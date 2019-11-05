Gallery: Leprous - Esch sur Alzette 2019

Rockhal, Esch sur Alzette, Luxembourg
1st November 2019
Leprous - European Tour 2019 - Support: The Ocean, Port Noir
On Friday LEPROUS, from the contemplative Norway, showed us how to celebrate the release of their new album. With great support bands and ‘Pitfalls’ in their luggage they come to Europe for some selected dates.
Already in 2001 the band was founded in Notodden, Norway, but the first demos were only released in 2004 and 2006. With these demos the band achieved their first smaller successes before the debut album ‘Tall Poppy Syndrome’ was released in 2009 and the first bigger tours in Scandinavia were done. In the following year further shows followed in Europe and even in the states, where they performed among other things in the prelude of THERION. In 2011 they released their second album ‘Bilateral’ and three more albums every two years. They reached their first international chart position with their fourth album ‘The Congregation’, which occupied 78th place in this country. The successor ‘Malina’ even increased this once more and even reached 34th place in the german charts. In the following years they played some more tours and festival shows, like last time at this year’s Summer Breeze Festival in Dinkelsbühl.
Their latest work, ‘Pitfalls’, was released on 25th October 2019 and with the pre-released singles, ‘Below’, ‘Alleviate’ and ‘Distant Bells’, there were already some tastes of this to be heard and were well received by critics and fans alike. Stylistically the band moves in Progressive Metal and is often characterized by the typical guitar riffs, complex song sequences and the relatively high voice of the singer, Einar Solberg. They are often compared to OPETH and PORCUPINE TREE, although their style is clearly different. As support for the tour they have this time THE OCEAN from Germany and the Swedes from PORT NOIR with them. The concert evening promised a lot of variety and sophisticated guitar riffs.
But unfortunately not everything ran out smoothly. On Friday this was the case for THE OCEAN. They had to postpone their concert because their equipment hadn’t arrived in Luxembourg yet. So it happened that the headliners LEPROUS were already playing at 9.15pm. Nevertheless you have to praise the band but also the audience. Although it was already late, there were still many people left to support THE OCEAN. The band apologized for the circumstances and thanked their fans from the bottom of their hearts for staying and offered them a musically very versatile show.
Port Noir
Setlist
01. Young Bloods
02. Flawless
03. Blow
04. Champagne
05. Old Fashioned
06. 13
The Ocean
Setlist
01. Permian: The Great Dying
02. Mesopelagic: Into the Uncanny
03. Silurian: Age of Sea Scorpions
04. Bathyalpelagic I: Impasses
05. Bathyalpelagic II: The Wish in Dreams
06. Devonian: Nascent
07. The Origin of God
Leprous
Setlist
01. Below
02. I Lose Hope (Live debut)
03. Acquired Taste
04. The Price
05. Stuck
06. Bonneville
07. From the Flame
08. Mirage
09. The Sky Is Red (Live debut)
---
10. Observe the Train (Live debut)
11. Alleviate (Live debut)
12. Distant Bells (Live debut)
More on Leprous, The Ocean, Port Noir
All Pictures by Elena Arens
Latest Raffles
Search Event Tickets
Eventsuche
Newsletter
Event Calendar
Latest Events
|Tue Nov 05 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(FR) Concert: TRAITRS
|Tue Nov 05 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: BLOOD RED SHOES
|Tue Nov 05 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: TALL HEIGHTS & DAN OWEN
|Tue Nov 05 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: LEPROUS
|Tue Nov 05 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: SHURA
|Tue Nov 05 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: FELIX MEYER & PROJECT ÎLE
