Live Review: VNV Nation - Görlitz 2019

Landskron Kulturbrauerei, Görlitz, Germany
1st December 2019
VNV Nation - “VNV Christmas” 2019
VNV NATION made a really grand December opening for the audience in Kulturbrauerei in Görlitz. The show was completely sold out long before the actual date of the event and the audience gathered in the venue occupied every square inch of available space reacting enthusiastically to the set prepared for the night by the band.
Music & Performance
As I learnt the parties are the tradition for the artists to spend some time with their fans before Christmas and they are also a chance to offer some funds for local charities who support animals. Altogether it not only gives the fans a great occasion to listen to some sensational music, party and relax but also to do some good and support those in need. The concert started on time and it was really perfectly led - both in artistic and technical terms. Very well organized, it featured a fair dose of good humour, marvellous music and amazing lights.
We could listen to some well-known hits as well as new songs, and I could only appreciate the way Ronan established contact with his audience: the respect he presents towards his fans and the atmosphere of good fun he is capable of building are truly amazing. Dancy beats, loads of emotions and genuine festive atmosphere - this is how I could briefly summarize the entire show. During the concert there were fantastic lights, lots of stories told by Ronan who also distributed loads of red Santa hats so in the end with people wearing them it made it look like a huge Santa Claus congress.
Majority of the Christmas shows for VNV action were sold out already and that proves very strongly how big impact the band has and how many faithful fans are there for the band. If you add it a really great feeling build by the superb audience you may only say it was a remarkable night - Christmas is coming and definitely VNV NATION offered a fine start for advent.
Rating
Music: 9
Performance: 9
Light: 9
Sound: 8
Total: 8.8 / 10
All pictures by Karo Kratochwil
Latest Raffles
Search Event Tickets
Eventsuche
Newsletter
Event Calendar
Latest Events
|Tue Dec 03 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: SKINDRED
|Tue Dec 03 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: BRUTALITY WILL PREVAIL
|Tue Dec 03 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: SARAH MCCOY
|Tue Dec 03 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: CLUTCH
|Tue Dec 03 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: REMO DRIVE
|Tue Dec 03 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: TONBANDGERÄT
|Tue Dec 03 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: STAKE
|Wed Dec 04 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(US) Concert: SHE PAST AWAY
|Wed Dec 04 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: PRATEEK KUHAD
|Thu Dec 05 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(US) Concert: SHE PAST AWAY
|Thu Dec 05 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: SKINDRED
|Thu Dec 05 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: SHACKE ONE & MC BOMBER
|Thu Dec 05 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: ALLI NEUMANN
|Thu Dec 05 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: DUNCAN LAURENCE
|Thu Dec 05 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: JESSE MARCHANT
|Thu Dec 05 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: THE FAIM
|Thu Dec 05 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: MAHALIA
|Thu Dec 05 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: DAN REED NETWORK
|Fri Dec 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: PAROV STELAR
|Fri Dec 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(RU) Concert: COVENANT
Login
Concert Reviews
Latest Previews
- Preview STAM1NA - Helsiniki 2019-12-14
- Preview IC3PEAK - Berlin 2020-04-19
- Preview LINEA ASPERA - Leipzig 2020-01-18
- Preview AFTER THE BURIAL - Karlsruhe 2020-02-28
- Preview THY ART IS MURDER - Oberhausen 2020-02-22
- Preview NORTHLANE - Luxembourg City 2019-12-19
- Preview GHOST - Esch sur Alzette 2019-12-17
- Preview INSOMNIUM - Luxembourg City 2019-12-12
- Preview AMON AMARTH - Esch sur Alzette 2019-12-02
- Preview DORO - Germany 2020
Latest Reviews & Interviews
- CD Review: Void Vator - Stranded EP
- Live Review: Eisfabrik - Hamburg 2019
- Special: Artists and their Tattoos - Jan Korbach from Neànder
- CD Review: Sonorus7 - Acid Pops
- Live Review: Die Krupps- Manchester 2019
- Gallery: Insomnium - Dresden 2019
- CD Review: Sjöblom - A Victory Of Love EP
- Live Review: 69 Eyes, The - Oberhausen 2019
- Live Review: MajorVoice - Hamburg 2019
- Gallery: Jinjer - Leipzig 2019
- CD Review: Violet Raymoor - Divchina-Morok and Favn
- Gallery: Delain - Esch sur Alzette 2019
- Live Review: Solar Fake - Saint Petersburg 2019
- Live Review: Greta van Fleet - Cologne 2019
- Live Review: Beast In Black - Munich 2019 (2)
- Gallery: Stick To Your Guns - Cologne 2019
- CD Review: Blessed Black - Beyond the Crimson Throne
- CD Review: Mystic Prophecy - Metal Division
- CD Review: Megaton Sword - Niralet EP
- CD Review: Chemikill - Edge of Wasteland
Latest News
- HURRICANE AND SOUTHSIDE FESTIVAL 2020 - New artists confirmed!
- AMPHI FESTIVAL 2020 - Line-up complete!
- THE CRANBERRIES - Receive their first Grammy nomination for their latest album
- EDEN WEINT IM GRAB - Dark duel: “Letztes Morgenrot“ video
- M’ERA LUNA 2020 - More than 20 new names confirmed
- MÖTLEY CRÜE - Most notorious Rock band is back and destroys cessation of touring agreement
- LONDON AFTER MIDNIGHT - “Selected Scenes From The End Of The World: 9119” via Darkride Records on December 13th 2019
- A LIFE DIVIDED - Release of their new album “Echoes” on January 31, tour starts on February 1
- AMPHI FESTIVAL 2020 - 3rd bandwave with Zeromancer, Mesh and many more!
- HIGHFIELD FESTIVAL 2020 - Deichkind, Beatsteaks, and many more: First artists confirmed!
- PAUL WELLER - German concerts in May 2020
- AS I LAY DYING - To headline IMPERICON FESTIVALS 2020
- HURRICANE and SOUTHSIDE FESTIVAL 2020 - Another four headliners confirmed
- WAITING FOR WORDS - Back in UK after 8 years with a French Foundry bands caravan!
- OMD - Greatest Hits album released & Tour
- ALTER BRIDGE - Release album closer “Dying Light” from the upcoming album “Walk The Sky”, available worldwide on October 18th
- JANOSCH MOLDAU - New album “Host” in November 2019
- THE 69 EYES - Announce their Hell Has No Mercy 2020 U.S.Tour with WEDNESDAY 13
- THE AWAKENING - Release Live Footage from Tour with Wayne Hussey!
- E-TROPOLIS FESTIVAL 2020 - The X Marks The Target!
.