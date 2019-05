Gallery: Fiddler’s Green - Leipzig 2019

Haus Auensee, Leipzig, Germany25th May 2019Last weekend FIDDLER’S GREEN visited the Haus Auensee Leipzig. Together with their fans, they celebrated the completion of their successful “HEYDAY Tour 2019”. The evening was opened by THE MOORINGS. With their Folk Punk they were able to inspire the fans quickly. It was easy for FIDDLER’s GREEN afterwards to build on the good mood. In no time the Haus Auensee turned into a party location where fans and band celebrated together songs from the new album and old classics. A great concert and a successful tour conclusion!https://www.facebook.com/mooringsbandhttps://www.facebook.com/SpeedfolkMore on Fiddler’s Green All Pictures by Silvio Pfeifer