Gallery: Eden Weint Im Grab - Leipzig 2020

Hellraiser, Leipzig, Germany
3rd January 2020
Eden Weint Im Grab + Supports: Wisborg + Dryland
The Berlin Dark Metal formation EDEN WEINT IM GRAB released their new studio album, ‘Tragikomödien aus dem Mordarchiv’, on December 6, 2019 via inheit Productions / Soulfood. Of course the band is on tour with the current album. Last Friday they were a guest at Hellraiser in Leipzig.
The evening was opened by DRYLAND from Wittenberg. The band quickly won over the audience with their Gothic Rock. There is a vibe of TYPE O NEGATIVE and SISTERS OF MERCY in their music. You should definitely listen to that. Second band, WISBORG from Hanover, entered the stage afterwards and presented a mix of Gothic Rock, Dark Wave and Post Punk. After a short conversion, the headliner of the evening, EDEN WEINT IM GRAB, took the stage. The fans could to enjoy a great setlist. Many songs from the previous albums were played and songs from the new album were presented as well. An ingenious mixture that absolutely convinced all the fans present. An excellent concert evening! The New Year couldn’t start better. If you have the possibility to visit EDEN WEINT IM GRAB then don’t wait. Go and by your ticket.
Dryland
https://www.facebook.com/Dryland.GothnRoll
Wisborg
https://www.facebook.com/wisborgband
Eden Weint Im Grab
Setlist
01. Der Meysterdetektiv
02. Lazarus
03. An die Nacht
04. Der ewige Bergmann
05. Herbstlaubreigen
06. Giftmischer
07. Himmelsstürmer
08. Ein Requiem in Sepia
09. Tango Mortis
10. Der Exitus der Schlangen
11. Jenseitsflugmaschine
12. Leierkastenmann
13. In der Toten-Taverne
14. Letztes Morgenrot
---
15. Traumtod
16. Bon Voyage
17. Krieg im Wunderland
https://www.facebook.com/edenweintimgrab/
All pictures by Silvio Pfeifer
