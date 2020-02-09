Gallery: Five Finger Death Punch - Frankfurt 2020

Festhalle, Frankfurt, Germany6th February 2020How can I describe the last night at the Festhalle Frankfurt? “Bad-Mega-Death-Punch” fits quite well! It was an outstanding show of three great bands. FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH are one of the most successful Metal bands of the last decade and probably they play a bigger role in the future. At the beginning of 2020 they will launch their biggest European tour ever and they are not alone on stage! In Germany they will get some support of the trash pioneers MEGADETH and the new rock sensation BAD WOLVES.BAD WOLVES took the lead and entered the stage. The band was founded in 2017 and is managed by Zoltan Bathory of FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH. BAD WOLVES consist of Tommy Vext (vocals), John Boecklin (drums), Chris Chain (rhythm guitar), Doc Coyle (lead guitar) and Kyle Konkiel (bass). It was not easy but they did a quite good job and managed to prepare the audience for the next legendary band. https://badwolvesnation.com / https://www.facebook.com/badwolvesofficialSetlist01. No Messiah02. Learn to Live03. Remember When04. No Masters05. Killing Me Slowly06. Sober07. I’ll Be There08. Zombie (The Cranberries cover)Now MEGADETH took off and to me they are still one of the best Trash Metal bands. It was awesome to see them after their reunion in 2004 and David Scott “Dave” Mustaine (vocals & lead guitar) looked pretty good that night. David Ellefson (bass), Kiko Loureiro (guitar) and Dirk Verbeuren (drums) did their best to make that show to something special. https://megadeth.com / https://www.facebook.com/MegadethSetlist01. Song played from tape02. Prince of Darkness03. Hangar 1804. The Threat Is Real05. Wake Up Dead06. Trust07. The Conjuring08. Sweating Bullets09. Dystopia10. Symphony of Destruction11. Peace Sells12. Holy Wars... The Punishment Due13. Silent ScornLast but not least FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH appeared and they know how to give their fans an awesome show. Chris Kael (bass) and Zoltan Bathors (guitar) seemed to like to like my camera just have a closer look at the pictures of FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH. Ivan “Ghost” Moody (vocals), Jason Hook (guitar) and Charlie “The Engine” Engen (drums) where in a good mood and it was just great to see them on stage. What a Metal night with a fantastic headliner show of 5FDP in Frankfurt. I can’t wait to see them again if they visit a city nearby you should visit them. https://fivefingerdeathpunch.com / https://www.facebook.com/fivefingerdeathpunchSetlist01. Lift Me Up02. Trouble03. Wash It All Away04. Segue05. Jekyll and Hyde06. Sham Pain07. Bad Company (Bad Company cover)08. Burn It Down09. Got Your Six10. The Agony of Regret11. The Tragic Truth12. Wrong Side of Heaven13. Battle Born14. Blue on Black (Kenny Wayne Shepherd cover)15. Coming Down16. Never Enough17. Burn MF---18. Inside Out19. Under and Over It20. The Bleeding21. The House of the Rising Sun22. Full CircleAll pictures by Mathias Utz (https://www.mathiasutz.net)