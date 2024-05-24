Live Review: Fiddler’s Green - Berlin 2024

SO36, Berlin, Germany17th May 2024On Friday night, May 17, 2024, FIDDLER’S GREEN and THE FEELGOOD MCLOUDS turned the legendary SO36 in Berlin Kreuzberg into a whirlwind of dance, song, and sheer energy.THE FEELGOOD MCLOUDS kicked off the evening with their unique blend of Irish-Celtic Traditionals and powerful Punk Rock sing-a-longs. Since 2015, the seven-member band from Saarland has been touring Germany and Europe, delivering messages through their music. Their songs cover not only drinking and partying but also serious topics like war, oppression, racism, sexism, and homophobia. This mix of seriousness and humour, without being moralistic, sets them apart from many others in their genre. Their performance at SO36 was energetic and the perfect warm-up for the main act.When FIDDLER’S GREEN took the stage and opened with ‘Shanghaied In Portsmouth’, it was immediately clear why they have been considered one of the best live bands in Germany for over 30 years. The combination of new songs and timeless classics like ‘Muirsheen Durkin’ showcased their versatility and energy. A special highlight was when the band performed in the middle of the audience, with singer Albi and fiddler Tobi even sitting on a ladder. This closeness to the crowd created a unique atmosphere and demonstrated the special connection between the band and their fans. FIDDLER’S GREEN delivered a well-balanced mix of new tracks and tried-and-true hits. Emotional moments like ‘My Fairy Of The West’ and ‘A Fleecy Cloud’ alternated with rousing numbers like ‘Victor And His Demons’ and ‘Yindy’.Fiddler Tobi held the audience spellbound with a solo that seamlessly merged musical virtuosity with captivating visual flair, while the rest of the band delivered a drum performance that stood out on its own. The electrifying engagement with the audience, characterized by crowd surfing and a thrilling wall of death, mirrored the contagious excitement permeating the venue. The concert concluded with a powerful encore. Fans sang along enthusiastically to ‘Galway Girl’, and a thunderous applause formed during ‘Old Dun Cow’. The night at SO36 was a triumphant demonstration of the undiminished energy and creativity of FIDDLER’S GREEN and THE FEELGOOD MCLOUDS. Both bands put on a show that thrilled the crowd and proved why they are so highly regarded in the scene. The “Green Machine” rolls on, showing that after over 30 years, Irish Speedfolk can still be fresh and exciting.RatingMusic: 10Performance: 10Sound: 10Light: 9Total: 10 / 10All Pictures by Dagmar Urlbauer