Gallery: Whispering Sons - Münster 2022

Gleis22, Münster, Germany
25th April 2022
Whispering Sons & ROSI
WHISPERING SONS are a Belgian Post-Punk band and the best proof that this genre is far from having its best years. Inspired and driven by the dynamics of their hometown of Brussels, the haunting music of the quintet deals with feelings of alienation. The concert in Münster was supported by ROSI from Bielefeld.
ROSI
Postpunk is hip again... could be said maliciously, but for the duo ROSI from Bielefeld/Germany it is not only a phrase. It’s no surprise, that someone described the band as “Sad Dance Band”, which is strongly to the point… https://www.facebook.com/rosi.sad.dance.band/
Setlist
01. Schwarzer Kaffee
02. Lippen
03. Ordinary Room
04. Kaltes Land
05. Kopf
06. Rationale Liebe
07. Door
08. Complaints
09. Forgotten World
Whispering Sons
The band is known for high-intensity concerts - hypnotic, stirring and punchy, they impress with their roughness and honesty, supported by the dark voice of their singer Fenne Kuppens and their impressive stage presence. With their 2018 album debut ‘Image’, they were touring Europe inexorably, bringing the Post-Punk idea back to life with a new sound aesthetic. The second full album ‘Several Others’ followed in June 2021 and just recently, the band released the single ‘Tilt’. https://www.whisperingsons.com/
Setlist
01. Dead End
02. Heat
03. Got a Light
04. White Noise
05. (I Leave You) Wounded
06. Alone
07. Vision
08. Tilt
09. Flood
10. Surface
11. Hollow
12. Satantango
13. Surgery
---
14. Wall
15. Waste
All pictures from the Saturday show by Daniela Vorndran (http://www.vorndranphotography.com / http://www.facebook.com/blackcatnet)
