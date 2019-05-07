Gallery: Disturbed - Cologne 2019

Palladium, Cologne, Germany
6th May 2019
Disturbed - “The Evolution Tour” 2019 - Support: Skindred
DISTURBED’s “Evolution Tour”, the band’s worldwide headline tour, started January in North America and is running through May in Europe. Support for the Germany shows was SKNIDRED. Simply put, DISTURBED are one of the most successful Rock bands in modern history. The multiplatinum-selling quartet accomplished the rare feat of achieving five consecutive number one debuts on the Billboard Top 200. That accolade historically elevated them to rarefied air alongside METALLICA, the only other Hard Rock group to do so in the history of the chart. ‘Immortalized’ (2015) received a platinum certification and spawned the triple-platinum crossover smash ‘The Sound of Silence’, which garnered a nomination at the 2017 GRAMMY® Awards in the category of “Best Rock Performance.”
Since their formation in 1996, the band has sold 16 million albums globally and scored twelve No. 1 singles at Active Rock Radio. Their quadruple-platinum 2000 debut, ‘The Sickness’, formally announced their arrival as Hard Rock leaders, with that status solidified by subsequent GRAMMY® Award nominations as well as gold-, platinum- and double platinum-certified records, as well as countless sold-out shows around the globe. Named “Best Rock Artist” during the 2017 iHeartRadioMusic Awards, DISTURBED continue to boldly forge ahead with the release of their aptly titled seventh offering, ‘Evolution’. The demand on the shows was high and the Cologne concert was sold-out long time before the concert date. Already the support act was celebrated and when finally DISTURBED entered the stage, the hall was on fire and ten thousand fists were in the air and thousands of mouths were screaming the words. Fantastic show!
Skindred
Setlist
01. The Imperial March (John Williams song)
02. Big Tings
03. Ratrace
04. Machine
05. That's My Jam
06. Kill the Power
07. Nobody
08. Warning
Disturbed
Setlist
01. Are You Ready
02. Prayer
03. The Vengeful One
04. The Animal
05. Stupify
06. Guitar Solo
07. Voices
08. Land of Confusion (Genesis cover)
09. Bass Solo
10. Drum Solo
11. Ten Thousand Fists
12. The Game
13. No More (PSA Video)
14. A Reason to Fight
15. Hold On to Memories
16. The Sound of Silence (Simon & Garfunkel cover)
17. Indestructible
18. Inside the Fire
---
19. The Light
20. Stricken
21. Down With the Sickness
More on Disturbed and Skindred
All pictures by Daniela Vorndran (http://www.vorndranphotography.com / http://www.facebook.com/blackcatnet)
Latest Raffles
Search Event Tickets
Eventsuche
Newsletter
Event Calendar
Latest Events
|Tue May 07 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: TOM WALKER
|Tue May 07 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: ALICE PHOEBE LOU
|Tue May 07 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: DAVE HAUSE
|Tue May 07 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: GEORGE EZRA
|Tue May 07 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: MALIK HARRIS
|Tue May 07 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: TAMINO
|Tue May 07 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: THE BLINDERS
|Tue May 07 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: THE GET UP KIDS
|Tue May 07 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: XAVI
|Tue May 07 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: THE BLINDERS
|Tue May 07 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: TÜSN
|Tue May 07 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: RHYS LEWIS
|Tue May 07 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: BUILT TO SPILL
|Wed May 08 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: RAT BOY
|Wed May 08 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: RINGS OF SATURN
|Wed May 08 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: ALICE PHOEBE LOU
|Wed May 08 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: DAVE HAUSE
|Wed May 08 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: GLEN HANSARD
|Wed May 08 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: LP
|Wed May 08 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: THE BLINDERS
Login
Latest Previews
- Preview FIDDLER’S GREEN - Leipzig 2019-05-25
- Preview OPETH - Europe 2019
- Preview NEW ORDER - Two shows in Germany in October 2019
- Preview ALICE IN CHAINS - Esch sur Alzette 2019-05-31
- Preview DIE ÄRZTE - Luxembourg City 2019-05-25
- Preview KATATONIA - Esch sur Alzette 2019-05-20
- Preview ROCK MEETS CLASSIC 2020
- Preview AESTHETIC PERFECTION - Dresden 2019-04-27
- Preview OFF FESTIVAL - Katowice 2019
- Preview THOM YORKE - Cologne 2019-07-02
Latest Reviews & Interviews
- CD Review: Enforcer - Zenith
- Live Review: Ljungblut - Porsgrunn & Bergen 2019
- CD Review: Amnistia - Black Halo
- CD Review: Immolation - Atonement
- Live Review: Donots - Düsseldorf 2019
- CD Review: Solveig Matthildur - Constantly In Love
- Live Review: Light The Torch - Essen 2019
- Live Review: Aesthetic Perfection - Frankfurt & Oberhausen 2019
- CD Review: Apparat - LP5
- Live Review: Sector - Hamburg 2019
- Live Review: Goethes Erben - Hamburg 2019
- Live Review: Aesthetic Perfection - Hamburg 2019
- Live Review: She Past Away - Hamburg 2019
- Live Review: Impericon Festival - Oberhausen 2019
- Live Review: Nazareth - Herford 2019
- CD Review: Agent Side Grinder - A/X
- CD Review: Byronic Sex And Exile - Gothism
- Live Review: Avantasia - Osnabrück 2019
- CD Review: Foreign Resort, The - Outnumbered
- Live Review: Lord Of The Lost - Bremen 2019
Latest News
- PLAGE NOIRE 2019 - Success festival ended and advance sale for PLAGE NOIRE 2020 already at full speed
- GOLDEN APES - New album “Kasbek” will be released on 7th of June, 2019 by Aenaos Records
- SEA OF SIN - "Unbroken" out 3rd May 2019
- LJUNGBLUT - Releases New Single Ahead Of Exclusive Dates
- ROCK AM RING & ROCK IM PARK 2019 - 150,000 fans are coming!
- WAVE GOTIK TREFFEN 2019 - WHITE LIES, TANGERINE DREAM and many more bands confirmed!
- DESERTER - Just released “Europa!” on 12 April 2019
- DRAB MAJESTY - ‘Narcissus and Echo’ in the Digital Age
- PROPHECY FEST 2019 - Full line-up announced!
- LEA PORCELAIN - New Video and Tour!
- AUTUMN MOON FESTIVAL 2019 - Distribution of bands per day is fixed
- VOLLE KRAFT VORAUS FESTIVAL 2019 - Festival Information
- ROCKHARZ OPEN AIR 2019 - The nine last bands, billing complete
- WAVE GOTIK TREFFEN 2019 - LONDON AFTER MIDNIGHT and more!
- KNIGHT$ - Debut album “Dollar$ & Cent$”
- NITZER EBB - German Tour Autumn 2019
- AGENT SIDE GRINDER - Back with new album "A/X"
- WAVE GOTIK TREFFEN 2019 - CAT RAPES DOG are back!
- STAHLMANN - New album “Kinder Der Sehnsucht” to be released on March 22, 2019
- THE TIP - Tour: Hey-ho, let’s stay (for a couple more songs)!
.