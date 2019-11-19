Latest Raffles

Search Event Tickets

Eventsuche

Buy Music & Merch!


EMP

Nuclear Blast Online Shop

Newsletter

Event Calendar

«
<
November 2019
>
»
M T W T F S S
28 29 30 31 1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 1

Latest Events

View Full Calendar
Tue Nov 19 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(NL) Concert: NITZER EBB
Tue Nov 19 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: P.O.D
Tue Nov 19 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: ALDOUS HARDING
Tue Nov 19 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: THE LUMINEERS
Tue Nov 19 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: DEAD CITY RUINS
Tue Nov 19 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: MISTER ME
Tue Nov 19 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: DELAIN
Wed Nov 20 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(BE) Concert: NITZER EBB
Wed Nov 20 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: HANNES WITTMER
Wed Nov 20 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: BOY HARSHER
Wed Nov 20 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: GRETA VAN FLEET
Wed Nov 20 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: FINK
Wed Nov 20 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: FATONI
Thu Nov 21 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: DIE KRUPPS
Thu Nov 21 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: VAMPIRE WEEKEND
Thu Nov 21 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: MOVITS!
Thu Nov 21 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: KELLERKOMMANDO
Thu Nov 21 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: JEREMY LOOPS
Thu Nov 21 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: THE CHATS
Thu Nov 21 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: DERMOT KENNEDY

Login

Latest Previews

Latest Reviews & Interviews

Latest News

.

Gallery: Life of Agony - Münster 2019

Details
Life of AgonySputnikhalle, Münster, Germany
17th November 2019
Life of Agony - “S.O.S. World Tour” - Special guest: Doyle - Support: Vanbargen

LIFE OF AGONY emerged from the New York music scene in the early 90s with one of the most distinctive sounds in its genre. Best known for its 1993 Metal/ Crossover debut, ‘River Runs Red’ (Roadrunner Records), named by Rolling Stone as being one of the “100 Greatest Metal Albums of All Time” the band instantly built a die-hard, cult following. For over two decades, the group toured relentlessly all over the world, sharing stages with the biggest names in rock, including Metallica, Black Sabbath, Ozzy Osbourne, Foo Fighters, and THE RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS. LOA went onto release two more studio albums for Roadrunner: ‘Ugly’ (95) and ‘Soul Searching Sun’ (97), before signing to major label Sony/ Epic Records in 2005 to record ‘Broken Valley’ with producer Greg Fidelman (SLIPKNOT, METALLICA). LIFE OF AGONY has sold over one million albums to date.

LIFE OF AGONY just released their hard-hitting, emotional concept album ‘The Sound of Scars’, in October via Napalm Records! Produced by Sylvia Massy (TOOL, SYSTEM OF A DOWN), whose work has received multiple Grammy Awards and nominations, along with LOA’s Joey Z (with mixing duties helmed by Massy), have tapped esteemed engineer Howie Weinberg (NIRVANA, SOUNDGARDEN) to master the record. ‘The Sound of Scars’ continues the haunting narrative from the band’s ground-breaking 1993 debut ‘River Runs Red’. LIFE OF AGONY kicked off the “S.O.S. World Tour” starting in the UK this fall, with very special guests DOYLE! The tour will start in the UK and cover Denmark, Luxembourg, Switzerland, Austria, Germany and the Netherlands with the final show in Münster. This show was opened by local band VANBARGEN.


Vanbargen

  • _D4S3401_klein
  • _D4S3402_klein
  • _D4S3404_klein
  • _D4S3406_klein
  • _D4S3411_klein
  • _D4S3418_klein
  • _D4S3421_klein
  • _D4S3430_klein
  • _D4S3433_klein
  • _D4S3437_klein
  • _D4S3440_klein
  • _D4S3450_klein
  • _D4S3451_klein
  • _D4S3456_klein
  • _D4S3457_klein
  • _D4S3460_klein
  • _D4S3461_klein
  • _D4S3463_klein
  • _D4S3469_klein
  • _D4S3473_klein

Setlist
01. SpiderTown
02. Get Wild
03. Someone Special
04. Kiss My A.S.S.
05. LoveSong
http://www.vanbargen.net / https://www.facebook.com/VanbargenRock


Doyle

  • _D4S3490_klein
  • _D4S3492_klein
  • _D4S3495_klein
  • _D4S3498_klein
  • _D4S3500_klein
  • _D4S3501_klein
  • _D4S3505_klein
  • _D4S3507_klein
  • _D4S3520_klein
  • _D4S3523_klein
  • _D4S3525_klein
  • _D4S3527_klein
  • _D4S3530_klein
  • _D4S3532_klein
  • _D4S3534_klein
  • _D4S3535_klein
  • _D4S3536_klein
  • _D4S3542_klein
  • _D4S3544_klein
  • _D4S3548_klein
  • _D4S3549_klein
  • _D4S3553_klein
  • _D4S3556_klein
  • _D4S3558_klein
  • _D4S3564_klein
  • _D4S3566_klein
  • _D4S3573_klein
  • _D4S3575_klein
  • _D4S3585_klein
  • _D4S3588_klein

Setlist
01. Abominator
02. Beast Like Me
03. HeadHunter
04. Cemeterysexxx
05. Valley Of Shadows
06. Mark Of The Beast
07. God OF Flies
08. Love Like Murder
09. Night Of Sin
10. Hope Hell Is Warm
http://www.officialdoyle.com / https://www.facebook.com/OFFICIALDOYLE


Life of Agony

  • _D4S3601_klein
  • _D4S3603_klein
  • _D4S3612_klein
  • _D4S3614_klein
  • _D4S3616_klein
  • _D4S3619_klein
  • _D4S3625_klein
  • _D4S3632_klein
  • _D4S3633_klein
  • _D4S3635_klein
  • _D4S3640_klein
  • _D4S3643_klein
  • _D4S3644_klein
  • _D4S3645_klein
  • _D4S3647_klein
  • _D4S3651_klein
  • _D4S3652_klein
  • _D4S3654_klein
  • _D4S3659_klein
  • _D4S3667_klein
  • _D4S3670_klein
  • _D4S3673_klein
  • _D4S3674_klein
  • _D4S3678_klein
  • _D4S3682_klein
  • _D4S3688_klein
  • _D4S3702_klein
  • _D4S3718_klein
  • _D4S3719_klein
  • _D4S3736_klein

Setlist
01. Scars
02. River Runs Red
03. Bad Seed
04. Love to Let You Down
05. Black Heart
06. Weeds
07. Damned If I Do
08. Lost at 22
09. Eliminate
10. My Mind Is Dangerous
11. My Eyes
12. Empty Hole
13. Method of Groove
14. Lay Down
15. This Time
---
16. Other Side of the River (featuring Doyle Wolfgang Von Frankenstein on guitar)
14. Underground
18. Through and Through
https://www.lifeofagony.com / https://www.facebook.com/lifeofagonyfamiglia

More on Life of Agony & Doyle


You are here: Home Gallery Concert Photos Gallery: Life of Agony - Münster 2019