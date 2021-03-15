Gallery: Brings - Pétange 2021

Péitenger CARena, Pétange, Luxembourg
14th March 2021
Brings - Drive-In-Concert
Carnival is cancelled this year for the well-known reasons, but there was a small ray of hope at the end of the tunnel this Sunday evening. The community of Pétange, the KaGePe (carnival community of Pétange) and the den Atelier organised the drive-in concert of the Cologne band BRINGS. A good atmosphere was definitely pre-programmed here, despite the not so good weather.
With the Drive-In concerts in Pétange, the crew around the A-Team was already able to organise some concerts on the industrial ground in summer - with success! And this success was also noticeable on Sunday evening. Despite the bad weather and stricter guidelines than in summer, many visitors found their way to the Ecosider site. The small stage was inconspicuously set up next to the big screen, on which cameras broadcasted the concert. The sound came directly from the car radio via an in-house frequency.
BRINGS entered the CARena stage in a good mood. Besides frontman Peter Brings, his brother Stephan (bass), Kai Engel (keyboard), Harry Alfter (guitar) and Christian Blüm (drums) took up their instruments. Peter Brings didn’t take long to greet his audience in proper German and immediately switched to Kölsch, which the Luxemburgers didn’t mind at all. The Cologne band delivered one hit after another, and of course the band’s mega-hit ‘Supergeile Zick’ was not to be missed. The mood in the audience was controlled and exuberant: There was swaying, honking, blinking and celebrating, but without ignoring the necessary hygiene rules. The mood was already very good and relaxed in advance and also until the end, so there is hope that after the pandemic, concerts can take place again normally.
All pictures by Elena Arens
Latest Raffles
Search Event Tickets
Eventsuche
Newsletter
Event Calendar
Latest Events
|Sat Apr 10 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: ZEROMANCER
Login
Latest Previews
- Preview FURY IN THE SLAUGHTERHOUSE - Rosenheim (Strandkorb Open Air) 2021-07-23
- Preview STAM1NA - Helsinki 2021-05-31
- Preview BRINGS - Pétange 2021-03-14
- Preview LACRIMAS PROFUNDERE - Helsinki 2021-09-26
- Preview TESSERACT - P O R T A L S - a cinematic live experience 2020-12-12
- Preview KARNIVOOL - European tour 2021; band’s first shows since 2015
- Preview MICHAEL MONROE - Tampere 2020-12-04
- Preview CUBE SESSIONS - Worldwide Online Concerts on Demand
- Preview BLIND GUARDIAN - Munich 2021-09-17
- Preview HOOVERPHONIC - Luxembourg City 2021-06-06
Latest Reviews & Interviews
- CD Review: Enforced - Kill Grid
- CD Review: Adamantis - Far Flung Realm
- CD Review: Enforcer - Live By Fire II
- CD Review: Soilwork - A Whisp Of The Atlantic
- CD Review: Solar Fake - Enjoy Dystopia
- CD Review: Lunar Shadow - Wish To Leave
- CD Review: IIdaruni - Beyond Unseen Gateways
- CD Review: Thronehammer - Incantation Rites
- CD Review: Thunder Horse - Chosen One
- Interview: Eisbrecher - March 2021
- CD Review: Amammoth - The Fire Above
- CD Review: Herzel - Le dernier rempart
- CD Review: Evergrey - Escape of the Phoenix
- CD Review: Zeromancer - Damned Le Monde
- CD Review: Bog Wizard / Dust Lord - Four Tales Of The Strange
- Interview: Voyna - March 2021
- CD Review: Messerschmitt - Consumed by Fire
- CD Review: Redd Barron - Sands Of Time
- CD Review: Maddax - Deadly Games
- CD Review: Shaft - Tunnel Vision
Latest News
- GARY NUMAN - New album “Intruder” in May 2021, second track released!
- HURRICANE AND SOUTHSIDE FESTIVAL 2021 - Cancellation of this year’s editions
- ROCK AM RING & PARK IM PARK 2021 - Festivals cancelled & dates for 2022!
- KIRLIAN CAMERA - Reveal details of new double album “Cold Pills (Scarlet Gate of Toxic Daybreak)” and release video for first single “The 8th President”
- ANNEKE VAN GIERSBERGEN - Announces “Darkest Skies” Virtual Album Release Experience
- ALPHAVILLE - “Afternoons In Utopia” and “The Breathtaking Blue” remastered releases in May 2021
- ECHO IMAGE - Back with a new single!
- THE MOBILE HOMES - Announce long awaited new album
- THE 69 CATS - ‘Seven Years Itch’ out in April 2021
- MOONSPELL - Reveals final single and music video from upcoming new album
- GREEN DAY - Get the Rock Saws jigsaw puzzle treatment in April 2021
- RADIKAL KUSS - Electro revelation releases breath-taking EP
- MOTORPSYCHO - Announce new album “Kingdom of Oblivion”!
- FM EINHEIT - Collaborative album helmed by ex-Einstürzende Neubauten member “Exhibition Of A Dream” out 26 Feb 21 on 2xCD (Cold Spring)
- MAN ON MAN (Faith No More) - Announce debut S/T album and unleash “gay love song” “1983”
- DARTAGNAN - New album “Feuer & Flamme” & Online Concert
- PET SHOP BOYS - Have to postpone their “Dreamworld - The Greatest Hits Live” Tour again.
- A PROJECTION - Brand new single ‘Darwin’s Eden” by Swedish Post-Punk act out 22 January 2021
- LISA GERRARD & JULES MAXWELL - Sign to Atlantic Curve Records
- NEPHILA - Signs to The Sign Records & release first single “White Bones” from their upcoming debut album.
.