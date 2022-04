Gallery: Whispering Sons - Münster 2022

Gleis22, Münster, Germany25th April 2022WHISPERING SONS are a Belgian Post-Punk band and the best proof that this genre is far from having its best years. Inspired and driven by the dynamics of their hometown of Brussels, the haunting music of the quintet deals with feelings of alienation. The concert in Münster was supported by ROSI from Bielefeld.Postpunk is hip again... could be said maliciously, but for the duo ROSI from Bielefeld/Germany it is not only a phrase. It’s no surprise, that someone described the band as “Sad Dance Band”, which is strongly to the point… https://www.facebook.com/rosi.sad.dance.band/Setlist01. Schwarzer Kaffee02. Lippen03. Ordinary Room04. Kaltes Land05. Kopf06. Rationale Liebe07. Door08. Complaints09. Forgotten WorldThe band is known for high-intensity concerts - hypnotic, stirring and punchy, they impress with their roughness and honesty, supported by the dark voice of their singer Fenne Kuppens and their impressive stage presence. With their 2018 album debut ‘Image’, they were touring Europe inexorably, bringing the Post-Punk idea back to life with a new sound aesthetic. The second full album ‘Several Others’ followed in June 2021 and just recently, the band released the single ‘Tilt’. https://www.whisperingsons.com/Setlist01. Dead End02. Heat03. Got a Light04. White Noise05. (I Leave You) Wounded06. Alone07. Vision08. Tilt09. Flood10. Surface11. Hollow12. Satantango13. Surgery---14. Wall15. WasteAll pictures from the Saturday show by Daniela Vorndran ( http://www.vorndranphotography.com