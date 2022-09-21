Gallery: Uriah Heep - Esch sur Alzette 2022

Rockhal, Esch sur Alzette, Luxembourg14th September 2022URIAH HEEP are an English Rock band formed in London in 1969. URIAH HEEP were part of the early 1970s Rock scene, and have been referred to as pioneers of the Hard Rock, Heavy Metal and Progressive Rock genres. The band has sold over 40 million albums worldwide with over four million sales in the U.S, where its best-known songs include ‘Gypsy’, ‘Easy Livin’’, ‘The Wizard‘, ‘Sweet Lorraine‘, and ‘Stealin’’. They also maintain a significant following and perform at arena-sized venues in the Balkans, Germany, Japan, the Netherlands, Russia, Finland and Scandinavia.URIAH HEEP have released twenty-four studio albums of original material, twenty live albums and forty-one compilation albums (including two greatest hits albums). Twelve of the band’s studio albums have made it to the UK Albums Chart (‘Return to Fantasy’ reached No. 7 in 1975), while of the fifteen Billboard 200 URIAH HEEP albums, ‘Demons and Wizards’ was the most successful (No. 23, 1972). In the late 1970s the band had massive success in Germany, where the ‘Lady in Black’ single was a big hit.Setlist-Acoustic Set-01. Circus02. Tales03. Free Me04. Come Awa y Melinda05. Waters Flowin’06. Confession / Rain07. The Wizard / Paradise / Circle of Hands08. Lady in Black-Electric Set-09. Against all Odds10. The Hanging Tree11. Traveller in Time12. Between Two Worlds13. What Kind of God14. Stealin’15. Rainbow Demon16. Too Scared to Run17. Wise Man18. Sweet Lorraine19. Return to Fantasy20. Sunrise21. Bird of Prey22. Falling Under Your Spell23. Free’n’Easy24. July Morning---25. Grazed by Heaven26. Gypsy27. Easy Livin’All Pictures by Elena Arens