Gallery: Disturbed - Cologne 2019

Palladium, Cologne, Germany6th May 2019DISTURBED’s “Evolution Tour”, the band’s worldwide headline tour, started January in North America and is running through May in Europe. Support for the Germany shows was SKNIDRED. Simply put, DISTURBED are one of the most successful Rock bands in modern history. The multiplatinum-selling quartet accomplished the rare feat of achieving five consecutive number one debuts on the Billboard Top 200. That accolade historically elevated them to rarefied air alongside METALLICA, the only other Hard Rock group to do so in the history of the chart. ‘Immortalized’ (2015) received a platinum certification and spawned the triple-platinum crossover smash ‘The Sound of Silence’, which garnered a nomination at the 2017 GRAMMY® Awards in the category of “Best Rock Performance.”Since their formation in 1996, the band has sold 16 million albums globally and scored twelve No. 1 singles at Active Rock Radio. Their quadruple-platinum 2000 debut, ‘The Sickness’, formally announced their arrival as Hard Rock leaders, with that status solidified by subsequent GRAMMY® Award nominations as well as gold-, platinum- and double platinum-certified records, as well as countless sold-out shows around the globe. Named “Best Rock Artist” during the 2017 iHeartRadioMusic Awards, DISTURBED continue to boldly forge ahead with the release of their aptly titled seventh offering, ‘Evolution’. The demand on the shows was high and the Cologne concert was sold-out long time before the concert date. Already the support act was celebrated and when finally DISTURBED entered the stage, the hall was on fire and ten thousand fists were in the air and thousands of mouths were screaming the words. Fantastic show!Setlist01. The Imperial March (John Williams song)02. Big Tings03. Ratrace04. Machine05. That's My Jam06. Kill the Power07. Nobody08. WarningSetlist01. Are You Ready02. Prayer03. The Vengeful One04. The Animal05. Stupify06. Guitar Solo07. Voices08. Land of Confusion (Genesis cover)09. Bass Solo10. Drum Solo11. Ten Thousand Fists12. The Game13. No More (PSA Video)14. A Reason to Fight15. Hold On to Memories16. The Sound of Silence (Simon & Garfunkel cover)17. Indestructible18. Inside the Fire---19. The Light20. Stricken21. Down With the SicknessMore on Disturbed and Skindred All pictures by Daniela Vorndran ( http://www.vorndranphotography.com