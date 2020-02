Gallery: Hammerfall - Leipzig 2020

Werk 2, Leipzig, Germany12th February 2020Last Wednesday, HAMMERFALL were guests in Leipzig at the Werk 2 on their "World Dominion" tour. Of course not alone. A total of three bands were on stage that evening. The international band SERIOUS BLACK started as the first and fired up the fans right at the beginning to start with head-banging in the first row. They already released four albums and you should check them out on YouTube.Afterwards, BATTLE BEAST from Helsinki Finland entered the stage. And they also delivered a great set. Noora Louhimo is an excellent front women. Powerful and with a fantastic voice. With these bands HAMMERFALL had two very good support bands. After that the headliner HAMMERFALL took the stage and was celebrated by the fans. There were many head-bangers among the visitors that evening. As always, the sound in the Werk2 was very good. I am not sure but it is possible that this event was very close to a sold out concert! HAMMERFALL played an excellent set with songs from nearly every album. This was a concert that will stay in the memories of the fans for a long time!https://www.facebook.com/seriousblackofficial/https://www.facebook.com/battlebeastofficial/https://www.facebook.com/hammerfall/Setlist01. Never Forgive, Never Forget02. One Against the World03. Heeding the Call04. The Way of the Warrior05. Any Means Necessary06. Hallowed Be My Name07. Blood Bound08. Redemption09. Hector's Hymn10. Natural High11. Second to One (with Noora Louhimo)12. Renegade Medley (20th Anniversary of Renegade Instrumental Medley)13. Keep the Flame Burning14. Dominion15. The Dragon Lies Bleeding16. Last Man Standing17. Let the Hammer Fall---18. Hammer High19. (We Make) Sweden Rock20. Hearts on Fire21. Dreams Come True