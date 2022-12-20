Gallery: Billy Talent - Düsseldorf 2022

Mitsubishi Electric Hall, Düsseldorf, Germany
6th December 2022
Billy Talent - “Crisis Of Faith Tour” - Support: Frank Turner & Pabst
Since the release of their self-titled debut in 2003, BILLY TALENT have cemented themselves as a generation-defining rock band. They have sold nearly one million albums in Canada alone and nearly 3 million albums internationally. Their albums ‘Billy Talent I’ and ‘II’ and ‘III’ have all received multi-platinum certifications, with platinum status for the last studio album ‘Dead Silence’. Their latest album ‘Afraid of Heights’ debuted at #1 in their home country of Canada as well as in Germany, Switzerland and Austria. Now the band presented the new album live on tour and brought some special guests with them. Please enjoy out pictures of the evening in Düsseldorf.
Pabst
Frank Turner
Billy Talent
Setlist
01. Devil in a Midnight Mass
02. This Suffering
03. I Beg to Differ (This Will Get Better)
04. Afraid of Heights
05. Perfect World
06. Hanging Out with All the Wrong People
07. Tears Into Wine
08. Pins and Needles
09. Rusted From the Rain
10. The Wolf
11. Diamond on a Landmine
12. End of Me
13. Try Honesty
14. Surrender
15. Forgiveness I
16. Reckless Paradise
17. Surprise Surprise
18. Fallen Leaves
19. Devil on My Shoulder
20. Viking Death March
21. Red Flag
All Pictures by Andreas Klüppelberg
.