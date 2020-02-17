Gallery: Hammerfall - Leipzig 2020

Werk 2, Leipzig, Germany
12th February 2020
Hammerfall - “World Dominion” Tour 2020 - Special Guests: Battle Beast & Serious Black
Last Wednesday, HAMMERFALL were guests in Leipzig at the Werk 2 on their “World Dominion” tour. Of course not alone. A total of three bands were on stage that evening. The international band SERIOUS BLACK started as the first and fired up the fans right at the beginning to start with head-banging in the first row. They already released four albums and you should check them out on YouTube.
Afterwards, BATTLE BEAST from Helsinki Finland entered the stage. And they also delivered a great set. Noora Louhimo is an excellent front women. Powerful and with a fantastic voice. With these bands HAMMERFALL had two very good support bands. After that the headliner HAMMERFALL took the stage and was celebrated by the fans. There were many head-bangers among the visitors that evening. As always, the sound in the Werk2 was very good. I am not sure but it is possible that this event was very close to a sold out concert! HAMMERFALL played an excellent set with songs from nearly every album. This was a concert that will stay in the memories of the fans for a long time!
Serious Black
https://www.facebook.com/seriousblackofficial/
Battle Beast
https://www.facebook.com/battlebeastofficial/
Hammerfall
https://www.facebook.com/hammerfall/
Setlist
01. Never Forgive, Never Forget
02. One Against the World
03. Heeding the Call
04. The Way of the Warrior
05. Any Means Necessary
06. Hallowed Be My Name
07. Blood Bound
08. Redemption
09. Hector’s Hymn
10. Natural High
11. Second to One (with Noora Louhimo)
12. Renegade Medley (20th Anniversary of Renegade Instrumental Medley)
13. Keep the Flame Burning
14. Dominion
15. The Dragon Lies Bleeding
16. Last Man Standing
17. Let the Hammer Fall
---
18. Hammer High
19. (We Make) Sweden Rock
20. Hearts on Fire
21. Dreams Come True
More on Hammerfall, Battle Beast & Serious Black
All pictures by Silvio Pfeifer
