Gallery: Forced To Mode - Zwickau 2019

Club Seilerstrasse, Zwickau, Germany9th November 2019Last Friday, one of the best, if not the best, DEPECHE MODE cover bands was guest at Club Seilerstrasse in Zwickau. And I am sure you already know we are talking about FORCED TO MODE. Sold out locations are almost standard at their events. So it was no wonder that the first concert in Zwickau on 9th November 2019 was sold-out very quickly. That’s why there was an additional show one day before and this one was also sold-out one week before the concert as well.These facts alone speak for the quality of this cover band and with this quality, FORCED TO MODE stands on stage. In addition, the band had brought their own light. Together with the good light show and the very good sound at Club Seilerstrasse, the fans celebrated an ingenious DEPECHE MODE party this evening. For each song, FORCED TO MODE earned its deserved applause from the audience. For many, it was not the first FORCED TO MODE concert, and for many, it will not be the last.Setlist (Special “DM: 87>93” Set)01. Behind the Wheel02. Strangelove03. Sacred04. Walking in My Shoes05. Halo06. World in My Eyes07. Pleasure, Little Treasure08. The Things You Said09. Blue Dress10. Nothing11. Policy of Truth12. Sea of Sin13. In Your Room14. Personal Jesus15. Enjoy the Silence---16. Compulsion (Joe Crow cover)17. Rush18. I Feel You19. Never Let Me Down Again---20. Route 66 (Bobby Troup cover)21. Judashttps://www.facebook.com/forcedtomodeAll pictures by Silvio Pfeifer