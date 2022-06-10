Gallery: Sleepers’ Guilt - Esch-sur-Alzette 2022

Rockhal, Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg
3rd June 2022
Sleepers’ Guilt - “What Remained” Album Release - Support: Pleasing
After four years of intensive songwriting, SLEEPERS’ GUILT were pleased to present their second album ‘What Remained’ on June 3rd 2022 at the Rockhal in Belval, Luxembourg. Without being a concept album, ‘What Remained’ explores the end of humanity and takes the audience on a musical journey into the tides of fate. In a dystopic world, humanity is on the verge of extinction, and machines have taken over. Supporting this very special evening was the local math-rock band PLEASING. On this evening, the new album was played in its entirety followed by a second set that included songs from the last album. Even though unfortunately not so many people found their way to the Rockhal that evening, the audience still stayed in the hall during the show and watched the band perform their songs with full power and plenty of fun.
Pleasing
Sleepers’ Guilt
All Pictures by Elena Arens
