Gallery: Haggard - Leipzig 2018

Hellraiser, Leipzig, Germany
22nd Semptember 2018
Haggard - “Bards Of Symphony And Metal - Tour 2018” - Support: Sound Storm + Unshine
Last weekend HAGGARD were guests at the Hellraiser in Leipzig. Wow, what a brilliant concert evening. I have experienced HAGGARD several times live, but this concert was my best HAGGARD concert so far! With great sound and light, the audience was able to experience 13 top-class musicians on stage. HAGGARD is a live experience you should never miss. The evening was opened by the Finnish band UNSHINE and SOUND STORM from Italy. You can find both bands on YouTube and you should definitely listen. Together with all three bands the audience got a great line up.
Unshine
https://www.facebook.com/unshinefinland
Sound Storm
https://www.facebook.com/soundstormworld
Haggard
https://www.facebook.com/official.haggard
Setlist
01. A Midnight Gathering (Acoustic guitar, flute & male singer only)
02. Of a Might Divine
03. Prophecy Fulfilled / And the Dark Night Entered
04. Tales of Ithiria
05. In a Fullmoon Procession
06. Herr Mannelig
07. Heavenly Damnation
08. The Final Victory
09. The Observer
10. Eppur Si Muove
11. Upon Fallen Autumn Leaves
12. In a Pale Moon's Shadow
13. Per Aspera Ad Astra
14. Seven From Afar
---
15. The Day as Heaven Wept
16. Origin of a Crystal Soul
17. Introduction Band
18. Awaking the Centuries
More on Haggard, Sound Storm and Unshine
All pictures by Silvio Pfeifer Fotografie
.