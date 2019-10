Gallery: Clawfinger - Coesfeld 2019

Fabrik, Coesfeld, Germany19th October 2019The last show of their autumn tour took Swedish CLAWFINGER to the Fabrik Coesfeld. After the huge success of last year’s tour with numerous sold-out concerts, CLAWFINGER were giving us an encore this October. The Swedish crossover artists once again performed their 1993 ground-breaking debut album, ‘Deaf Dumb Blind’, in its full length. CLAWFINGER have released the following statement before: “We treated ourselves to a short coffee break and suddenly it has been 26 years since we released our album debut ‘Deaf Dumb Blind’!” As support, FREEZES DEYNA opened the evening.Setlist01. Intro02. Gallows On The Playground03. Pussy's Paradise04. Breakpoint Nr. Fuck You05. Nature Fucks Back06. Too Loud To Ignore07. Buobelee08. Brand New Dawnhttp://www.freezesdeyna.com / https://www.facebook.com/FreezesDeynaSetlist01. Goldfinger “Clawfinger” Theme (Shirley Bassey song)02. Prisoners03. Nothing Going On04. Out to Get Me05. Recipe for Hate06. Hold Your Head Up07. Catch Me08. Rosegrove09. Nigger10. Warfair11. Don’t Get Me Wrong12. Tear You Down13. Money Power Glory14. None the Wiser15. Burn in Hell16. Two Sides17. Biggest & the Best---18. The Price We Pay19. The Truth20. Do What I Sayhttp://www.clawfinger.net / https://www.facebook.com/clawfinger.netAll pictures by Daniela Vorndran ( http://www.vorndranphotography.com