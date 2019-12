Gallery: Emil Bulls - Leipzig 2019

Täubchenthal, Leipzig, Germany30th November 2019Last weekend the EMIL BULLS were guests at the Täubchenthal in Leipzig with their "X-Mas Bash". Of course not alone. A total of four bands were on stage that evening. The Swiss IMPROVEMENT started as the first band and animated the fans right at the beginning to start a circle pit and to party properly with the bands. Afterwards GRIZZLY from Karlsruhe entered the stage followed by ANNISOKAY from Germany. ANNISOKAY let confetti rain twice during their performance!With these three bands the EMIL BULLS had put together a great line up. After that the headliner EMIL BULLS took the stage and was celebrated by the fans. There were a lot of crowd surfers among the visitors that evening. As always, the sound in Täubchenthal was excellent. The very numerous visitors were offered a great concert evening!https://www.facebook.com/improvementband/https://www.facebook.com/grizzlycavehttps://www.facebook.com/annisokay/Setlist01. Intro02. The Reckoning03. Tell It to My Heart (Taylor Dayne cover)04. Hearteater05. Not Tonight Josephine06. Here Comes The Fire07. The Most Evil Spell08. Collapsed Memorials09. Time10. These Are the Days11. Newborn12. Smells Like Rock 'n' Roll13. Nothing in This World14. Between the Devil and the Deep Blue Sea15. When God Was Sleeping16. The Age of Revolution---17. Winterblood (The Sequel)18. Mr. Brightside (The Killers cover)19. Euphoria20. The Jaws of Oblivion21. Where Is My Mind? (Pixies cover)---22. The Ninth Wave23. Man or Mouse24. Worlds Aparthttps://www.facebook.com/EmilBullsOfficial