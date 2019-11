Gallery: Nitzer Ebb - Hamburg 2019

Markthalle, Hamburg, Germany9th November 2019After lots of festival shows in Summer and a long US tour, NITZER EBB are finally back in German stages, presenting their songs of love and hate supported by Daniel Myer's & Rinaldo Bite's project LIEBKNECHT. After shows in Berlin and Dresden, Hamburg was the third stop on the current tour.Arriving at the Markthalle, there was already a long queue waiting in the cold. Even though the show was not sold-out, the venue was packed and full of energy from the very beginning. NITZER EBB delivered a fantastic show and finally it seems all the critical voices from the past month are finally silent. Did all the critics just miss out the shows or were they finally convinced? I don't know. I only know that it was a damn amazing show on a high energy level! CU in a few days in Oberhausen!https://www.facebook.com/LiebknechtOfficialSetlist01. Blood Money02. For Fun03. Captivate04. Hearts and Minds05. Getting Closer06. Lightning Man07. Once You Say08. Come Alive09. Ascend10. Shame11. Join in the chant12. Control I'm Here13. Down on Your Knees14. Let Your Body Learn15. Murderous---16. Alarm---17. Warsaw Ghetto---18. Godheadhttp://www.nitzer-ebb.com / https://www.facebook.com/NitzerEbbOfficialAll pictures by Daniela Vorndran ( http://www.vorndranphotography.com