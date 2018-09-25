CD Review: Herumor - Nie am Tage

Latest Raffles
Search Event Tickets
Eventsuche
Newsletter
Event Calendar
Latest Events
|Tue Sep 25 @ 6:00AM - 11:00PM
(US) Festival: Gothic Cruise
|Tue Sep 25 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: MESH
|Tue Sep 25 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: TANK AND THE BANGAS
|Tue Sep 25 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: TOM GRENNAN
|Tue Sep 25 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: SOPHIE HUNGER FESTSPIELE
|Tue Sep 25 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: HOLY ESQUE
|Tue Sep 25 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: STEH AUF QUEEN LIVE
|Tue Sep 25 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: EVERLAST
|Wed Sep 26 @ 6:00AM - 11:00PM
(US) Festival: Gothic Cruise
|Wed Sep 26 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: MESH
|Wed Sep 26 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: DARWIN DEEZ
|Wed Sep 26 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: DESASTERKIDS
|Wed Sep 26 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: TANK AND THE BANGAS
|Wed Sep 26 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: THE RASMUS
|Wed Sep 26 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: TOM GRENNAN
|Wed Sep 26 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: XAVIER RUDD
|Wed Sep 26 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: SOPHIE HUNGER FESTSPIELE
|Wed Sep 26 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: S. CAREY
|Wed Sep 26 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: TEQUILA AND THE SUNRISE GANG
|Thu Sep 27 @ 6:00AM - 11:00PM
(US) Festival: Gothic Cruise
Login
CD/DVD Reviews
Latest Previews
- Preview METALLICA - Cologne 2019-06-13
- Preview LONG DISTANCE CALLING - "Boundless" Tour Part 2
- Preview THE RED PAINTINGS - Germany 2018
- Preview W-FEST - Amougies 2019
- Preview SCHILLER - New Album “Morgenstund” and German Arena Tour 2019
- Preview BRYAN FERRY - Germany 2019
- Preview DEAFHEAVEN - Esch sur Alzette 2018-09-23
- Preview LACUNA COIL - Leiden 2018-11-04
- Preview SAXON - Leipzig 2018-23-09
- Preview THE RASMUS - Wroclaw 2018-09-24
Latest Reviews & Interviews
- Live Review: Volle Kraft Voraus Festival - Neu-Ulm 2018
- Gallery: Pain Of Salvation - Bochum 2018
- Live Review: Nocturnal Culture Night 13 - Deutzen 2018 (Day 1)
- Live Review: Solar Fake - Oberhausen 2018
- Live Review: Stoneman - Bochum 2018
- CD Review: Scarlet Dorn - Lack Of Light
- CD Review: Solar Fake - You Win. Who Cares?
- Live Review: U2 - Cologne 2018
- Live Review: M’era Luna Festival - Hildesheim (Day 2)
- Live Review: Prong - Cologne 2018
- Live Review: Apocalyptica - Wroclaw 2018
- Live Review: Die Krupps & Front Line Assembly - Wroclaw 2018
- Gallery: Invisible Limits & No More - Bochum 2018
- Live Review: Sum41 - Oberhausen 2018
- CD Review: Anna Calvi - Hunter
- Live Review: Die Krupps & Front Line Assembly - Krefeld 2018
- CD Review: Unzucht - Akephalos
- Live Review: Incubus - Cologne 2018
- CD Review: Sulpher - No One Will Ever Know
- Live Review: M’era Luna Festival - Hildesheim (Day 1)
Latest News
- WHITE LIES - Fifth studio album “FIVE” on 1 Feb 2019 and first musical greeting with “Time To Give”
- WITHIN TEMPTATION - New album “Resist” on 14th Dec 2018, new single “The Reckoning” out now via Universal Music!
- JEAN-MICHEL JARRE - New album “Equinoxe Infinity” in November
- LJUNGBLUT - Announce new Album “Villa Carlotta 5959”, first Single “Hasselblad” online
- COMA ALLIANCE - Joint project of DIARY OF DREAMS and DIORAMA releases "Weapon of Choice" on 16 November 2018
- VNV NATION - Announces “‘Noire’” album and tour details
- PALE WAVES - Debut album on Friday!
- STEVEN WILSON - Concert film in November and 5-LP 2019
- HOLYGRAM - “Signals” video premiere & debut-album “Mordern Cults” in November via SPV
- IN STRICT CONFIDENCE - Opulent Video Clip for “Mercy”
- NULL POSITIV - New studio album “Amok” to be released on 1st October 2018
- ANTIMATTER - New album "Black Market Enlightenment" in November!
