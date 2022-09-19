Gallery: Blind Guardian - Dresden 2022

Alter Schlachthof, Dresden, Germany9th September 2022Wow, this concert was a blast. The Alter Schlachhof in Dresden was close to be sold out! BLIND GUARDIAN played a fantastic setlist. So many old-school BLIND GUARDIAN songs. It was no wonder that the fans could sing along to every song. If you haven’t visited this concert have a look at the pictures in our gallery and enjoy the impressions.Setlist01. Time what is Time02. Journey through the Dark03. Black Chamber04. Theatre of Pain05. The Quest for Tanelorn06. Ashes to Ashes07. The Bard´s Song08. The Hobbit09. The Pipers Calling10. Somewhere far beyond11. Lord of the Rings12. Nightfall in Middle-Earth13. Banish from Sanctuary14. Violent Shadows15. Time stands still at the Iron Hill16. And the Story Ends17. Sacred Worlds18. Valhalla19. Mirror Mirrorhttps://www.blind-guardian.com / https://www.facebook.com/blindguardianAll Pictures by Silvio Pfeifer