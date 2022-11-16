Gallery: Opeth - Wuppertal 2022

Historische Stadthalle, Wuppertal, Germany
15th November 2022
Opeth - “Evolution XXX” Tour - Support: Voivod
For three decades, OPETH have been among the most impressive and exciting protagonists of the Scandinavian Rock and Heavy Metal scene. Excursions to artistic fringes go hand in hand with steadily growing success. This was also evident in the album ‘In Cauda Venenum’, released in 2019, which entered the top 10 of the international album charts. The band then worked on equally extraordinary shows to celebrate their 30th anniversary. Due to the corona pandemic, this had to be postponed several times, but the band will play now three of these special concerts in Berlin, Wiesbaden and Wuppertal in autumn 2022.
Voivod
Canadian Metal heads VOIVOD (already founded back un 1982) entered the stage at 19:30 to entertain the filling hall for 45 minutes with their powerful performance between Thrash and Prog Metal with some Industrial influences.
Opeth
Thirteen songs of thirteen albums were the motto of this anniversary performance. OPETH entered the stage of the historic venue at 20:45 and brought a fabulous lightshow with them. A bit strange for them playing in front of a seated audience, but people enjoyed the show a lot.
Setlist
00. Intro: Seven Bowls (Aphrodite’s Child song)
01. Ghost of Perdition
02. Demon of the Fall
03. Eternal Rains Will Come
04. Under the Weeping Moon
05. Windowpane
06. Harvest
07. Black Rose Immortal
08. Burden
09. The Moor
10. The Devil’s Orchard
11. Allting tar slut
12. Sorceress
13. Deliverance
All pictures by Dani Vorndran (http://www.vorndranphotography.com / http://www.facebook.com/blackcatnet)
