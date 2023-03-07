Latest Raffles

Gallery: Kreator & Lamb of God - Leipzig 2023

KreatorHaus Auensee, Leipzig, Germany
3rd March 2023
Kreator & Lamb of God - “State of Unrest Tour 2023” – Support: Municipal Waste

Wow, this was a fantastic concert evening at the sold-out Haus Auensee Leipzig! First band on stage was MUNICIPALE WASTE. I was happy to see them the first time live on stage. Absolut excellent! Followed by LAMB OF GOD who played a great and powerful set, and KREATOR. It was the second time that is saw KREATOR live at the Haus Auensee. All bands were fantastic, wonder that this evening was was sold-out with those three amazing bands, a legend as headliner. You can find a few impressions from this concert in our gallery. Enjoy!


Municipal Waste

http://www.municipalwaste.net/

Lamb of God

Setlist
01. Memento Mori
02. Ruin
03. Walk With Me in Hell
04. Resurrection Man
05. Ditch
06. Now You’ve Got Something to Die For
07. Contractor
08. Omerta
09. Omens
10. 11th Hour
11. 512
12. Vigil
13. Laid to Rest
14. Redneck
http://www.lamb-of-god.com/

Kreator

Setlist
01. Run to the Hills (Tape)
02. Sergio Corbucci Is Dead (Tape)
03. Hate Über Alles
04. Hail to the Hordes
05. Awakening of the Gods (Intro)
06. Enemy of God
07. Phobia
08. Midnight Sun (with Sofia Portanet)
09. Satan Is Real
10. Hordes of Chaos (A Necrologue for the Elite)
11. 666 - World Divided
12. Mars Mantra (Tape)
13. Phantom Antichrist
14. Strongest of the Strong
15. Flag of Hate
16. The Patriarch (Tape)
17. Violent Revolution
18. Pleasure to Kill
http://www.kreator-terrorzone.de/

All Pictures by Silvio Pfeifer
