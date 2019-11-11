Latest Raffles

Search Event Tickets

Eventsuche

Buy Music & Merch!


EMP

Nuclear Blast Online Shop

Newsletter

Event Calendar

«
<
November 2019
>
»
M T W T F S S
28 29 30 31 1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 1

Latest Events

View Full Calendar
Mon Nov 11 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: ACHIM REICHEL
Tue Nov 12 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: NITZER EBB
Tue Nov 12 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: VANCOUVER SLEEP CLINIC
Tue Nov 12 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: EMPATH
Tue Nov 12 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: BADFLOWER
Tue Nov 12 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: OF MONSTERS AND MEN
Tue Nov 12 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: ACHIM REICHEL
Tue Nov 12 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: THE IRISH FOLK FESTIVAL
Tue Nov 12 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DK) Concert: FORCED TO MODE
Wed Nov 13 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: MALLRAT
Wed Nov 13 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: MATT SIMONS
Wed Nov 13 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: DANIEL SLOSS
Wed Nov 13 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: DEINE LAKAIEN
Wed Nov 13 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: ELBOW
Wed Nov 13 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: BLACK PUMAS
Wed Nov 13 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: LAMB
Wed Nov 13 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: LUCKY CHOPS
Wed Nov 13 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: SUPERTRAMP´S RODGER HODGSON
Wed Nov 13 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(SE) Concert: FORCED TO MODE
Thu Nov 14 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: NITZER EBB

Login

Latest Previews

Latest Reviews & Interviews

Latest News

.

Gallery: Nitzer Ebb - Hamburg 2019

Details
Nitzer EbbMarkthalle, Hamburg, Germany
9th November 2019
Nitzer Ebb & Liebknecht

After lots of festival shows in Summer and a long US tour, NITZER EBB are finally back in German stages, presenting their songs of love and hate supported by Daniel Myer’s & Rinaldo Bite’s project LIEBKNECHT. After shows in Berlin and Dresden, Hamburg was the third stop on the current tour.

Arriving at the Markthalle, there was already a long queue waiting in the cold. Even though the show was not sold-out, the venue was packed and full of energy from the very beginning. NITZER EBB delivered a fantastic show and finally it seems all the critical voices from the past month are finally silent. Did all the critics just miss out the shows or were they finally convinced? I don’t know. I only know that it was a damn amazing show on a high energy level! CU in a few days in Oberhausen!


Liebknecht

  • _D3S9859_klein
  • _D3S9869_klein
  • _D4S1801_klein
  • _D4S1807_klein
  • _D4S1812_klein

https://www.facebook.com/LiebknechtOfficial


Nitzer Ebb

  • _D3S9879_klein
  • _D3S9915_klein
  • _D3S9944_klein
  • _D3S9986_klein
  • _D4S1821_klein
  • _D4S1825_klein
  • _D4S1829_klein
  • _D4S1833_klein
  • _D4S1837_klein
  • _D4S1838_klein
  • _D4S1845_klein
  • _D4S1846_klein
  • _D4S1863_klein
  • _D4S1870_klein
  • _D4S1874_klein
  • _D4S1879_klein
  • _D4S1883_klein
  • _D4S1886_klein
  • _D4S1898_klein
  • _D4S1910_klein
  • _D4S1915_klein
  • _D4S1920_klein
  • _D4S1926_klein
  • _D4S1941_klein
  • _D4S1945_klein
  • _D4S1986_klein
  • _D4S1995_klein
  • _D4S2003_klein
  • _D4S2006_klein
  • _D4S2007_klein
  • _D4S2027_klein
  • _D4S2031_klein
  • _D4S2034_klein
  • _D4S2039_klein
  • _D4S2060_klein
  • _D4S2063_klein
  • _D4S2079_klein
  • _D4S2103_klein
  • _D4S2143_klein
  • _D4S2146_klein
  • _D4S2169_klein
  • _D4S2171_klein
  • _D4S2193_klein
  • _D4S2198_klein
  • _D4S2219_klein
  • _D4S2228_klein
  • _D4S2229_klein
  • _D4S2233_klein
  • _D4S2250_klein
  • _D4S2253_klein
  • _D4S2265_klein
  • _D4S2272_klein
  • _D4S2276_klein
  • _D4S2277_klein
  • _D4S2298_klein
  • _D4S2320_klein
  • _D4S2335_klein
  • _D4S2336_klein
  • _D4S2350_klein
  • _D4S2364_klein

Setlist
01. Blood Money
02. For Fun
03. Captivate
04. Hearts and Minds
05. Getting Closer
06. Lightning Man
07. Once You Say
08. Come Alive
09. Ascend
10. Shame
11. Join in the chant
12. Control I’m Here
13. Down on Your Knees
14. Let Your Body Learn
15. Murderous
---
16. Alarm
---
17. Warsaw Ghetto
---
18. Godhead
http://www.nitzer-ebb.com / https://www.facebook.com/NitzerEbbOfficial

More on Nitzer Ebb and Liebknecht


All pictures by Daniela Vorndran (http://www.vorndranphotography.com / http://www.facebook.com/blackcatnet)
You are here: Home Gallery Concert Photos Gallery: Nitzer Ebb - Hamburg 2019