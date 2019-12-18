Live Review: Eluveitie - Krakow 2019

Klub Kwadrat, Krakow, Poland10th December 2019This year ELUVEITIE return on the stage with full power to share passion, pure fucking Metal and heartfelt Celtic mysticism with the new album, ‘Ategnatos’, as well as two great support acts. In the “Ategnatos European Tour” 2019, the Swiss Neo- Folk superstars perform together with heavyweight mastodons LACUNA COIL and wunderkinds INFECTED RAIN. We attended the Krakow show and have lots of great pics for you.INFECTED RAIN was the show-starters. The band formed in Moldova in 2008, their style is an energetic blend of some of the best modern Metal styles. A combination of female screaming, hard riffs and samples created the individual style of INFECTED RAIN. The stage was packed with three drum kits and other instruments leaving very little space for the musicians. Nevertheless, their performance was energetic and dynamic. During 20 minutes of rocking the stage, they performed new songs ‘Lure’, ‘Black Gold’ and ‘Passerby’ from their new album called ‘Endorphin’ with an older one, ‘Orphan Soul’. The closing song was ‘Sweet, sweet lies’ accompanied by a big circle pit in the center of the crowd.Setlist01. Mold02. Passerby03. Orphan Soul04. Lure05. Black Gold06. The Earth Mantra07. Sweet, Sweet LiesSecond band was the Italian Alternative Metal superstars LACUNA COIL. Kicking off their set with ‘Blood, Tears, Dust’ from their previous album ‘Delirium’, LACUNA COIL delivered a high powered rapid-fire set. Continuing with ‘Our truth’, the club was resonating form the crowds chanting along with vocalist Cristina Scabbia. Two new releases, ‘Layers of Time’ and ‘Reckless’, were performed from their new album ‘Black Anima’ and by the end of the set list the crowd sang a birthday song dedicated to drummer Richard Meiz. After Cristina’s ‘We fear nothing’ LACUNA COIL closed their snap fire performance with ‘Nothing stands in our way’.Setlist01. Intro02. Blood, Tears, Dust03. Our Truth04. Reckless05. Layers of Time06. Enjoy the Silence (Depeche Mode cover)07. The House of Shame08. Sword of Anger09. Heaven’s a Lie10. Veneficium11. Nothing Stands in Our WayThe headliners were the Swiss band ELUVEITIE promoting their new album ‘Ategnatos’. Gone through a line-up change, main-man and mastermind Chrigel Glanzmann was able to bring together new band members and present fresh new wave of Folk Metal material. The show started with a mystical opening with pagan chanting, the stage was filled with smoke and distinctive silhouettes transitioned into the opening act with song ‘Ategnatos’. There would be few shows where an audience could claim to witness nine members on stage, let alone one where instruments such as a hurdy-gurdy, tin whistle, violin and Celtic harp. They performed a big chunk of new material such as ‘Deathwalker’, ‘The Slumber’ and ‘Ambiramus’.Fabienne Erni’s angelic voice in combination with Glanzmann’s rough vocals delivered a powerhouse of a performance. Through the mid-show, it was time for the soothing ballad ‘A Rose For Epona’, the crowd went into catharsis at this point of the show. The closing act was all-known and beloved ‘Inis Mona’.Setlist01. Ategnatos02. King03. De Ruef vo de Bärge (The audience chose Swiss-German version)04. Deathwalker05. Quoth the Raven06. The Slumber07. Worship08. Artio09. Epona10. A Rose for Epona11. Ambiramus12. Drum Solo (Followed by a jam)13. Havoc14. Thousandfold15. Breathe16. Helvetios---17. Rebirth18. Inis MonaAll pictures by Alexandra Aim