Gallery: Uriah Heep - Esch sur Alzette 2022

Details
DSC 5145Rockhal, Esch sur Alzette, Luxembourg
14th September 2022
Uriah Heep - 50th Anniversary Tour

URIAH HEEP are an English Rock band formed in London in 1969. URIAH HEEP were part of the early 1970s Rock scene, and have been referred to as pioneers of the Hard Rock, Heavy Metal and Progressive Rock genres. The band has sold over 40 million albums worldwide with over four million sales in the U.S, where its best-known songs include ‘Gypsy’, ‘Easy Livin’’, ‘The Wizard‘, ‘Sweet Lorraine‘, and ‘Stealin’’. They also maintain a significant following and perform at arena-sized venues in the Balkans, Germany, Japan, the Netherlands, Russia, Finland and Scandinavia.

URIAH HEEP have released twenty-four studio albums of original material, twenty live albums and forty-one compilation albums (including two greatest hits albums). Twelve of the band’s studio albums have made it to the UK Albums Chart (‘Return to Fantasy’ reached No. 7 in 1975), while of the fifteen Billboard 200 URIAH HEEP albums, ‘Demons and Wizards’ was the most successful (No. 23, 1972). In the late 1970s the band had massive success in Germany, where the ‘Lady in Black’ single was a big hit.

Setlist
-Acoustic Set-
01. Circus
02. Tales
03. Free Me
04. Come Awa y Melinda
05. Waters Flowin’
06. Confession / Rain
07. The Wizard / Paradise / Circle of Hands
08. Lady in Black
-Electric Set-
09. Against all Odds
10. The Hanging Tree
11. Traveller in Time
12. Between Two Worlds
13. What Kind of God
14. Stealin’
15. Rainbow Demon
16. Too Scared to Run
17. Wise Man
18. Sweet Lorraine
19. Return to Fantasy
20. Sunrise
21. Bird of Prey
22. Falling Under Your Spell
23. Free’n’Easy
24. July Morning
---
25. Grazed by Heaven
26. Gypsy
27. Easy Livin’

All Pictures by Elena Arens
