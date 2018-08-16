Gallery: Ministry - Leipzig 2018

Täubchenthal, Leipzig, Germany
8th August 2018
Ministry - “Amerikkkant EU Tour” 2018 - Support: Converge & Grave Pleasures
This week’s Wednesday, MINISTRY were guest at the Täubchenthal Leipzig. Of course, there were also the support bands GRAVE PLEASURES and CONVERGE. The two great support bands had warmed up the audience in no time for the headliner of the evening. MINISTRY presented a very good mix of new songs and their old hits on stage. On a really hot day, the audience at the Täubchenthal got a hot concert. One of the chickens with the strange golden hairstyle got decent kicks from Uncle Al during the show. Maybe it just deserved the kicks?
Grave Pleasures
https://www.facebook.com/gravepleasvres
Setlist
01. Infatuation Overkill
02. Doomsday Rainbows
03. Fear your Mind
04. Mind Intruder
05. Hiro
06. The Wind Blows Through Their Skulls
07. Atomic Christ
08. Joy Through Death
09. Deadenders
10. Death reflects us
Converge
https://www.facebook.com/converge/
Setlist
01. Reptilian
02. Dark Horse
03. Aimless Arrow
04. Under duress
05. A single Tear
06. Drop Out
07. Heartless
08. Trigger
09. Eve
10. Eagles Become Vultures
11. Empty on the Inside
12. ICTYAP
13. Concubine
Ministry
https://www.facebook.com/WeAreMinistry
Setlist
01. Twilight Zone
02. Victims of a clown
03. Punch in the face
04. Senor Peligro
05. Rio grand blood
06. Lies, Lies, Lies
07. We´re tired of it
08. Wargasm
09. Antifa
10. Just one fix
11. New world order
12. Thieves
13. So what
14. Psaml 69
15. Bad blood
All pictures by Silvio Pfeifer Fotografie
