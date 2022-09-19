Latest Raffles

Gallery: Blind Guardian - Dresden 2022

Details
SPF 9920Alter Schlachthof, Dresden, Germany
9th September 2022
Blind Guardian - “Somewhere Far Beyond” LIVE 30th Anniversary

Wow, this concert was a blast. The Alter Schlachhof in Dresden was close to be sold out! BLIND GUARDIAN played a fantastic setlist. So many old-school BLIND GUARDIAN songs. It was no wonder that the fans could sing along to every song. If you haven’t visited this concert have a look at the pictures in our gallery and enjoy the impressions.

Setlist
01. Time what is Time
02. Journey through the Dark
03. Black Chamber
04. Theatre of Pain
05. The Quest for Tanelorn
06. Ashes to Ashes
07. The Bard´s Song
08. The Hobbit
09. The Pipers Calling
10. Somewhere far beyond
11. Lord of the Rings
12. Nightfall in Middle-Earth
13. Banish from Sanctuary
14. Violent Shadows
15. Time stands still at the Iron Hill
16. And the Story Ends
17. Sacred Worlds
18. Valhalla
19. Mirror Mirror

https://www.blind-guardian.com / https://www.facebook.com/blindguardian

All Pictures by Silvio Pfeifer
