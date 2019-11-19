Gallery: Life of Agony - Münster 2019

Sputnikhalle, Münster, Germany
17th November 2019
Life of Agony - “S.O.S. World Tour” - Special guest: Doyle - Support: Vanbargen
LIFE OF AGONY emerged from the New York music scene in the early 90s with one of the most distinctive sounds in its genre. Best known for its 1993 Metal/ Crossover debut, ‘River Runs Red’ (Roadrunner Records), named by Rolling Stone as being one of the “100 Greatest Metal Albums of All Time” the band instantly built a die-hard, cult following. For over two decades, the group toured relentlessly all over the world, sharing stages with the biggest names in rock, including Metallica, Black Sabbath, Ozzy Osbourne, Foo Fighters, and THE RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS. LOA went onto release two more studio albums for Roadrunner: ‘Ugly’ (95) and ‘Soul Searching Sun’ (97), before signing to major label Sony/ Epic Records in 2005 to record ‘Broken Valley’ with producer Greg Fidelman (SLIPKNOT, METALLICA). LIFE OF AGONY has sold over one million albums to date.
LIFE OF AGONY just released their hard-hitting, emotional concept album ‘The Sound of Scars’, in October via Napalm Records! Produced by Sylvia Massy (TOOL, SYSTEM OF A DOWN), whose work has received multiple Grammy Awards and nominations, along with LOA’s Joey Z (with mixing duties helmed by Massy), have tapped esteemed engineer Howie Weinberg (NIRVANA, SOUNDGARDEN) to master the record. ‘The Sound of Scars’ continues the haunting narrative from the band’s ground-breaking 1993 debut ‘River Runs Red’. LIFE OF AGONY kicked off the “S.O.S. World Tour” starting in the UK this fall, with very special guests DOYLE! The tour will start in the UK and cover Denmark, Luxembourg, Switzerland, Austria, Germany and the Netherlands with the final show in Münster. This show was opened by local band VANBARGEN.
Vanbargen
Setlist
01. SpiderTown
02. Get Wild
03. Someone Special
04. Kiss My A.S.S.
05. LoveSong
http://www.vanbargen.net / https://www.facebook.com/VanbargenRock
Doyle
Setlist
01. Abominator
02. Beast Like Me
03. HeadHunter
04. Cemeterysexxx
05. Valley Of Shadows
06. Mark Of The Beast
07. God OF Flies
08. Love Like Murder
09. Night Of Sin
10. Hope Hell Is Warm
http://www.officialdoyle.com / https://www.facebook.com/OFFICIALDOYLE
Life of Agony
Setlist
01. Scars
02. River Runs Red
03. Bad Seed
04. Love to Let You Down
05. Black Heart
06. Weeds
07. Damned If I Do
08. Lost at 22
09. Eliminate
10. My Mind Is Dangerous
11. My Eyes
12. Empty Hole
13. Method of Groove
14. Lay Down
15. This Time
---
16. Other Side of the River (featuring Doyle Wolfgang Von Frankenstein on guitar)
14. Underground
18. Through and Through
https://www.lifeofagony.com / https://www.facebook.com/lifeofagonyfamiglia
More on Life of Agony & Doyle
Latest Raffles
Search Event Tickets
Eventsuche
Newsletter
Event Calendar
Latest Events
|Tue Nov 19 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(NL) Concert: NITZER EBB
|Tue Nov 19 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: P.O.D
|Tue Nov 19 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: ALDOUS HARDING
|Tue Nov 19 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: THE LUMINEERS
|Tue Nov 19 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: DEAD CITY RUINS
|Tue Nov 19 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: MISTER ME
|Tue Nov 19 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: DELAIN
|Wed Nov 20 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(BE) Concert: NITZER EBB
|Wed Nov 20 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: HANNES WITTMER
|Wed Nov 20 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: BOY HARSHER
|Wed Nov 20 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: GRETA VAN FLEET
|Wed Nov 20 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: FINK
|Wed Nov 20 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: FATONI
|Thu Nov 21 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: DIE KRUPPS
|Thu Nov 21 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: VAMPIRE WEEKEND
|Thu Nov 21 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: MOVITS!
