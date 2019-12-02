Live Review: Eisfabrik - Hamburg 2019

Logo, Hamburg, Germany
23rd November 2019
Eisfabrik - “Kryothermalfeste” 2019 - Special guests: Beyond Obsession & Intent:Outtake
EISFABRIK invite to celebrate the Kryothermalfeste this late autumn with them and their special guests BEYOND OBSESSION and INTENT:OUTTAKE and a whole lot of people followed the call to not just freeze outside, but also let it snow in the loudest sauna of the city, the Logo Hamburg.
Beyond Obsession
BEYOND OBSESSION just released their new single ‘Revolution From Below’ on 8th November 2019. It is available with remixes from SOLITARY EXPERIMENTS, the night’s hosts EISFABRIK, FROZEN PLASMA and SHIV-R. https://www.facebook.com/beyondobsessionofficial/
Music & Performance
BEYOND OBSESSION create beautiful Synth Pop melodies to dance and enjoy and Nils Upahl, the singer of BEYOND OBSESSION, has a catchy, remarkable voice that will enchant all lovers of well-done Synth Pop. The third song presented was the above mentioned new single ‘Revolution From Below’ and of course they’ve chosen to play the EISFABRIK remix on that night in front of EISFABRIK’s fans. Among others BEYOND OBSESSION presented also songs like ‘Tokio Underground’. The audience, that used to be a bit reserved it the beginning, warmed more and more up, more and more people started dancing. The 50 minutes of performance passed by in literally no time. Good start of the Synth & Electro night.
Rating
Music: 8
Performance: 8
Light: 7
Sound: 8
Total: 7.8 / 10
Intent:Outtake
INTENT:OUTTAKE were formed in 2011 and have since then released several albums like ‘Wake Up Call’, ‘Neustart’, ‘Schmerzmaschine’ and the last one, ‘Auf Ewigkeit’, in 2019. Their Dark Electro focus and dystopic topics find fans all over the world. Also their remixes for other artists are popular among colleagues and fans. https://www.facebook.com/INTENTOUTTAKE/
Music & Performance
INTENT:OUTTAKE smashed their energy and aggressive Dark Electro hits right into the crowd and that responded above expectations well. The performance was very strong, the visuals and videos helped to create the whole dark, dystopian experience. Also the microphone stand and the whole stage set-up strengthened the impression. A very special guest appeared surprisingly: Chris L. from AGONOIZE and FUNKER VOGT suddenly was on stage as well and performed some of the songs together with INTENT:OUTTAKE. That gave the show an extra kick and the audience another reason to party hard. INTENT:OUTTAKE appeared very close to the crowd, interacting a lot with the whole crowd and individual fans and all in gave 100 % to make the walls shake.
The effort paid off, many happy faces and a crowd that is more than well “prepared” for the main act of the evening - EISFABRIK.
Setlist
01. Das letzte Geleit
02. Paved
03. Eclipse
04. Out Of Decay
05. From Wolves And Rats
06. Auf Ewigkeit
07. Der letzte Tanz
08. Endtime Prophets
09. Neustart
Rating
Music: 7
Performance: 9
Light: 8
Sound: 8
Total: 8 / 10
Eisfabrik
EISFABRIK just started their “Kryothermalfeste” tour the day before Hamburg in Hanover. The tour will take place until March 2020 with the final gig in Frankfurt. Just a few days before, they released a new clip to the song ‘And Nothing Turns’ and on Friday 22nd November EISFABRIK released their new EP ‘Rotationsausfall in der Eisfabrik’. https://www.facebook.com/eisfabrikofficial/
Music & Performance
Shows of EISFABRIK are way different than a lot of others that you might have been to. They are special, icy, fun, engaging and extremely interactive. Be it the Yeti who appears suddenly on stage and walks down to the crowd, taking pictures, dancing and having fun with everyone, the “snow” that is falling down on you in the hot Logo or the numerous times that Charly is holding the microphone right to the audience and asking to sing along. Also Charly showed gratitude for the great response to the show. Last year when they played there were around 130 - 140 attendees as he said. This year the number grew over 200 and therefore the show was moved from Headcrash to Logo which has a higher capacity.
Also the band made sure to create a bond between the fans, for example telling everyone to grab the neighbours hand for the song ‘White Sheet’. Worked somehow, and I myself am still undecided whether I personally like this kind of interaction or not - for sure it is something that makes it easier to create a community and fans usually appreciate that kind of rituals. And also the very last song ‘Friends’ underlined that message. Also Charly and his band colleagues showed all a lot of humour, the ability to love about themselves and spread a lot of positive vibes all over. To sum that up, refreshing, fun and professional gig with lots of surprises for first-timers and lovely rituals for repeaters.
Setlist
01. Deeper And Deeper
02. Free 2020
03. Polar Night
04. Timeless
05. A Million Lights
06. Strom
07. The Survival Of The Strongest Mind
08. And Nothing Turns
09. Still Alive
10. Too Many Miles
11. Far Away
12. Maschinen
13. The Choice
14. I Don’t Miss It
15. Cry For You
16. White Sheet
17. White Storm
18. Walking Towards The Sun
19. You Got That Fire Over Me
20. Shadows
21. Friends
Rating
Music: 8
Performance: 9
Light: 8
Sound: 8
Total: 8.3 / 10
All pictures by Nastja Iz
