Gallery: Leprous - Esch sur Alzette 2019

Rockhal, Esch sur Alzette, Luxembourg1st November 2019On Friday LEPROUS, from the contemplative Norway, showed us how to celebrate the release of their new album. With great support bands and ‘Pitfalls’ in their luggage they come to Europe for some selected dates.Already in 2001 the band was founded in Notodden, Norway, but the first demos were only released in 2004 and 2006. With these demos the band achieved their first smaller successes before the debut album ‘Tall Poppy Syndrome’ was released in 2009 and the first bigger tours in Scandinavia were done. In the following year further shows followed in Europe and even in the states, where they performed among other things in the prelude of THERION. In 2011 they released their second album ‘Bilateral’ and three more albums every two years. They reached their first international chart position with their fourth album ‘The Congregation’, which occupied 78th place in this country. The successor ‘Malina’ even increased this once more and even reached 34th place in the german charts. In the following years they played some more tours and festival shows, like last time at this year’s Summer Breeze Festival in Dinkelsbühl.Their latest work, ‘Pitfalls’, was released on 25th October 2019 and with the pre-released singles, ‘Below’, ‘Alleviate’ and ‘Distant Bells’, there were already some tastes of this to be heard and were well received by critics and fans alike. Stylistically the band moves in Progressive Metal and is often characterized by the typical guitar riffs, complex song sequences and the relatively high voice of the singer, Einar Solberg. They are often compared to OPETH and PORCUPINE TREE, although their style is clearly different. As support for the tour they have this time THE OCEAN from Germany and the Swedes from PORT NOIR with them. The concert evening promised a lot of variety and sophisticated guitar riffs.But unfortunately not everything ran out smoothly. On Friday this was the case for THE OCEAN. They had to postpone their concert because their equipment hadn’t arrived in Luxembourg yet. So it happened that the headliners LEPROUS were already playing at 9.15pm. Nevertheless you have to praise the band but also the audience. Although it was already late, there were still many people left to support THE OCEAN. The band apologized for the circumstances and thanked their fans from the bottom of their hearts for staying and offered them a musically very versatile show.Setlist01. Young Bloods02. Flawless03. Blow04. Champagne05. Old Fashioned06. 13Setlist01. Permian: The Great Dying02. Mesopelagic: Into the Uncanny03. Silurian: Age of Sea Scorpions04. Bathyalpelagic I: Impasses05. Bathyalpelagic II: The Wish in Dreams06. Devonian: Nascent07. The Origin of GodSetlist01. Below02. I Lose Hope (Live debut)03. Acquired Taste04. The Price05. Stuck06. Bonneville07. From the Flame08. Mirage09. The Sky Is Red (Live debut)---10. Observe the Train (Live debut)11. Alleviate (Live debut)12. Distant Bells (Live debut)More on Leprous All Pictures by Elena Arens