- THE BEAUTY OF GEMINA - New album “Flying With The Owl” on 12th Oct 2018, new video “Ghosts” and tour dates
- LAIBACH - Announce New Album "The Sound Of Music"
- PLAGE NOIRE 2019 - Festival is already fully booked!
- KÆLAN MIKLA - Details of upcoming album "Nótt eftir nótt" due in November via Artoffact Records
- AMPHI FESTIVAL 2019 - IN EXTREMO and many more bands announced!
- COPPELIUS - Live recording from the Opera “Kein Land so schön”
- MILOU & FLINT - Video Premier “Hey du” and new Album “blau über grün” on 7 Sept 2018
- AND THEN SHE CAME - New Album “Kaosystematiq” on 21st September 2018
.
CD Review: Herumor - Nie am Tage
- Details
- Written by Björn Odendahl
-
Artist: Herumor
Title: Nie am Tage
Genre: Acoustic / Folk
Release Date: 6th September 2018
Label: Gothic Novel Rock Records
Album Review
Back in 2015, Asp Spreng’s acoustic project APS VON ZAUBERERBRÜDERN went on its ‘Zwielichtgeschichten’ (Twilight Stories) tour. In addition to acoustic versions of songs from ASP’s albums up to and including ‘fremd’, the band played several new and unrecorded songs specifically written for this tour. Later that year, the acoustic project was put on ice. That could’ve been it for these songs, but mastermind Asp had the idea to release these musical stories with a companion storybook illustrated by changing artists. To prevent confusion with the main band ASP (something that had become a serious issue with APS VON ZAUBERERBRÜDERN), he eventually chose a new moniker for the musical side of this project: HERUMOR.
‘Nie am Tage’ (Never in the Daytime) is the fourth in this series of ‘Zwielichtgeschichten’ and tells the love story of a human and a vampire. Lamenting the cruel temporal limitation to their intimacy, the human protagonist is ultimately yearning for the other kind of kiss, ready to give up their days in exchange for everlasting companionship. In a surprising twist, the CD comes with two tracks. The first track with addendum ‘Sie Version’ (She Version) has a male protagonist with Asp Spreng himself singing. The second track, ‘Er Version’ (He Version), turns the protagonist into a female, and Asp Spreng knew better than to sing this version as well. Instead he brought in Nic Frost, former singer of now disbanded SPIELBANN. Given Asp Spreng’s history as a mentor, songwriter and collaborator of SPIELBANN, this casting choice was less of a surprise.
The song itself is a solid acoustic arrangement with a memorable chorus. The inclusion of an accordion seems slightly odd at first as it quickly dissolves the tension created at the beginning of the song, but in doing so also makes a statement: this is not a monster but a love story. Disregarding the obvious difference in gender, the two versions differ just slightly in tone: Nic’s take sounds a little more afflicted in comparison to Asp’s deep voice. It’s difficult to pick a favourite.
The real difference between the two interpretations comes in the form of the visual aid, the storybook. The 48-page hardcover can be read front to back or, flipped over, back to front, presenting the stories of the male and the female protagonist separately. The artwork inside is a series of stunning paintings by Asp’s long-time friend and collaborator Timo Wuerz. With a mixture of water colour, acrylic paint and ink, the so-called “rock star of the comic scene” masterfully illustrates both variants of the story with their parallels and deviations from another, alternating between romantic or even sexual imagery and outright horror scenes.
‘Nie am Tage’ is certainly the most adult-themed and least folk of the ‘Zwielichtgeschichten’ this far. The vampire theme might seem a bit cliché, but with or without bloodsuckers involved, it does the classic love-story dilemma justice in both audio and visuals. It really stands out for the latter.
Tracklist
01. Nie am Tage (Sie Version)
02. Nie am Tage (Er Version)
Line-up
Asp Spreng - Composition and lyrics, vocals “Sie Version”
Patrick Damiani - Arrangement, recording, guitar, bass, drums
Nikos Mavridis - Violin, Hammond)
Klaus Eichberger - Accordion
Tom Ströble - Cello
Andreas “Tossi” Groß - Backing vocals
Nic Frost - Vocals “Er Version”
Timo Wuerz - Artwork
Website
https://aspswelten.de
Cover Picture
Rating
Music: 7 (8 for the full experience with visual aid)
Sound: 9
Total: 8 / 10
Add comment