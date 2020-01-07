Latest Raffles

Search Event Tickets

Eventsuche

Buy Music & Merch!

 

EMP



Nuclear Blast Online Shop

Newsletter

Event Calendar

«
<
January 2020
>
»
M T W T F S S
30 31 1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31 1 2

Latest Events

View Full Calendar
Wed Jan 08 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: GRIM104
Thu Jan 09 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: TOM BECK
Thu Jan 09 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: ERDLING
Fri Jan 10 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: BAROCK
Fri Jan 10 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: DIARY OF DREAMS
Fri Jan 10 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: AESTHETIC PERFECTION
Fri Jan 10 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: THE NEW ROSES
Fri Jan 10 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: BROTHERS OF METAL & ELVENKING
Fri Jan 10 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: ERDLING
Sat Jan 11 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: BAROCK
Sat Jan 11 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: NEUROTICFISH
Sat Jan 11 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: FORCED TO MODE
Sat Jan 11 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: AESTHETIC PERFECTION
Sat Jan 11 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: MONTREAL
Sat Jan 11 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: BROTHERS OF METAL & ELVENKING
Sat Jan 11 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: TO THE RATS AND WOLVES
Sat Jan 11 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: ERDLING
Sun Jan 12 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: ERDLING
Mon Jan 13 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: TRISTAN BRUSCH (SOLO)
Tue Jan 14 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: BATUSHKA

Login

Latest Previews

Latest Reviews & Interviews

Latest News

.

Gallery: Eden Weint Im Grab - Leipzig 2020

Details
EdenWeintImGrab 28Hellraiser, Leipzig, Germany
3rd January 2020
Eden Weint Im Grab + Supports: Wisborg + Dryland

The Berlin Dark Metal formation EDEN WEINT IM GRAB released their new studio album, ‘Tragikomödien aus dem Mordarchiv’, on December 6, 2019 via  inheit Productions / Soulfood. Of course the band is on tour with the current album. Last Friday they were a guest at Hellraiser in Leipzig.

The evening was opened by DRYLAND from Wittenberg. The band quickly won over the audience with their Gothic Rock. There is a vibe of TYPE O NEGATIVE and SISTERS OF MERCY in their music. You should definitely listen to that. Second band, WISBORG from Hanover, entered the stage afterwards and presented a mix of Gothic Rock, Dark Wave and Post Punk. After a short conversion, the headliner of the evening, EDEN WEINT IM GRAB, took the stage. The fans could to enjoy a great setlist. Many songs from the previous albums were played and songs from the new album were presented as well. An ingenious mixture that absolutely convinced all the fans present. An excellent concert evening! The New Year couldn’t start better. If you have the possibility to visit EDEN WEINT IM GRAB then don’t wait. Go and by your ticket.


Dryland

  • Dryland_1
  • Dryland_10
  • Dryland_11
  • Dryland_12
  • Dryland_13
  • Dryland_14
  • Dryland_15
  • Dryland_16
  • Dryland_17
  • Dryland_18
  • Dryland_19
  • Dryland_2
  • Dryland_20
  • Dryland_21
  • Dryland_3
  • Dryland_4
  • Dryland_5
  • Dryland_6
  • Dryland_7
  • Dryland_8

https://www.facebook.com/Dryland.GothnRoll


Wisborg

  • Wisborg_1
  • Wisborg_10
  • Wisborg_11
  • Wisborg_12
  • Wisborg_13
  • Wisborg_14
  • Wisborg_15
  • Wisborg_16
  • Wisborg_17
  • Wisborg_18
  • Wisborg_19
  • Wisborg_2
  • Wisborg_20
  • Wisborg_3
  • Wisborg_4
  • Wisborg_5
  • Wisborg_6
  • Wisborg_7
  • Wisborg_8
  • Wisborg_9

https://www.facebook.com/wisborgband


Eden Weint Im Grab

  • EdenWeintImGrab_1
  • EdenWeintImGrab_10
  • EdenWeintImGrab_11
  • EdenWeintImGrab_12
  • EdenWeintImGrab_13
  • EdenWeintImGrab_14
  • EdenWeintImGrab_15
  • EdenWeintImGrab_16
  • EdenWeintImGrab_17
  • EdenWeintImGrab_18
  • EdenWeintImGrab_19
  • EdenWeintImGrab_2
  • EdenWeintImGrab_20
  • EdenWeintImGrab_21
  • EdenWeintImGrab_22
  • EdenWeintImGrab_23
  • EdenWeintImGrab_24
  • EdenWeintImGrab_25
  • EdenWeintImGrab_26
  • EdenWeintImGrab_27
  • EdenWeintImGrab_28
  • EdenWeintImGrab_3
  • EdenWeintImGrab_4
  • EdenWeintImGrab_5
  • EdenWeintImGrab_6

Setlist
01. Der Meysterdetektiv
02. Lazarus
03. An die Nacht
04. Der ewige Bergmann
05. Herbstlaubreigen
06. Giftmischer
07. Himmelsstürmer
08. Ein Requiem in Sepia
09. Tango Mortis
10. Der Exitus der Schlangen
11. Jenseitsflugmaschine
12. Leierkastenmann
13. In der Toten-Taverne
14. Letztes Morgenrot
---
15. Traumtod
16. Bon Voyage
17. Krieg im Wunderland
https://www.facebook.com/edenweintimgrab/

All pictures by Silvio Pfeifer
You are here: Home Gallery Concert Photos Gallery: Eden Weint Im Grab - Leipzig 2020