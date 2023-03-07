Gallery: Kreator & Lamb of God - Leipzig 2023

Haus Auensee, Leipzig, Germany3rd March 2023Wow, this was a fantastic concert evening at the sold-out Haus Auensee Leipzig! First band on stage was MUNICIPALE WASTE. I was happy to see them the first time live on stage. Absolut excellent! Followed by LAMB OF GOD who played a great and powerful set, and KREATOR. It was the second time that is saw KREATOR live at the Haus Auensee. All bands were fantastic, wonder that this evening was was sold-out with those three amazing bands, a legend as headliner. You can find a few impressions from this concert in our gallery. Enjoy!http://www.municipalwaste.net/Setlist01. Memento Mori02. Ruin03. Walk With Me in Hell04. Resurrection Man05. Ditch06. Now You’ve Got Something to Die For07. Contractor08. Omerta09. Omens10. 11th Hour11. 51212. Vigil13. Laid to Rest14. Redneckhttp://www.lamb-of-god.com/Setlist01. Run to the Hills (Tape)02. Sergio Corbucci Is Dead (Tape)03. Hate Über Alles04. Hail to the Hordes05. Awakening of the Gods (Intro)06. Enemy of God07. Phobia08. Midnight Sun (with Sofia Portanet)09. Satan Is Real10. Hordes of Chaos (A Necrologue for the Elite)11. 666 - World Divided12. Mars Mantra (Tape)13. Phantom Antichrist14. Strongest of the Strong15. Flag of Hate16. The Patriarch (Tape)17. Violent Revolution18. Pleasure to Killhttp://www.kreator-terrorzone.de/All Pictures by Silvio Pfeifer