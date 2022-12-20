Gallery: Billy Talent - Düsseldorf 2022

Mitsubishi Electric Hall, Düsseldorf, Germany6th December 2022Since the release of their self-titled debut in 2003, BILLY TALENT have cemented themselves as a generation-defining rock band. They have sold nearly one million albums in Canada alone and nearly 3 million albums internationally. Their albums ‘Billy Talent I’ and ‘II’ and ‘III’ have all received multi-platinum certifications, with platinum status for the last studio album ‘Dead Silence’. Their latest album ‘Afraid of Heights’ debuted at #1 in their home country of Canada as well as in Germany, Switzerland and Austria. Now the band presented the new album live on tour and brought some special guests with them. Please enjoy out pictures of the evening in Düsseldorf.Setlist01. Devil in a Midnight Mass02. This Suffering03. I Beg to Differ (This Will Get Better)04. Afraid of Heights05. Perfect World06. Hanging Out with All the Wrong People07. Tears Into Wine08. Pins and Needles09. Rusted From the Rain10. The Wolf11. Diamond on a Landmine12. End of Me13. Try Honesty14. Surrender15. Forgiveness I16. Reckless Paradise17. Surprise Surprise18. Fallen Leaves19. Devil on My Shoulder20. Viking Death March21. Red FlagAll Pictures by Andreas Klüppelberg