CD Review: Chelsea Wolfe - The Dark

Artist: Chelsea WolfeTitle: The DarkGenre: Alternative Folk / Rock / Acoustic / AlternativeRelease Date: 21st August 2026Label: Loma Vista RecordsIn 2024 I reviewed CHELSEA WOLFE’s 7th studio album ‘She Reaches Out To She Reaches Out To She’. That album was about sobriety and a friend’s extrication from a toxic relationship. It was a good album too, punchy with band saw guitars, disorientatingly sublime, pleasing grooves, trip hoppy with a stop motion dark liminality. I liked it, with its dark smoky ethereal longings and a production that was a progression from 2011’s ‘The Grime And The Glow’. This new album, ‘The Dark’, is a tome about transformation, acceptance, sobriety and letting go. This a semi tone different but not in any way devoid of the textures and intensity of the last album. here are my thoughts track by track...Well, it’s alright. The album opener is called ‘Cold’. It’s about breaking up and finding yourself again. It’s basically clean in tone, acoustic mostly with slapped drums. The tone is confessional and cathartic, a 4.5-minute musical “pheeewwww” if you will. Whilst ‘The Dark’ is about “Confronting inner shadows” and moving through darkness instead of away from it. ‘Seethe’ has a KATE BUSH vibe that gallops. I’m reminded of open grassy spaces full of greens and purples but forever cloaked in greyish tones.The bass has a nice gravelly pummel to it that wills you into motion whilst ‘Humours’ is apparently the most emotional track on the album and the most freeing. Not for the first time on the album will I be drawn to an ALL ABOUT EVE vibe that’s apparent after some TORI AMOS vocal similarities. There’s smoke and glass with subtle edges that cut precisely in the delivery and a sound of muted tapping or strumming that’s, erm, kind of rubbery, and thin sinews of guitar that punch in every now and again. I like this one!Up next is a track that, not for the first time, conjures memories of LISA MARY PRESLEY’s ‘To Whom It May Concern’. It’s the guitars and the boom of the bass. ‘Swallower’ stomps along waxing lyrical about someone else’s neediness and your need to pull yourself out of it. The bass is simple but ominous and the drums feel emphatic then thrashed with abandon. I like the simple chilly strums at the beginning of the verses which is tantamount to needy ickiness, and the what I consider a downward rolling Americana guitar solo towards the end that is capped by the soft buttery vocal spreading itself over the song’s canvas.The next track ‘Halo’ lols and flops in an inebriated way with acoustic guitar and slathered drums. It’s almost PJ HARVEY and Julianne Regan (ALL ABOUT EVE again) rolled into one. This is aurally and sonically satisfying due to the phrasing and the aforementioned lols. Title track ‘The Dark’ changes tack with a folksier vibe. It’s a song about transformation and I can here every creak, strum and slide in the playing and because of that is has a liveliness about it. Only towards the end is there a hint of plugged in guitar, a bit of bass and e-bow / drone.‘Turn The Key’ starts slow with fuzzy guitars and builds up to bombast in the drums, the bass drum asserts into the space along with the toms and snare. The track is about finding yourself again and the bombast implies that returning inner power. I love the sustained whine of the guitars; I find it cathartic in some ways. ‘I’m Not There’ draws on the experience of depression and the despair of being subsumed in to a relationship so deep that you lose your boundaries of self.Who am I, where do you end and I begin? It’s slow and reflective with punched bass, again Americana vibe with brushed drums. The light is low here and I envision a house in my mind that’s claustrophobic and locked, but the windows are large so you are forever tortured by the expansive spaces and large splurges of sky outside.I love the penultimate track. ‘Death IS Not The End’ is a slow ode to a Selkie myth where a man steals a woman’s seal skin so she can’t return to the sea. Distorted guitars crunch like thunder and sketch out the outline of grey rocks whilst the voice cuts through you like a warm spell knife. I find it comforting and dangerous. Every minute of every day you die only to be born again the next minute, the comfort and the danger of the process melding eventually so you don’t acknowledge them as distinct entities or concepts.Finally we come to the end. ‘Dancer In The Sky’ is vocally TORI AMOS in places but mostly it’s CHELSEA WOLFE. I’d also say that the phrasing does a bit remind of ADELE which is as far away from Gothic Rock and Doom Folk you can get. I think this is the most mainstream track on the album to be honest. Its precise and clear, almost floating on the stave lines.Apart from the vocals its dominated by the piano accenting, background textures provided by the strategically placed slides of violin, and atmospheres just giving some fill to the spaces. Whereas ‘I’m Not There’ waxes lyrical about being in a relationship where you lose your sense of self, this opines about longing for a companion and searching through heaven and hell for that connection that will cease the isolation. Its melancholic yearn interwoven with a sense of triumph when a companion is found.There we have it folks, a floaty, wispy, dreamlike, spacious album with grinding guitars and charismatic presence. Vocally glassy and clear. Songs of a siren. Songs of transformation, acceptance and letting go that stand face to face with inner shadows. The vocals are note perfect and precise, the phrasings are delivered with the smoothness of a draughtsman’s pencil. I’m not sure if I like it better than ‘She Reaches Out To She Reaches Out To She’ at this stage though but it’s up there. Onions!01. Cold02. Seethe03. Humours04. Swallower05. Halo06. The Dark07. Turn The Key08. I’m Not There09. Death Is Not The End10. Dancer In The SkyChelsea Wolfe - Vocals, Piano and Acoustic GuitarBen Chisholm - Synths, Piano, Electronics and BassJess Gowie - Drums and Percussion Mrs PissBryan Tulao - Lead GuitarLia Brasswell - Drums and Auxiliary PercussionGuest Musicians:Robin Finck (NIN)Justin Meldal-Johnson (Beck, Air)Stella Mozgawa (Warpaint)Matt Chamberlain (Tori Amos, Pearl Jam)Music: 8Sound: 8.5Total: 8.5