|Tue Nov 05 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: KEYWEST
|Tue Nov 05 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: BEN ZUCKER
|Wed Nov 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(CZ) Concert: SHE PAST AWAY
|Wed Nov 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: BLOOD RED SHOES
|Wed Nov 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: THE PARLOTONES
|Wed Nov 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: WILLIE WATSON
|Wed Nov 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: FRANK CARTER & THE RATTLESNAKES
|Wed Nov 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: HALF.ALIVE
|Wed Nov 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: MATTHEW AND THE ATLAS
|Wed Nov 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: GOODBYE JUNE
|Wed Nov 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: LIEDFETT
|Wed Nov 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: OSCAR JEROME
|Wed Nov 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: THE 69 EYES
|Wed Nov 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: MADELINE JUNO
Login
Latest Previews
- Preview SKILLET - Esch sur Alzette 2019-12-05
- Preview PAPA ROACH & HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD - European Tour 2020
- Preview CALLEJON - Saarbrücken 2019-12-29
- Preview THE JESUS AND MARY CHAIN - Play the 1987 “Darklands” album plus a Best of... during four shows in Germany 2020
- Preview NIGHTWISH - European Tour 2020
- Preview DIMMU BORGIR & AMORPHIS - Munich 2020-01-28
- Preview GRAUSAME TÖCHTER - Hanover 2019-12-20
- Preview LORD OF THE LOST - Hamburg December 2019
- Preview LONG DISTANCE CALLING - “Seats & Sounds” Tour 2020
- Preview WHISPERING SONS - Dortmund 2019-12-06
Latest Reviews & Interviews
- CD Review: Angel Witch - Angel of Light
- CD Review: Various Artists - Mute STUMM433
- Live Review: Kissin’ Dynamite - London 2019
- CD Review: Sinner Guard - Sinner Guard
- CD Review: Headless Beast - Phantom Fury
- Live Review: Machine Head - Kirchberg 2019
- CD Review: Box And The Twins - Zerfall
- CD Review: Seeed - Bam Bam
- CD Review: Raijin - Summoning the Storm (EP)
- CD Review: Insomnium - Heart Like A Grave
- CD Review: Opeth - In Cauda Venenum
- Live Review: Seeed - Esch sur Alzette 2019
- Live Review: Midge Ure - Gateshead 2019
- Gallery: Baroness - Münster 2019
- CD Review: Aerodyne - Damnation
- Live Review: Coma Alliance - Leipzig 2019
- CD Review: Jinjer - Macro
- CD Review: Motörhead - 1979 Box Set
- CD Review: Various Artists - We Are Electric: Gary Numan Revisited
- CD Review: Heard, The - The Island
Latest News
- AMPHI FESTIVAL 2020 - 3rd bandwave with Zeromancer, Mesh and many more!
- HIGHFIELD FESTIVAL 2020 - Deichkind, Beatsteaks, and many more: First artists confirmed!
- PAUL WELLER - German concerts in May 2020
- AS I LAY DYING - To headline IMPERICON FESTIVALS 2020
- HURRICANE and SOUTHSIDE FESTIVAL 2020 - Another four headliners confirmed
- WAITING FOR WORDS - Back in UK after 8 years with a French Foundry bands caravan!
- OMD - Greatest Hits album released & Tour
- ALTER BRIDGE - Release album closer “Dying Light” from the upcoming album “Walk The Sky”, available worldwide on October 18th
- JANOSCH MOLDAU - New album “Host” in November 2019
- THE 69 EYES - Announce their Hell Has No Mercy 2020 U.S.Tour with WEDNESDAY 13
- THE AWAKENING - Release Live Footage from Tour with Wayne Hussey!
- E-TROPOLIS FESTIVAL 2020 - The X Marks The Target!
- I WANT POETRY - New Single “Water” out now!
- KMFDM - New album "Paradise" out 27 Sep 2019 (digital) via Metropolis Records
- XVII MOSCOW SYNTHETIC SNOW FESTIVAL - Bands & Tickets
- VOLLE KRAFT VORAUS 2020 – First bands announced + after movie 2019
- AUTUMN MOON 2019 - Sólstafir had to cancel!
- ASP - New album “Kosmonautilus” on 29 November 2019
- ROCK AM RING / ROCK IM PARK 2020 - First bands for the anniversary editions
- T.O.Y. - New single “Fragile” on Friday, 20 Sept 2019
.