Live Review: Artem Pivovarov - Frankfurt 2026

4th October 2026
Artem Pivovarov - “European Orchestra Live Tour 2026”
I always try not to miss concerts by Ukrainian artists and bands whenever they come to my area. These evenings always give me something very special: they bring back countless memories of my home country and, especially in these difficult times, offer a certain sense of comfort. When I heard that ARTEM PIVOVAROV would come to Frankfurt accompanied by an orchestra and choir, I was particularly excited. Shows of this scale come with many challenges, but when everything falls into place, the result can be absolutely beautiful. And this evening was no exception.
The Jahrhunderthalle gradually filled with an excited audience. Here and there, Ukrainian flags could be seen, carefully brought along by visitors, while some of the youngest fans were waiting with handmade signs. There was no opening act or support announced for the evening, which I personally considered a very good decision. Tonight belonged entirely to ARTEM PIVOVAROV and his music.
ARTEM PIVOVAROV is a Ukrainian singer and songwriter who has become one of the most successful and recognisable artists on the contemporary Ukrainian music scene. Born in Vovchansk in the Kharkiv region, he has captivated audiences with his distinctive musical style, powerful voice and emotionally charged performances. His popularity extends far beyond Ukraine, with sold-out concert halls and packed arenas and stadiums around the world. One of his most remarkable achievements is performing seven sold-out shows at Kyiv’s iconic Palace of Sports, demonstrating the extraordinary connection he has built with his audience.
Beyond his own musical releases, PIVOVAROV is particularly known for his cultural project ‘Твої вірші, мої ноти’ (“Your Poems, My Notes”), which breathes new life into the works of prominent Ukrainian poets by transforming their poetry into contemporary songs. Through this project, he has introduced Ukrainian literary heritage to a new generation of listeners, creating a meaningful bridge between tradition and modern music.
PIVOVAROV is also a familiar face to Ukrainian television audiences, having served as a coach on ‘Голос країни’, the Ukrainian version of ‘The Voice’. His musical repertoire ranges from deeply emotional ballads to energetic and uplifting Pop anthems. Whether performing in an intimate setting or in front of thousands of fans, he knows how to create a special connection with his audience. His performances with a full orchestra and choir add yet another dimension to his music, bringing together powerful arrangements, emotional depth and the unmistakable spirit of Ukrainian culture. https://artempivovarov.com / https://www.facebook.com/pivovarovofficial
Music & Performance
At exactly 8 pm, the orchestra and choir entered the stage. The concert began with the choir performing ‘Ой там на горі’, immediately drawing every eye towards the stage. Once the male voices had finished their opening piece, it was finally time for ARTEM PIVOVAROV himself to appear. From the first moment, the energy he radiated was simply breathtaking. The way he moved across the stage and communicated with the audience made it almost impossible to take your eyes off him. The crowd sang along enthusiastically and visibly enjoyed every moment of the show, while the orchestra and choir added an impressive dimension to the familiar songs.
Between songs, ARTEM repeatedly took time to speak to the audience. At one point, he asked whether there were visitors from other countries in the hall. Among them was a man from Nigeria as well as guests from Israel. ARTEM thanked everyone who continues to stand by Ukraine during these difficult times. One particularly touching moment began when a little girl used one of these pauses to bring ARTEM flowers. He came down from the stage and embraced her. Suddenly, more children and women approached from different directions carrying flowers, while other visitors gathered around him. One girl wanted to sing ‘Думи’ and was even handed the microphone. For a few minutes, everything became wonderfully chaotic.
Eventually, ARTEM gently asked the crowd to give him some space so that the concert could continue. Yet throughout the entire situation, he did not turn anyone away. Whenever somebody wanted a photo or selfie, he tried to make it possible. At one point, he even briefly lay down on the stage to pose for pictures. It was one of those completely spontaneous moments that cannot be planned and that make a concert feel truly personal. ARTEM also told the audience that on this evening, he and his musicians wanted to give everyone a chance to escape from everyday life for a while. If you wanted to cry, then cry. If you wanted to dance, dance. Sing, celebrate and simply allow your emotions to come out.
And there were certainly plenty of emotions throughout the evening. Personally, I had been particularly looking forward to ‘Маніфест’. This song means a lot to me, and hearing it performed live with the additional power of orchestra and choir made it one of my personal highlights of the concert. The show continued to move between intimate, emotional passages and increasingly energetic moments. During one of the songs, ARTEM disappeared backstage, only to return without his jacket and wearing a T-shirt. With this change also came a change in atmosphere. He announced that the lyrical part of the evening was now over and invited everybody to come closer to the stage, dance and celebrate.
The audience did not need to be asked twice. People rushed forward, danced, sang and celebrated as if there were no tomorrow. What had begun as an elegant orchestral concert transformed into a huge party, without losing the emotional character that had defined the evening from the beginning. After ‘Дежавю’, the main part of the show came to an end and a charity auction to support Ukraine took place. But, of course, the audience was not ready to leave yet. ARTEM returned for two more songs, including ‘Viva La Vida’, before ‘Там у тополі’ brought the evening to its final conclusion.
It was a concert full of contrasts: powerful and intimate, carefully arranged yet wonderfully spontaneous, emotional and joyful at the same time. The combination of ARTEM PIVOVAROV’s enormous stage presence with orchestra and choir worked beautifully. But what stayed with me most was the atmosphere between artist and audience. There seemed to be very little distance between the person on stage and the people standing in front of him.
For me personally, evenings with Ukrainian artists will probably always mean more than simply attending another concert. They carry memories of home, familiar words and melodies, and emotions that are sometimes difficult to describe. On this evening in Frankfurt, ARTEM PIVOVAROV managed to bring all of these things together - and at the same time gave his audience exactly what he had promised: a few hours to sing, dance, cry, celebrate and simply let their emotions run free.
Setlist
01. Ой там на горі (choir)
02. Ой на горі
03. Радісно
04. Там у Тополі
05. Блакить твоїх очей
06. Тріолет
07. Земле моя
08. Думи
09. Маніфест
10. Романс
11. Так ніхто не кохав
12. Вальторна
13. Очі
14. 8 Диво
15. Міраж
16. Ave Maria
17. Барабан
18. Дежавю
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18. Viva La Vida
19. Там у тополі
All Pictures by Daria Tessa