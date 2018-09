Gallery: Haggard - Leipzig 2018

Hellraiser, Leipzig, Germany22nd Semptember 2018Last weekend HAGGARD were guests at the Hellraiser in Leipzig. Wow, what a brilliant concert evening. I have experienced HAGGARD several times live, but this concert was my best HAGGARD concert so far! With great sound and light, the audience was able to experience 13 top-class musicians on stage. HAGGARD is a live experience you should never miss. The evening was opened by the Finnish band UNSHINE and SOUND STORM from Italy. You can find both bands on YouTube and you should definitely listen. Together with all three bands the audience got a great line up.https://www.facebook.com/unshinefinlandhttps://www.facebook.com/soundstormworldhttps://www.facebook.com/official.haggard01. A Midnight Gathering (Acoustic guitar, flute & male singer only)02. Of a Might Divine03. Prophecy Fulfilled / And the Dark Night Entered04. Tales of Ithiria05. In a Fullmoon Procession06. Herr Mannelig07. Heavenly Damnation08. The Final Victory09. The Observer10. Eppur Si Muove11. Upon Fallen Autumn Leaves12. In a Pale Moon's Shadow13. Per Aspera Ad Astra14. Seven From Afar---15. The Day as Heaven Wept16. Origin of a Crystal Soul17. Introduction Band18. Awaking the CenturiesMore on Haggard Sound Storm and Unshine All pictures by Silvio Pfeifer Fotografie