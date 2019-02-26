Special: Artists and their Tattoos - Tim Petrasch (Guitar, Vocals) from Even Temper

EVEN TEMPER is a Modern Emo / Post-Hardcore trio from the south of Germany. After a change of line-up at the end of 2018 they will release new music in 2019. In a combination of emotional sound, heavy riffs and meaningful lyrics, there will be a lot of news from the guys in the coming years. Today our guest is Tim Petrasch - guitar & vocals - from the band and our talk today revolves around a different kind of art.: When did you get your first tattoo and what was it? Did it take much time until you decided to get it done?: I got my first tattoo at the age of 18… that was in 2012. The motive is a rose with a compass in the old school style. It didn’t take much time to decide, I found a similar motive on the Internet and then thought: “ok I want that”.: How many tattoos do you have? Could you please tell us their story?: I have no idea how many tattoos currently there are on my skin, but if you ask me, in any case, it’s not enough. Majority of my tattoos relate to animal welfare because I am vegan and I care about animal welfare very much.: Have you already got all the tattoos that you wanted or will you get some new ones in the future?: I am far from finished with all the tattoos I want.: Have all your tattoos been done by one tattoo artist or by different ones? How do you choose the tattoo artist? In addition, who draws your sketches?: Most of my tattoos were made by my girlfriend Alena Petunia, some of them by her twin sister Aline Petunia, and other tattoo artists from Germany / Europe.: Getting tattooed hurts, how do you cope with the pain during the sessions?: Funnily enough, listening to music distracts me from pain. However, it must be exactly the music I want to hear at the moment, otherwise it does not help me.: Do you regret getting tattooed sometimes?: No, I have not regretted a tattoo yet and I’m pretty sure that it will not happen.: What is your taboo in terms of tattoos? What kind of tattoo would you never get done and don’t like to see on other people?: There are no taboos about the place of the tattoo, but in the selection of the motive. Motives that show or support racist or inhuman things are absolute no-gos for me.: Some people say that the drive to acquire body art is addictive while others say it fails to meet the true definition of an addiction, simply calling it a passion. Is it really impossible to stop?: Yes, definitely. As soon as you have a new tattoo you are already planning the next one.: Nowadays tattoos are a new trend; many people do not care about the meaning, they just want to have something inked on the skin, to be in trend. Those people often just go to a tattoo parlour and ask which drafts they have. Tattoo artists are not artists any more, they produce consumer goods. Not all of them, of course. How do you feel about this situation?: To the people who make tattoos, because everybody does, I can only say: please leave it. Wearing tattoos is, in my opinion, an individual lifestyle and unfortunately it is destroyed by 1,000 identical infinity symbols or feathers. Leave the tattoo artist space, explain your idea and let him bring it to life. Most of them know exactly what they are doing and have experience, provided you do not save on your tattoos.: I would like to talk about the social aspect of tattoos, too. Previously, many people believed that if you have a tattoo, you will be never be successful and will not find a “good” job. Have this state of mind and people’s perceptions changed or are these prejudices still alive?: Certainly, there are still people who call tattoos as “asocial”, which personally does not interest me. In general, however, you realize that this has improved significantly in recent years. I think in a few years, there will be no problem almost everywhere - why should it be?: Which advice would you give to people who are going to get their first tattoo? How to choose a tattoo artist? Colour or black and white? Any practical advice?: Do not try to save on your tattoos, think of a cool motive and do not take it because some star has it or it is totally in and then: GET INKED.Links:Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/eventemperInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/eventemperofficial/YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3SKTe0ioE_b89UwXProject by Daria Tessa and Daniela Vorndran, Interview by Daria Tessa, Ira TitovaPictures by Alena Petunia (https://www.instagram.com/alena_petunia/)