|Thu Nov 21 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: KELLERKOMMANDO
|Thu Nov 21 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: JEREMY LOOPS
|Thu Nov 21 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: THE CHATS
|Thu Nov 21 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: DERMOT KENNEDY
Login
Latest Previews
- Preview ALCEST - Germany 2020
- Preview THE SISTERS OF MERCY - European Tour 2020
- Preview PET SHOP BOYS - “Dreamworld - The Greatest Hits Live” Tour Germany 2020
- Preview KOVACS - Athens 2019-12-07
- Preview KISS - Germany 2020
- Preview IRON MAIDEN - Germany 2020
- Preview KIEFER SUTHERLAND - Germany 2020
- Preview JUDAS PRIEST - Germany 2020
- Preview EISBRECHER - Germany & Austria 2020
- Preview SKILLET - Esch sur Alzette 2019-12-05
Latest Reviews & Interviews
- Live Review: Static Darkness - London 2019 (Day 2)
- Live Review: 69 Eyes, The - Munich 2019
- Live Review: Static Darkness - London 2019 (Day 1)
- Special: Artists and their Tattoos - Tom Craig (voice) from Y.O.U
- Special: Artists and their Tattoos - Singer/ Songwriter Joe Jenneman
- Gallery: Elbow - Cologne 2019
- Live Review: 69 Eyes, The - Stuttgart 2019
- Live Review: Doro - Luxembourg City 2019
- CD Review: KMFDM - Paradise
- CD Review: Isolated Youth - Warfare
- Live Review: Thrice & Refused - Cologne 2019
- Gallery: Forced To Mode - Zwickau 2019
- Live Review: Powerwolf - Esch sur Alzette 2019
- Interview: Solar Fake - November 2019
- CD Review: Kaine - Reforge The Steel
- CD Review: Maxxxwell Carlisle - Visions of Speed and Thunder
- Live Review: Pluswelt Festival - Berlin 2019 (Day 2)
- Gallery: Nitzer Ebb - Hamburg 2019
- Live Review: Counterfeit - Warsaw
- Live Review: Empathy Test - Hamburg 2019
Latest News
- MÖTLEY CRÜE - Most notorious Rock band is back and destroys cessation of touring agreement
- LONDON AFTER MIDNIGHT - “Selected Scenes From The End Of The World: 9119” via Darkride Records on December 13th 2019
- A LIFE DIVIDED - Release of their new album “Echoes” on January 31, tour starts on February 1
- AMPHI FESTIVAL 2020 - 3rd bandwave with Zeromancer, Mesh and many more!
- HIGHFIELD FESTIVAL 2020 - Deichkind, Beatsteaks, and many more: First artists confirmed!
- PAUL WELLER - German concerts in May 2020
- AS I LAY DYING - To headline IMPERICON FESTIVALS 2020
- HURRICANE and SOUTHSIDE FESTIVAL 2020 - Another four headliners confirmed
- WAITING FOR WORDS - Back in UK after 8 years with a French Foundry bands caravan!
- OMD - Greatest Hits album released & Tour
- ALTER BRIDGE - Release album closer “Dying Light” from the upcoming album “Walk The Sky”, available worldwide on October 18th
- JANOSCH MOLDAU - New album “Host” in November 2019
- THE 69 EYES - Announce their Hell Has No Mercy 2020 U.S.Tour with WEDNESDAY 13
- THE AWAKENING - Release Live Footage from Tour with Wayne Hussey!
- E-TROPOLIS FESTIVAL 2020 - The X Marks The Target!
- I WANT POETRY - New Single “Water” out now!
- KMFDM - New album "Paradise" out 27 Sep 2019 (digital) via Metropolis Records
- XVII MOSCOW SYNTHETIC SNOW FESTIVAL - Bands & Tickets
- VOLLE KRAFT VORAUS 2020 – First bands announced + after movie 2019
- AUTUMN MOON 2019 - Sólstafir had to cancel!
.