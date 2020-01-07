Gallery: Eden Weint Im Grab - Leipzig 2020

Hellraiser, Leipzig, Germany3rd January 2020The Berlin Dark Metal formation EDEN WEINT IM GRAB released their new studio album, ‘Tragikomödien aus dem Mordarchiv’, on December 6, 2019 via inheit Productions / Soulfood. Of course the band is on tour with the current album. Last Friday they were a guest at Hellraiser in Leipzig.The evening was opened by DRYLAND from Wittenberg. The band quickly won over the audience with their Gothic Rock. There is a vibe of TYPE O NEGATIVE and SISTERS OF MERCY in their music. You should definitely listen to that. Second band, WISBORG from Hanover, entered the stage afterwards and presented a mix of Gothic Rock, Dark Wave and Post Punk. After a short conversion, the headliner of the evening, EDEN WEINT IM GRAB, took the stage. The fans could to enjoy a great setlist. Many songs from the previous albums were played and songs from the new album were presented as well. An ingenious mixture that absolutely convinced all the fans present. An excellent concert evening! The New Year couldn’t start better. If you have the possibility to visit EDEN WEINT IM GRAB then don’t wait. Go and by your ticket.https://www.facebook.com/Dryland.GothnRollhttps://www.facebook.com/wisborgbandSetlist01. Der Meysterdetektiv02. Lazarus03. An die Nacht04. Der ewige Bergmann05. Herbstlaubreigen06. Giftmischer07. Himmelsstürmer08. Ein Requiem in Sepia09. Tango Mortis10. Der Exitus der Schlangen11. Jenseitsflugmaschine12. Leierkastenmann13. In der Toten-Taverne14. Letztes Morgenrot---15. Traumtod16. Bon Voyage17. Krieg im Wunderlandhttps://www.facebook.com/edenweintimgrab/All pictures by Silvio Pfeifer