Gallery: Life of Agony - Münster 2019

Sputnikhalle, Münster, Germany17th November 2019LIFE OF AGONY emerged from the New York music scene in the early 90s with one of the most distinctive sounds in its genre. Best known for its 1993 Metal/ Crossover debut, ‘River Runs Red’ (Roadrunner Records), named by Rolling Stone as being one of the “100 Greatest Metal Albums of All Time” the band instantly built a die-hard, cult following. For over two decades, the group toured relentlessly all over the world, sharing stages with the biggest names in rock, including Metallica, Black Sabbath, Ozzy Osbourne, Foo Fighters, and THE RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS. LOA went onto release two more studio albums for Roadrunner: ‘Ugly’ (95) and ‘Soul Searching Sun’ (97), before signing to major label Sony/ Epic Records in 2005 to record ‘Broken Valley’ with producer Greg Fidelman (SLIPKNOT, METALLICA). LIFE OF AGONY has sold over one million albums to date.LIFE OF AGONY just released their hard-hitting, emotional concept album ‘The Sound of Scars’, in October via Napalm Records! Produced by Sylvia Massy (TOOL, SYSTEM OF A DOWN), whose work has received multiple Grammy Awards and nominations, along with LOA’s Joey Z (with mixing duties helmed by Massy), have tapped esteemed engineer Howie Weinberg (NIRVANA, SOUNDGARDEN) to master the record. ‘The Sound of Scars’ continues the haunting narrative from the band’s ground-breaking 1993 debut ‘River Runs Red’. LIFE OF AGONY kicked off the “S.O.S. World Tour” starting in the UK this fall, with very special guests DOYLE! The tour will start in the UK and cover Denmark, Luxembourg, Switzerland, Austria, Germany and the Netherlands with the final show in Münster. This show was opened by local band VANBARGEN.Setlist01. SpiderTown02. Get Wild03. Someone Special04. Kiss My A.S.S.05. LoveSonghttp://www.vanbargen.net / https://www.facebook.com/VanbargenRockSetlist01. Abominator02. Beast Like Me03. HeadHunter04. Cemeterysexxx05. Valley Of Shadows06. Mark Of The Beast07. God OF Flies08. Love Like Murder09. Night Of Sin10. Hope Hell Is Warmhttp://www.officialdoyle.com / https://www.facebook.com/OFFICIALDOYLESetlist01. Scars02. River Runs Red03. Bad Seed04. Love to Let You Down05. Black Heart06. Weeds07. Damned If I Do08. Lost at 2209. Eliminate10. My Mind Is Dangerous11. My Eyes12. Empty Hole13. Method of Groove14. Lay Down15. This Time---16. Other Side of the River (featuring Doyle Wolfgang Von Frankenstein on guitar)14. Underground18. Through and Throughhttps://www.lifeofagony.com / https://www.facebook.com/lifeofagonyfamigliaMore on Life of Agony