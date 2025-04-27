CD Review: Simple Minds - Live in the City of Diamonds

Artist: Simple MindsTitle: Live in the City of DiamondsGenre: Rock / PopRelease Date: 25th April 2025Label: BMGThroughout their impressive band history, SIMPLE MINDS have become an institution of the music business. The band has become an icon and a living legend. SIMPLE MINDS is a Scottish Rock band from Glasgow, that has been making music since 1977. They have reached their international break through with the hit single ‘Don’t You (Forget About Me)’ in 1985. Since then, they have accumulated some twenty-one studio albums, eleven live albums (this one being the latest), ten compilation albums and have played countless shows. And to one of those, SIMPLE MINDS are granting you exclusive access.Let SIMPLE MIND take you along to the sold-out Amsterdam’s Ziggo Dome, where they played to an audience of 17,000 people. On their brand-new live album ‘Live in the City of Diamonds’ SIMPLE MINDS take you on a time travel back to April 6th, 2024, to be one of those 17,000 people in the audience. The live album includes eighteen songs, lasting for about 101 minutes. With a brilliant and energetic mix of their greatest songs, SIMPLE MINDS is taking you into the front row of this unforgettable night. It begins with ‘Waterfront’, which gives this journey a strong opening and gets you going along instantly. ‘Love Song’ continues the trip. It is a funky song, which will be getting your groove on. So don’t be surprised if you catch yourself dancing along to. ‘Sons And Fascination’ continues on the dance floor. ‘Sweat In Bullet’ gets the sweat going, because SIMPLE MINDS will not let you stop moving along to the music. ‘This Fear Of Gods’ is among to which you will not only be singing along to in the shower. The catchy chorus will be stuck in your head for quite a while after, and it will definitely get you singing along while it lasts.‘Let There Be Love’ might give you a break from dancing, but you will still be swaying along and singing along to this incredible song full of love. While ‘She’s A River’ is giving you a break, ‘Once Upon A Time’ will get you right back at it. You will catch yourself going along to the chorus at the very least. ‘Glittering Prize’ is a little calmer again, ‘New Gold Dream’ - on the other hand - brings along a grand sound. ‘Promised You A Miracle’ pulls you right back onto the dance floor, and the 1981 hit single ‘Belfast Child’ brings along an epic opening that will leave you behind stunned. ‘Someone Somewhere (In Summertime)’ gets you dancing along yet again, while ‘See The Lights’ is an extremely mesmerizing and energizing song. Although the song ‘Book Of Brilliant Things’ is not a bit less mesmerizing. ‘Don’t You (Forget About Me)’ is the all-time classic during which you can hear each and every single one in the audience singing along to. An absolutely mind-blowing live experience which is also transported perfectly well on this recording. It might even cause some goosebumps during the second half of the song. ‘Alive And Kicking’ gets the audience singing along one more time, before ‘Sanctify Yourself’ brings this wonderful set to an end with a big bang.‘Live in the City of Diamonds’ takes you on an incredible journey through the musical history of SIMPLE MINDS. The grad mix of old and new songs will definitely get you going along. While listening to this live album you can hear and almost feel the audience enjoying the night. And this intense feeling of this very night is captured perfectly on this recording, ready to infect you while listening. These 101 minutes will take you away from the here and now, back to the sold out Ziggo Dome, dancing and singing along to these eighteen songs. Even if you might not be able to sing along to each and every single song, the music is spreading a positive vibe and will leave you behind with a smile on your face. So, enjoy this wonderful live album by the legendary SIMPLE MINDS.01. Waterfront02. Love Song03. Sons And Fascination04. Sweat In Bullet05. This Fear Of Gods06. Let There Be Love07. She’s A River08. Once Upon A Time09. Glittering Prize10. New Gold Dream11. Promised You A Miracle12. Belfast Child13. Someone Somewhere (In Summertime)14. See The Lights15. Book Of Brilliant Things16. Don’t You (Forget About Me)17. Alive And Kicking18. Sanctify YourselfJim Kerr - Lead VocalsCharlie Burchill - Guitars, Violin, Saxophone, Keyboards, Occasional Backing VocalsGed Grimes - Bass, Backing VocalsSarah Brown - Backing VocalsGordy Goudie - Additional Guitar, Keyboards, Harmonica, Tambourine, Maracas, Backing VocalsCherisse Osei - DrumsMusic: 10Sound: 10Total: 10 / 10