Latest Raffles

Search Event Tickets

Eventsuche

Buy Music & Merch!


EMP

Nuclear Blast Online Shop

Newsletter

Event Calendar

«
<
November 2019
>
»
M T W T F S S
28 29 30 31 1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 1

Latest Events

View Full Calendar
Tue Nov 05 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(FR) Concert: TRAITRS
Tue Nov 05 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: BLOOD RED SHOES
Tue Nov 05 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: TALL HEIGHTS & DAN OWEN
Tue Nov 05 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: LEPROUS
Tue Nov 05 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: SHURA
Tue Nov 05 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: FELIX MEYER & PROJECT ÎLE
Tue Nov 05 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: KEYWEST
Tue Nov 05 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: BEN ZUCKER
Wed Nov 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(CZ) Concert: SHE PAST AWAY
Wed Nov 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: BLOOD RED SHOES
Wed Nov 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: THE PARLOTONES
Wed Nov 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: WILLIE WATSON
Wed Nov 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: FRANK CARTER & THE RATTLESNAKES
Wed Nov 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: HALF.ALIVE
Wed Nov 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: MATTHEW AND THE ATLAS
Wed Nov 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: GOODBYE JUNE
Wed Nov 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: LIEDFETT
Wed Nov 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: OSCAR JEROME
Wed Nov 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: THE 69 EYES
Wed Nov 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: MADELINE JUNO

Login

Latest Previews

Latest Reviews & Interviews

Latest News

.

Gallery: Leprous - Esch sur Alzette 2019

Details
LeprousRockhal, Esch sur Alzette, Luxembourg
1st November 2019
Leprous - European Tour 2019 - Support: The Ocean, Port Noir

On Friday LEPROUS, from the contemplative Norway, showed us how to celebrate the release of their new album. With great support bands and ‘Pitfalls’ in their luggage they come to Europe for some selected dates.

Already in 2001 the band was founded in Notodden, Norway, but the first demos were only released in 2004 and 2006. With these demos the band achieved their first smaller successes before the debut album ‘Tall Poppy Syndrome’ was released in 2009 and the first bigger tours in Scandinavia were done. In the following year further shows followed in Europe and even in the states, where they performed among other things in the prelude of THERION. In 2011 they released their second album ‘Bilateral’ and three more albums every two years. They reached their first international chart position with their fourth album ‘The Congregation’, which occupied 78th place in this country. The successor ‘Malina’ even increased this once more and even reached 34th place in the german charts. In the following years they played some more tours and festival shows, like last time at this year’s Summer Breeze Festival in Dinkelsbühl.

DSC 0790

Their latest work, ‘Pitfalls’, was released on 25th October 2019 and with the pre-released singles, ‘Below’, ‘Alleviate’ and ‘Distant Bells’, there were already some tastes of this to be heard and were well received by critics and fans alike. Stylistically the band moves in Progressive Metal and is often characterized by the typical guitar riffs, complex song sequences and the relatively high voice of the singer, Einar Solberg. They are often compared to OPETH and PORCUPINE TREE, although their style is clearly different. As support for the tour they have this time THE OCEAN from Germany and the Swedes from PORT NOIR with them. The concert evening promised a lot of variety and sophisticated guitar riffs.

DSC 0787

But unfortunately not everything ran out smoothly. On Friday this was the case for THE OCEAN. They had to postpone their concert because their equipment hadn’t arrived in Luxembourg yet. So it happened that the headliners LEPROUS were already playing at 9.15pm. Nevertheless you have to praise the band but also the audience. Although it was already late, there were still many people left to support THE OCEAN. The band apologized for the circumstances and thanked their fans from the bottom of their hearts for staying and offered them a musically very versatile show.


Port Noir

  • DSC_0431
  • DSC_0440
  • DSC_0450
  • DSC_0452
  • DSC_0455
  • DSC_0470
  • DSC_0483
  • DSC_0485
  • DSC_0491
  • DSC_0494

Setlist
01. Young Bloods
02. Flawless
03. Blow
04. Champagne
05. Old Fashioned
06. 13


The Ocean

  • DSC_0850
  • DSC_0853
  • DSC_0872
  • DSC_0906
  • DSC_0907

Setlist
01. Permian: The Great Dying
02. Mesopelagic: Into the Uncanny
03. Silurian: Age of Sea Scorpions
04. Bathyalpelagic I: Impasses
05. Bathyalpelagic II: The Wish in Dreams
06. Devonian: Nascent
07. The Origin of God


Leprous

  • DSC_0578
  • DSC_0588
  • DSC_0612
  • DSC_0616
  • DSC_0635
  • DSC_0680
  • DSC_0684
  • DSC_0722
  • DSC_0733
  • DSC_0739
  • DSC_0740
  • DSC_0743
  • DSC_0747
  • DSC_0748
  • DSC_0773
  • DSC_0782
  • DSC_0783
  • DSC_0787
  • DSC_0790
  • DSC_0794

Setlist
01. Below
02. I Lose Hope (Live debut)
03. Acquired Taste
04. The Price
05. Stuck
06. Bonneville
07. From the Flame
08. Mirage
09. The Sky Is Red (Live debut)
---
10. Observe the Train (Live debut)
11. Alleviate (Live debut)
12. Distant Bells (Live debut)

More on Leprous, The Ocean, Port Noir


All Pictures by Elena Arens
You are here: Home Gallery Concert Photos Gallery: Leprous - Esch sur Alzette 2019