Live Review: Eluveitie - Krakow 2019

Details
EluveitieKlub Kwadrat, Krakow, Poland
10th December 2019
Eluveitie - “Ategnatos” European Tour 2019 - Support: Lacuna Coil, Infected Rain

This year ELUVEITIE return on the stage with full power to share passion, pure fucking Metal and heartfelt Celtic mysticism with the new album, ‘Ategnatos’, as well as two great support acts. In the “Ategnatos European Tour” 2019, the Swiss Neo- Folk superstars perform together with heavyweight mastodons LACUNA COIL and wunderkinds INFECTED RAIN. We attended the Krakow show and have lots of great pics for you.


Infected Rain

INFECTED RAIN was the show-starters. The band formed in Moldova in 2008, their style is an energetic blend of some of the best modern Metal styles. A combination of female screaming, hard riffs and samples created the individual style of INFECTED RAIN. The stage was packed with three drum kits and other instruments leaving very little space for the musicians. Nevertheless, their performance was energetic and dynamic. During 20 minutes of rocking the stage, they performed new songs ‘Lure’, ‘Black Gold’ and ‘Passerby’ from their new album called ‘Endorphin’ with an older one, ‘Orphan Soul’. The closing song was ‘Sweet, sweet lies’ accompanied by a big circle pit in the center of the crowd.

Setlist
01. Mold
02. Passerby
03. Orphan Soul
04. Lure
05. Black Gold
06. The Earth Mantra
07. Sweet, Sweet Lies

Lacuna Coil

Second band was the Italian Alternative Metal superstars LACUNA COIL. Kicking off their set with ‘Blood, Tears, Dust’ from their previous album ‘Delirium’, LACUNA COIL delivered a high powered rapid-fire set. Continuing with ‘Our truth’, the club was resonating form the crowds chanting along with vocalist Cristina Scabbia. Two new releases, ‘Layers of Time’ and ‘Reckless’, were performed from their new album ‘Black Anima’ and by the end of the set list the crowd sang a birthday song dedicated to drummer Richard Meiz. After Cristina’s ‘We fear nothing’ LACUNA COIL closed their snap fire performance with ‘Nothing stands in our way’.

Setlist
01. Intro
02. Blood, Tears, Dust
03. Our Truth
04. Reckless
05. Layers of Time
06. Enjoy the Silence (Depeche Mode cover)
07. The House of Shame
08. Sword of Anger
09. Heaven’s a Lie
10. Veneficium
11. Nothing Stands in Our Way

Eluveitie

The headliners were the Swiss band ELUVEITIE promoting their new album ‘Ategnatos’. Gone through a line-up change, main-man and mastermind Chrigel Glanzmann was able to bring together new band members and present fresh new wave of Folk Metal material. The show started with a mystical opening with pagan chanting, the stage was filled with smoke and distinctive silhouettes transitioned into the opening act with song ‘Ategnatos’. There would be few shows where an audience could claim to witness nine members on stage, let alone one where instruments such as a hurdy-gurdy, tin whistle, violin and Celtic harp. They performed a big chunk of new material such as ‘Deathwalker’, ‘The Slumber’ and ‘Ambiramus’.

eluveitie IMG 0547

Fabienne Erni’s angelic voice in combination with Glanzmann’s rough vocals delivered a powerhouse of a performance. Through the mid-show, it was time for the soothing ballad ‘A Rose For Epona’, the crowd went into catharsis at this point of the show. The closing act was all-known and beloved ‘Inis Mona’.

Setlist
01. Ategnatos
02. King
03. De Ruef vo de Bärge (The audience chose Swiss-German version)
04. Deathwalker
05. Quoth the Raven
06. The Slumber
07. Worship
08. Artio
09. Epona
10. A Rose for Epona
11. Ambiramus
12. Drum Solo (Followed by a jam)
13. Havoc
14. Thousandfold
15. Breathe
16. Helvetios
---
17. Rebirth
18. Inis Mona

All pictures by Alexandra Aim

