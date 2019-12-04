Gallery: Emil Bulls - Leipzig 2019

Täubchenthal, Leipzig, Germany
30th November 2019
Emil Bulls - “X-Mas Bash” Tour 2019 - Support: Annisokay, Grizzly, Improvement
Last weekend the EMIL BULLS were guests at the Täubchenthal in Leipzig with their “X-Mas Bash”. Of course not alone. A total of four bands were on stage that evening. The Swiss IMPROVEMENT started as the first band and animated the fans right at the beginning to start a circle pit and to party properly with the bands. Afterwards GRIZZLY from Karlsruhe entered the stage followed by ANNISOKAY from Germany. ANNISOKAY let confetti rain twice during their performance!
With these three bands the EMIL BULLS had put together a great line up. After that the headliner EMIL BULLS took the stage and was celebrated by the fans. There were a lot of crowd surfers among the visitors that evening. As always, the sound in Täubchenthal was excellent. The very numerous visitors were offered a great concert evening!
Improvement
https://www.facebook.com/improvementband/
Grizzly
https://www.facebook.com/grizzlycave
Annisokay
https://www.facebook.com/annisokay/
Emil Bulls
Setlist
01. Intro
02. The Reckoning
03. Tell It to My Heart (Taylor Dayne cover)
04. Hearteater
05. Not Tonight Josephine
06. Here Comes The Fire
07. The Most Evil Spell
08. Collapsed Memorials
09. Time
10. These Are the Days
11. Newborn
12. Smells Like Rock ‘n’ Roll
13. Nothing in This World
14. Between the Devil and the Deep Blue Sea
15. When God Was Sleeping
16. The Age of Revolution
---
17. Winterblood (The Sequel)
18. Mr. Brightside (The Killers cover)
19. Euphoria
20. The Jaws of Oblivion
21. Where Is My Mind? (Pixies cover)
---
22. The Ninth Wave
23. Man or Mouse
24. Worlds Apart
https://www.facebook.com/EmilBullsOfficial
More on Emil Bulls, Annisokay, Grizzly, Improvement
All pictures by Silvio Pfeifer
