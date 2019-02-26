Latest Raffles

Search Event Tickets

Eventsuche

Buy Music & Merch!


EMP

Nuclear Blast Online Shop

Newsletter

Event Calendar

«
<
February 2019
>
»
M T W T F S S
28 29 30 31 1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 1 2 3

Latest Events

View Full Calendar
Tue Feb 26 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: ODETTA HARTMANN
Tue Feb 26 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: THE DIRTY NIL
Tue Feb 26 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: THE LAZYS
Tue Feb 26 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: THE MIDNIGHT
Tue Feb 26 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: WILD NOTHING
Tue Feb 26 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: MAX GIESINGER
Tue Feb 26 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: LEIFUR JAMES
Tue Feb 26 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: MIDAS FALL
Wed Feb 27 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: BESTE FREUNDINNEN
Wed Feb 27 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: DEAF HAVANA
Wed Feb 27 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(A) Concert: MADRUGADA
Wed Feb 27 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: MAYDAY PARADE
Wed Feb 27 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: ODETTA HARTMANN
Wed Feb 27 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: SWMRS
Wed Feb 27 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: THE DIRTY NIL
Wed Feb 27 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: THE LAZYS
Wed Feb 27 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: SHORE, STEIN, PAPIER
Wed Feb 27 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: MAX GIESINGER
Wed Feb 27 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: JOHN SMITH
Wed Feb 27 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: HIPPO CAMPUS

Login

Latest Previews

Latest Reviews & Interviews

Latest News

.

Translate

ennlfrdeitrues

Special: Artists and their Tattoos - Tim Petrasch (Guitar, Vocals) from Even Temper

Details
Tim PetraschEVEN TEMPER is a Modern Emo / Post-Hardcore trio from the south of Germany. After a change of line-up at the end of 2018 they will release new music in 2019. In a combination of emotional sound, heavy riffs and meaningful lyrics, there will be a lot of news from the guys in the coming years. Today our guest is Tim Petrasch - guitar & vocals - from the band and our talk today revolves around a different kind of art.

Reflections of Darkness [RoD]: When did you get your first tattoo and what was it? Did it take much time until you decided to get it done?
Tim: I got my first tattoo at the age of 18… that was in 2012. The motive is a rose with a compass in the old school style. It didn’t take much time to decide, I found a similar motive on the Internet and then thought: “ok I want that”.

RoD: How many tattoos do you have? Could you please tell us their story?
Tim: I have no idea how many tattoos currently there are on my skin, but if you ask me, in any case, it’s not enough. Majority of my tattoos relate to animal welfare because I am vegan and I care about animal welfare very much.

RoD: Have you already got all the tattoos that you wanted or will you get some new ones in the future?
Tim: I am far from finished with all the tattoos I want.

TimPetrasch2

RoD: Have all your tattoos been done by one tattoo artist or by different ones? How do you choose the tattoo artist? In addition, who draws your sketches?
Tim: Most of my tattoos were made by my girlfriend Alena Petunia, some of them by her twin sister Aline Petunia, and other tattoo artists from Germany / Europe.

RoD: Getting tattooed hurts, how do you cope with the pain during the sessions?
Tim: Funnily enough, listening to music distracts me from pain. However, it must be exactly the music I want to hear at the moment, otherwise it does not help me.

RoD: Do you regret getting tattooed sometimes?
Tim: No, I have not regretted a tattoo yet and I’m pretty sure that it will not happen.

RoD: What is your taboo in terms of tattoos? What kind of tattoo would you never get done and don’t like to see on other people?
Tim: There are no taboos about the place of the tattoo, but in the selection of the motive. Motives that show or support racist or inhuman things are absolute no-gos for me.

TimPetrasch3TimPetrasch4

RoD: Some people say that the drive to acquire body art is addictive while others say it fails to meet the true definition of an addiction, simply calling it a passion. Is it really impossible to stop?
Tim: Yes, definitely. As soon as you have a new tattoo you are already planning the next one.

RoD: Nowadays tattoos are a new trend; many people do not care about the meaning, they just want to have something inked on the skin, to be in trend. Those people often just go to a tattoo parlour and ask which drafts they have. Tattoo artists are not artists any more, they produce consumer goods. Not all of them, of course. How do you feel about this situation?
Tim: To the people who make tattoos, because everybody does, I can only say: please leave it. Wearing tattoos is, in my opinion, an individual lifestyle and unfortunately it is destroyed by 1,000 identical infinity symbols or feathers. Leave the tattoo artist space, explain your idea and let him bring it to life. Most of them know exactly what they are doing and have experience, provided you do not save on your tattoos.

RoD: I would like to talk about the social aspect of tattoos, too. Previously, many people believed that if you have a tattoo, you will be never be successful and will not find a “good” job. Have this state of mind and people’s perceptions changed or are these prejudices still alive?
Tim: Certainly, there are still people who call tattoos as “asocial”, which personally does not interest me. In general, however, you realize that this has improved significantly in recent years. I think in a few years, there will be no problem almost everywhere - why should it be?

TimPetrasch1

RoD: Which advice would you give to people who are going to get their first tattoo? How to choose a tattoo artist? Colour or black and white? Any practical advice?
Tim: Do not try to save on your tattoos, think of a cool motive and do not take it because some star has it or it is totally in and then: GET INKED.

Links:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/eventemper
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/eventemperofficial/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3SKTe0ioE_b89UwX

Project by Daria Tessa and Daniela Vorndran, Interview by Daria Tessa, Ira Titova
Pictures by Alena Petunia (https://www.instagram.com/alena_petunia/)

Related Articles