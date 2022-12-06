Gallery: Nightwish - Esch sur Alzette 2022

Rockhal, Esch sur Alzette, Luxembourg
2nd December 2022
Nightwish - “HUMAN.:||:NATURE European Tour” 2022
Due to the Corona pandemic, the show was postponed several times, but on Friday, NIGHTWISH were back for their European Tour. For some time it was not clear whether the tour could take place at all. Singer Floor Jansen has revealed in October that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer. She underwent tumour removal surgery a few days later, and has now received the best possible post-surgery news - she’s cancer free!
This was one reason to enjoy the evening at the Rockhal and life to the fullest. The band presented their new studio album ‘HUMAN.:||:NATURE’ and maintained their reputation as one of the best live bands in Metal music. Being known for unique stage designs and pyro effects, Finnish Symphonic Metal heroes NIGHTWISH took their audience on a spectacular audio-visual journey once again.
Setlist
01. Noise
02. Storytime
03. Tribal
04. Élan
05. Sleeping Sun
06. 7 Days to the Wolves
07. Dark Chest of Wonders
08. Harvest
09. I Want My Tears Back
10. Nemo
11. How’s the Heart? (Acoustic)
12. Shoemaker
13. Last Ride of the Day
14. Ghost Love Score
15. The Greatest Show on Earth
All Pictures by Elena Arens
