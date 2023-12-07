2nd December 2023
Night of the Proms 2023 with Toto feat. Steve Lukather & Joseph Williams, Anastacia, James Morrison, Aura Dione, Camouflage, Nathan Chan, the Antwerp Philharmonic Orchestra under the direction of Alexandra Arrieche, the NOTP Backbone Band and the choir Fine Fleur – moderation by Marcus Fahn
Night of the Proms 2023 features TOTO, ANASTACIA, JAMES MORRISON, AURA DIONE, CAMOUGLAGE and NATHAN CHAN. Classic meets US Rock, Danish Pop and British songwriters. The Night of the Proms 2023 promises to be an extremely extraordinary concert experience again this year. Under the motto “Classic meets Pop”, international stars of the Rock and Pop business will once again be on stage and present an unforgettable evening accompanied by the Antwerp Philharmonic Orchestra and the Fine Fleur Choir under the direction of Alexandra Arrieche. An elaborate audiovisual production will once again transform the show into a magical experience this year.
The band TOTO, which became world famous in the 80s with hits like ‘Africa’ and ‘Rosanna’, has been a constant in the music scene for decades. With over 40 years of stage experience and a number of Grammy Awards, their timeless music is still part of the daily radio program of all stations. With Steve Lukather and Joseph Williams, the two heads of the band will perform their greatest works at the Proms. US singer ANASTACIA is a gifted performer and has enchanted Proms audiences with her diverse voice in the past. Since breaking through in 2000, she has sold over 30 million albums worldwide and is known for hits like ‘I’m Outta Love’ and ‘Left Outside Alone’. With her energetic stage presence, she transforms the halls into a melting pot of Rock, Pop and Soul.
The British singer-songwriter JAMES MORRISON inspires the hearts of the fans with his soft voice and soulful music. With his debut album ‘Undiscovered’ in 2006, he landed at number 1 in the British charts and has since become an indispensable part of the music scene. He inspires the audience with songs like ‘Who’s Gonna Love You Now’ and ‘Broken Strings’. The Danish Pop singer AURA DIONE has become known worldwide primarily through her number 1 hit ‘Geronimo’. With catchy melodies in songs like ‘I Will Love You Monday (365)’ or ‘Friends’, her unmistakable voice, her extravagant appearance and performance, she has established herself on the international pop scene. Further guests will be announced in the fall.
The German band Camouflage, which came together in Bietigheim-Bissingen in the 80s, became known for their catchy Synth-Pop and with this sound they were clearly a child of that time. They had worldwide hits such as ‘The Great Commandment’ and the Pop classic ‘Love is a Shield’. Their style is characterized by catchy melodies, atmospheric synthesizer sounds and harmonious singing. Fans celebrate CAMOUFLAGE for their varied live performances. Over the years, the band has released several albums and impresses with stylistic developments. Talent and musical passion: American cellist NATHAN CHAN has this. He began playing the cello at the age of six and studied at renowned music schools, including the Juilliard School in New York City. His repertoire includes classical, contemporary works and creative fusions with artists from different musical styles. NATHAN CHAN performs as a soloist and with chamber musicians and orchestras. At the Marlboro Music Festival he performed with pianist MITSUKO USHIDA and clarinetist ANTHONY MCGILL. More than 35 million views on YouTube, TikTok and Instagram are evidence of the great influence that the cellist has on the classical online community.
As always, the artists are supported by the Antwerp Philharmonic Orchestra and the Fine Fleur Choir under the direction of Alexandra Arrieche, one of the best conductors in the world. With her extraordinary temperament, she gives the classic part of the show a very individual touch. As usual, an opulent audio-visual staging of the show will ensure an unforgettable evening. The NOTP BACKBONE BAND makes the setting complete.
The Show
As always, the night was opened by the fab Antwerp Philharmonic Orchestra and the choir. Perfect light effects illuminated the hall and the stage. After the overture, the orchestra alone presented the classical piece ‘Light Cavalry’ by Franz von Suppé. Right afterwards, host Marcus Fahn introduced tonight’s classical solo artist NATHAN CHAN, presenting ‘Libertango - Piazzolla’. Chan is a cello virtuoso with millions of fans on social media and he also impressed the audience in Dortmund - yes, Dortmund, not Oberhausen, like Aura said later - and received well deserved applause. Goldenthroat - like out host today called her - AURA DIONE started her short set with ‘I Will Love Ou On Monday’ when the audience sang along immediately, just like they did with following ‘Friends’. For ‘Geronnimo’, she stepped from the stage for a little walk through the audience.
