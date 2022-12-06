Gallery: Nightwish - Esch sur Alzette 2022

Rockhal, Esch sur Alzette, Luxembourg2nd December 2022Due to the Corona pandemic, the show was postponed several times, but on Friday, NIGHTWISH were back for their European Tour. For some time it was not clear whether the tour could take place at all. Singer Floor Jansen has revealed in October that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer. She underwent tumour removal surgery a few days later, and has now received the best possible post-surgery news - she’s cancer free!This was one reason to enjoy the evening at the Rockhal and life to the fullest. The band presented their new studio album ‘HUMAN.:||:NATURE’ and maintained their reputation as one of the best live bands in Metal music. Being known for unique stage designs and pyro effects, Finnish Symphonic Metal heroes NIGHTWISH took their audience on a spectacular audio-visual journey once again.Setlist01. Noise02. Storytime03. Tribal04. Élan05. Sleeping Sun06. 7 Days to the Wolves07. Dark Chest of Wonders08. Harvest09. I Want My Tears Back10. Nemo11. How’s the Heart? (Acoustic)12. Shoemaker13. Last Ride of the Day14. Ghost Love Score15. The Greatest Show on EarthAll Pictures by Elena Arens