the gaps. There is also this wonderful Polish artist I already have quite a few tattoos from, and I would love to get one palm done by her. Let’s see if I am brave enough.Were all your tattoos done by the same artist?No, they are not.How did you choose your tattoo artists, and who created the designs?What was your longest tattoo session?I am not the type of person who could do a whole day of tattooing, so the longest session I have ever done was “only” four hours - it is an old-school anchor at my groin.Getting tattooed can be painful. How do you handle the pain - what helps you get through it?Well, sometimes talking helps. Good conversations are a wonderful distraction. I also used to plan my tattoo appointments together with my best friend, and yes - we were holding hands during the sessions. Besides that, there is one important thing: breathing. Do not hold your breath; try to breathe deeply and relax. Plus: know your boundaries, know yourself. I somehow prefer to get tattooed on a rather empty stomach, plus not too much sleep. Sounds weird, but it helps me not to focus too much on the pain.Have you ever regretted getting a tattoo?Well, somehow yes, many years later. But as I still find it beautiful, I would only like to change very tiny details in the design if I could.Are there types of tattoos that are off-limits for you - ones you would never get or never tattoo on someone else?Of course, anything inhuman or sadistic. I believe tattoos can have quite a strong power, so we had better handle symbolism and meaning with care and caution.People say getting tattooed is addictive - once you start, you cannot stop. Do you agree?Well, haha, I have to agree. Before getting my first tattoo, I had planned on having way fewer tattoos than I have now, and I am not done yet. I can witness the same with all the tattooed people around me. I think as soon as you have crossed that border and have some ink underneath your skin, it also shifts your perception. Tattooing has a huge ritualistic vibe and it might transform you - probably for the better or the worse, depending on what kind of symbols and pictures you are growing together with. I think it can be quite powerful and should not be underestimated. The “strongest” tattoo I ever got was a very tiny sun wheel directly above my heart. Honestly, I noticed quite a shift in my energy and life.Right now, tattoos are very trendy. Many people do not really think about the fact that a tattoo stays with them for life - they just want to look cool and follow the crowd. Some go to a tattoo studio and say, “Show me what you have.” Then the artist ends up not really creating art, but mass-producing. What do you think about that?I have not experienced this kind of behaviour yet, but maybe that is also because I always plan my tattoos long-term, and the artists I work with are booked months in advance. But overall, art gets “consumed” more easily, so this trend is not too surprising, is it?In the past, tattoos were often considered antisocial, and people with them had trouble getting jobs. Has this perception changed today, or do prejudices still exist?Oh, it definitely changed for the better! But I remember that my mother did not want to see my tattoos, although they were tiny. This was only 18 years ago. Anyway, she also admitted that she liked them and changed her mind, but I feel like there are still a lot of misconceptions about tattooed people and tattoos overall. Of course, there is also the opposite: tattooed people kind of "recognize" each other and might be more open towards each other. I am happy that times have changed and that you can also see elderly people daring to get tattoos they have always dreamed about. How lovely, isn’t it?Last but not least... what advice would you give our readers who are planning their first tattoo? What should they consider when choosing a studio, artist, or style?Get a tattoo by someone who is experienced - the more experienced, the better. If they take lots of time placing the tattoo pattern on your body before really tattooing: GOOD!! The vibe between you and the tattoo artist matters. Do not let other people tell you what would suit you, but trust your gut and the artist. And then: breathe.Project by Daria Tessa and Daniela Vorndran, Interview by Iryna Kalenska & Daria TessaPictures by Iryna Kalenska / Photo Editing: @etlerto_photography