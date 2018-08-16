Gallery: Ministry - Leipzig 2018

Täubchenthal, Leipzig, Germany8th August 2018This week’s Wednesday, MINISTRY were guest at the Täubchenthal Leipzig. Of course, there were also the support bands GRAVE PLEASURES and CONVERGE. The two great support bands had warmed up the audience in no time for the headliner of the evening. MINISTRY presented a very good mix of new songs and their old hits on stage. On a really hot day, the audience at the Täubchenthal got a hot concert. One of the chickens with the strange golden hairstyle got decent kicks from Uncle Al during the show. Maybe it just deserved the kicks?https://www.facebook.com/gravepleasvres01. Infatuation Overkill02. Doomsday Rainbows03. Fear your Mind04. Mind Intruder05. Hiro06. The Wind Blows Through Their Skulls07. Atomic Christ08. Joy Through Death09. Deadenders10. Death reflects ushttps://www.facebook.com/converge/01. Reptilian02. Dark Horse03. Aimless Arrow04. Under duress05. A single Tear06. Drop Out07. Heartless08. Trigger09. Eve10. Eagles Become Vultures11. Empty on the Inside12. ICTYAP13. Concubinehttps://www.facebook.com/WeAreMinistry01. Twilight Zone02. Victims of a clown03. Punch in the face04. Senor Peligro05. Rio grand blood06. Lies, Lies, Lies07. We´re tired of it08. Wargasm09. Antifa10. Just one fix11. New world order12. Thieves13. So what14. Psaml 6915. Bad bloodAll pictures by Silvio Pfeifer Fotografie