Latest Raffles

Search Event Tickets

Eventsuche


Buy Music & Merch!

Nuclear Blast Online Shop

Newsletter

Event Calendar

«
<
June 2022
>
»
M T W T F S S
30 31 1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 1 2 3

Latest Events

View Full Calendar
No events

Login

Latest Previews

Latest Reviews & Interviews

Latest News

.

Gallery: Sleepers’ Guilt - Esch-sur-Alzette 2022

Details
sleepersguilt luxembourg2022Rockhal, Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg
3rd June 2022
Sleepers’ Guilt - “What Remained” Album Release - Support: Pleasing

After four years of intensive songwriting, SLEEPERS’ GUILT were pleased to present their second album ‘What Remained’ on June 3rd 2022 at the Rockhal in Belval, Luxembourg. Without being a concept album, ‘What Remained’ explores the end of humanity and takes the audience on a musical journey into the tides of fate. In a dystopic world, humanity is on the verge of extinction, and machines have taken over. Supporting this very special evening was the local math-rock band PLEASING. On this evening, the new album was played in its entirety followed by a second set that included songs from the last album. Even though unfortunately not so many people found their way to the Rockhal that evening, the audience still stayed in the hall during the show and watched the band perform their songs with full power and plenty of fun.


Pleasing

  • DSC_1195
  • DSC_1211
  • DSC_1231
  • DSC_1258
  • DSC_1315
  • DSC_1352
  • DSC_1366
  • DSC_1385
  • DSC_1468
  • DSC_1590


Sleepers’ Guilt

  • DSC_1755
  • DSC_1807
  • DSC_1845
  • DSC_1891
  • DSC_1953
  • DSC_1998
  • DSC_2005
  • DSC_2069
  • DSC_2108
  • DSC_2163
  • DSC_2188
  • DSC_2227
  • DSC_2286
  • DSC_2318
  • DSC_2370
  • DSC_2416
  • DSC_2484
  • DSC_2911
  • DSC_3010
  • DSC_3154

All Pictures by Elena Arens
You are here: Home Gallery Concert Photos Gallery: Sleepers’ Guilt - Esch-sur-Alzette 2022