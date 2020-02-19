Latest Raffles

Gallery: Babymetal - Cologne 2020

Details
Babymetal 18 von 32Carlswerk Victoria, Cologne, Germany
13th February 2020
Babymetal -Metal Galaxy World Tour” - Support: Skynd

It was originally the idea of a Japanese music manager, intended as a supplementary show concept for the J-Pop band SAKURA GAKUIN, which was already very successful in Japan, but quickly developed into such a success that BABYMETAL became an independent formation after two years: the connection of manga-like J-Pop and the western Heavy Metal school. The whole thing forms under the new genre term “Kawaii Metal” (Kawaii = cute, delightful) and merges the Japanese Teen Pop in an exciting way with extremely powerful, hard Speed, Thrash, Death, Black and Industrial Metal.

With their two previously released albums, BABYMETAL - which consist of two permanent singers and a constantly redesigned backing band - have not only generated great success in Asia, but also in the USA and Europe. Their last album, ‘Metal Resistance’ from 2016, made it into the top 40 in many European nations, including Germany, rose to number 15 in England and took second place in Japan. Now the third album was released on October 11, 2019 under the title ‘Metal Galaxy’, with which BABYMETAL are currently on a world tour. Between February 8 and 14, 2020, this will also took them to Germany for three shows in Hamburg, Cologne and Berlin. We visited the show in Cologne for you and present you a gallery of the concert here.


Skynd

  • skynd_10_von_28
  • skynd_11_von_28
  • skynd_12_von_28
  • skynd_13_von_28
  • skynd_14_von_28
  • skynd_15_von_28
  • skynd_16_von_28
  • skynd_17_von_28
  • skynd_18_von_28
  • skynd_19_von_28
  • skynd_1_von_28
  • skynd_20_von_28
  • skynd_21_von_28
  • skynd_22_von_28
  • skynd_23_von_28
  • skynd_24_von_28
  • skynd_25_von_28
  • skynd_26_von_28
  • skynd_27_von_28
  • skynd_28_von_28

http://www.skynd-music.com / https://www.facebook.com/skynd.music

Setlist
01. Richard Ramirez
02. Elisa Lam
03. Columbine
04. Kathryn Knight
05. Jim Jones
06. Tyler Hadley
07. Gary Heidnik


Babymetal

  • Babymetal_16_von_32
  • Babymetal_18_von_32
  • Babymetal_4_von_32

http://www.babymetal.com / https://www.facebook.com/BABYMETAL.jp
Setlist
01. FUTURE METAL
02. DA DA DANCE (At first SU-METAL's main microphone was completely off for about 20 seconds in the vocal part.)
03. Distortion
04. PA PA YA!!
05. BxMxC
06. Kagerou (with Kami Band intro)
07. Starlight
08. Oh! MAJINAI
09. Megitsune
10. Gimme Chocolate!!
11. KARATE
12. Headbangeeeeerrrrr!!!!!
---
13. Road of Resistance

All pictures by Andreas Klüppelberg