When she left the stage, Marcus Fahn announced the next piece from the gallery, where he was standing in the middle of the audience. With the following waltz mix by Strauss, it was now time again for the audience to dance. Same procedure as every year. Some brave couples follower the call and danced through the arena, displayed on the big video screens besides the stage. Speaking of videos and light, the light installations were once again extraordinary with a lot of movable elements over the orchestra’s heads. Fantastic! The screens mostly displayed what was happening on stage, so also the people on back seats had a good view. After the waltz, the time for the choir FINE FLEUR had come. All members stepped to the front to present the BILLIE EILISH song ‘What Was I Made For’ which was currently on everyone’s lips.
British musician JAMES MORISSON, equipped with his guitar, was up next with ‘You Give Me Something’ and ‘Wonderful World’. Two songs might seem not much, but be calm, there will be more in the set. His songs were followed by the ‘Gipsy Choir’ from Giuseppe Verdi’s ‘Il Trovatore’. Marcus Fahn announced another, faster song to dance now, a French Can Can. But well, guess what… no one dared this time. German Synth Pop duo CAMOUFLAGE closed the first part of the show. The songs ‘Love Is A Shield’ and ‘The Great Commandment’ made people standing up and sing along. In the end, anyone knows these famous 80s songs. In the now following break, people had time to get themselves some beverages and even ice cream was sold in the hall.
The second part was opened by a suite from Harry Potter. Cellist NATHAN CHAN was up again with ‘The Swan’ by Saint-Saens from the ‘Carnival of Animals’. He was accompanied by a dancer this time, transforming the sounds into movements. When Chan started the song ‘Cello’, originally by UDO LINDENBERG, ANASTACIA joined him on stage to present the song. She looked amazing and her voice was top notch. Great to see her energetically moving across the stage, receiving lots of applause for her songs ‘Sick And Tired’, ‘Left Outside Alone’ and ‘I’m Outta Love’. After one more classical song, NATHAN CHAN rounded up this part of the show with a mashup.
I promised you the return of JAMES MORISSON and now he was back with the COOLIO song ‘Gangsta’s Paradise’. Right afterwards, he was joined by ANASTACIA for a wonderful duet of ‘Broken Strings’. Both artists harmonized perfectly. ‘New World’ by Dvorak was a little intermission before the evening’s great final started with TOTO’s Steve Lukather & Joseph Williams. Fans were not sitting on their seats anymore and the space in front of the stage filled up with people dancing and singing along to ‘Stop Loving You’, ‘I’ll Be Over You’, ‘Rosanna’ and world-hit ‘Africa’. Just after the start of ‘Holt The Line’, the other artists of the night joined TOTO to sing the song together. Marcus Fahn introduces and thanked all musicians again and released a satisfied audience into the cold Saturday night.
The Setlist
01. APO & Fine Fleur - Overture Night of the Proms 2023
02. APO - Overture Light Cavalry by Franz von Suppé
03. Nathan Chan - Libertango - Piazzolla
04. Aura Dione - I Will Love Ou On Monday
05. Aura Dione - Friends
06. Aura Dione - Geronnimo
07. APO - Waltz mix by Johann Strauss
08. Fine Fleur - What Was I Made For (Billie Eilish)
09. James Morisson - You Give Me Something
10. James Morisson - Wonderful World
11. Fine Fleur & APO - Gipsy Choir from Il Trovatore (Giuseppe Verdi)
12. APO - French Can Can
13. Camouflage - Love Is A Shiled
14. Camouflage - The Great Commandment
---break---
15. APO - Suite from Harry Potter
16. Nathan Chan - The Swan by Saint-Saens (with dancer)
17. Anastacia - Cello (Udo Lindenberg)
18. Anastacia - Sick And Tired
19. Anastacia - Left Outside Alone
20. Anastacia - I’m Outta Love
21. Fine Fleur & APO - Carol Of The Bells
22. Nathan Chan - Nathan Mashup
23. James Morisson - Gangsta’s Paradise (Coolio)
24. James Morisson & Anastacia - Broken Strings
25. APO - New World by Dvorak
26. Toto - Stop Loving You
27. Toto - I’ll Be Over You
28. Toto - Rosanna
29. Toto - Africa
30. All Artists - Hold The Line by Toto
The mix of classic and Pop is surely not easy, but the concept of NOTP succeeded once more. Even though you might not be into classic or into this kind of Pop music presented there, the event is always highly recommended.
All pictures by Daniela Vorndran (http://www.vorndranphotography.com / http://www.facebook.com/blackcatnet)
