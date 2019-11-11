Gallery: Nitzer Ebb - Hamburg 2019

Markthalle, Hamburg, Germany
9th November 2019
Nitzer Ebb & Liebknecht
After lots of festival shows in Summer and a long US tour, NITZER EBB are finally back in German stages, presenting their songs of love and hate supported by Daniel Myer’s & Rinaldo Bite’s project LIEBKNECHT. After shows in Berlin and Dresden, Hamburg was the third stop on the current tour.
Arriving at the Markthalle, there was already a long queue waiting in the cold. Even though the show was not sold-out, the venue was packed and full of energy from the very beginning. NITZER EBB delivered a fantastic show and finally it seems all the critical voices from the past month are finally silent. Did all the critics just miss out the shows or were they finally convinced? I don’t know. I only know that it was a damn amazing show on a high energy level! CU in a few days in Oberhausen!
Liebknecht
https://www.facebook.com/LiebknechtOfficial
Nitzer Ebb
Setlist
01. Blood Money
02. For Fun
03. Captivate
04. Hearts and Minds
05. Getting Closer
06. Lightning Man
07. Once You Say
08. Come Alive
09. Ascend
10. Shame
11. Join in the chant
12. Control I’m Here
13. Down on Your Knees
14. Let Your Body Learn
15. Murderous
---
16. Alarm
---
17. Warsaw Ghetto
---
18. Godhead
http://www.nitzer-ebb.com / https://www.facebook.com/NitzerEbbOfficial
All pictures by Daniela Vorndran (http://www.vorndranphotography.com / http://www.facebook.com/blackcatnet)
.