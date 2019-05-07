Latest Raffles

Gallery: Disturbed - Cologne 2019

Details
DisturbedPalladium, Cologne, Germany
6th May 2019
Disturbed - “The Evolution Tour” 2019 - Support: Skindred

DISTURBED’s “Evolution Tour”, the band’s worldwide headline tour, started January in North America and is running through May in Europe. Support for the Germany shows was SKNIDRED. Simply put, DISTURBED are one of the most successful Rock bands in modern history. The multiplatinum-selling quartet accomplished the rare feat of achieving five consecutive number one debuts on the Billboard Top 200. That accolade historically elevated them to rarefied air alongside METALLICA, the only other Hard Rock group to do so in the history of the chart. ‘Immortalized’ (2015) received a platinum certification and spawned the triple-platinum crossover smash ‘The Sound of Silence’, which garnered a nomination at the 2017 GRAMMY® Awards in the category of “Best Rock Performance.”

Since their formation in 1996, the band has sold 16 million albums globally and scored twelve No. 1 singles at Active Rock Radio. Their quadruple-platinum 2000 debut, ‘The Sickness’, formally announced their arrival as Hard Rock leaders, with that status solidified by subsequent GRAMMY® Award nominations as well as gold-, platinum- and double platinum-certified records, as well as countless sold-out shows around the globe. Named “Best Rock Artist” during the 2017 iHeartRadioMusic Awards, DISTURBED continue to boldly forge ahead with the release of their aptly titled seventh offering, ‘Evolution’. The demand on the shows was high and the Cologne concert was sold-out long time before the concert date. Already the support act was celebrated and when finally DISTURBED entered the stage, the hall was on fire and ten thousand fists were in the air and thousands of mouths were screaming the words. Fantastic show!


Skindred

Setlist
01. The Imperial March (John Williams song)
02. Big Tings
03. Ratrace
04. Machine
05. That's My Jam
06. Kill the Power
07. Nobody
08. Warning


Disturbed

Setlist
01. Are You Ready
02. Prayer
03. The Vengeful One
04. The Animal
05. Stupify
06. Guitar Solo
07. Voices
08. Land of Confusion (Genesis cover)
09. Bass Solo
10. Drum Solo
11. Ten Thousand Fists
12. The Game
13. No More (PSA Video)
14. A Reason to Fight
15. Hold On to Memories
16. The Sound of Silence (Simon & Garfunkel cover)
17. Indestructible
18. Inside the Fire
---
19. The Light
20. Stricken
21. Down With the Sickness

More on Disturbed and Skindred


All pictures by Daniela Vorndran (http://www.vorndranphotography.com / http://www.facebook.com/blackcatnet)
