Gallery: Blind Guardian - Dresden 2022

Alter Schlachthof, Dresden, Germany
9th September 2022
Blind Guardian - “Somewhere Far Beyond” LIVE 30th Anniversary
Wow, this concert was a blast. The Alter Schlachhof in Dresden was close to be sold out! BLIND GUARDIAN played a fantastic setlist. So many old-school BLIND GUARDIAN songs. It was no wonder that the fans could sing along to every song. If you haven’t visited this concert have a look at the pictures in our gallery and enjoy the impressions.
Setlist
01. Time what is Time
02. Journey through the Dark
03. Black Chamber
04. Theatre of Pain
05. The Quest for Tanelorn
06. Ashes to Ashes
07. The Bard´s Song
08. The Hobbit
09. The Pipers Calling
10. Somewhere far beyond
11. Lord of the Rings
12. Nightfall in Middle-Earth
13. Banish from Sanctuary
14. Violent Shadows
15. Time stands still at the Iron Hill
16. And the Story Ends
17. Sacred Worlds
18. Valhalla
19. Mirror Mirror
https://www.blind-guardian.com / https://www.facebook.com/blindguardian
All Pictures by Silvio Pfeifer
Latest Raffles
Search Event Tickets
Eventsuche
Newsletter
Event Calendar
Latest Events
|No events
Login
Latest Previews
- Preview SALTATIO MORTIS - Luxembourg-City 2022-10-27
- Preview AMON AMARTH & MACHINE HEAD - Esch sur Alzette 2022-10-20
- Preview MONO INC. - Hamburg 2023-04-30
- Preview OKEAN ELZY - Hamburg 2022-11-25
- Preview BOOMBOX - Hamburg 2022-11-21
- Preview LAIBACH - Bochum 2022-10-29
- Preview THE CURE - Cologne 2022-11-22
- Preview COLD HEARTED FESTIVAL - Dresden 2022-11-12
- Preview EDITORS - Düsseldorf 2022-10-24
- Preview EISBRECHER - Dresden 2023-06-10
Latest Reviews & Interviews
- CD Review: Splintered Throne - The Greater Good Of Man
- CD Review: Vindicator - Communal Decay
- CD Review: Opeth - In Cauda Venenum (Bonus disc of Extended Edition)
- CD Review: Battlesword - Towards The Unknown
- Live Review: Invincible Spirit, The - Oberhausen 2022
- Live Review: Prague Gothic Treffen - Prague 2022
- Live Review: Boy Harsher - Cologne 2022
- Gallery: Knorkator - Leipzig 2022
- CD Review: Heilung - Drif
- Live Review: Stormborn - London 2022
- CD Review: History of Guns - Forever Dying In Your Eyes
- Live Review: Die Krupps & Frontline Assembly - Wroclaw 2022
- Live Review W-Festival - Oostende 2022
- Live Review W-Festival - Oostende 2022 (Day 5)
- Live Review W-Festival - Oostende 2022 (Day 4)
- Live Review W-Festival - Oostende 2022 (Day 3)
- Interview: Lacrimas Profundere - August 2022
- Interview: Amnistia - August 2022
- Live Review: Toto - Esch-sur-Alzette 2022
- CD Review: Lacrimas Profundere - How To Shroud Yourself With Night
Latest News
- EISBRECHER - Reschedule their “Liebe Macht MonsTour” once again - here are the new dates for 2023
- PLAGE NOIRE 2023 - Announces first bands
- ROCK HARD FESTIVAL - Celebrates its 20th anniversary in 2023, first band wave & date
- BLACK SPACE RIDERS - To release new album “We Have Been Here Before”
- WACKEN OPEN AIR 2023 - Sold Out after only five hours!
- M’ERA LUNA 2022 - Emotional reunion of the international black scene
- WACKEN OPEN AIR - First bands for 2023, Iron Maiden as headliner
- SUEDE - New single “15 Again” & new album “Autofiction” out on September 16, 2022 via BMG
- PINK TURNS BLUE - Darkwave / Postpunk icons announce “Tainted 2022” tour
- A PROJECTION - New Single & Video “Careless”
- METROPOLIS RECORDS - Founder Dave Heckman passed away
- SLIPKNOT - New album “The End, So Far” out September 30th, 2022 & Knotfest Germany
- M’ERA LUNA FESTIVAL 2022 - Timetable online!
- U96 - New Single “Atlantis” & Live Shows
- SPECTRA*PARIS - Release new single “Indigo Cypher”
- OZZY OSBOURNE - Announce new studio album “Patient Number 9”
- BLACK STONE CHERRY - ‘Blame It On The Boom Boom’ from the new double live album ‘Live From The Royal Albert Hall... Y’All’ via Mascot Records / Mascot Label Group
- HURRICANE and SOUTHSIDE FESTIVAL 2022 - Euphoric reunion with 150,000 guests
- BLACKCARBURNING - “All About You” EP by Mark Hockings (mesh)
- ERASURE - New album “Day-Glo (Based on a True Story)” on 12 Aug 2022 via Mute Records
.