Gallery: Alter Bridge - Esch sur Alzette 2022

Rockhal, Esch sur Alzette, Luxembourg9th November 2022Bursting with riffs, ALTER BRIDGE were working hard for recording their seventh studio album, ‘Pawns & Kings’, the follow-up to the highly acclaimed, 2019-released ‘Walk The Sky’, which brought the group the #1 spot on over a dozen charts around the globe. On the 9th of November, the Americans presented their new work at the Grand-Duchy. Joining them as special guests were Grammy-winning rockers HALESTORM. The esteemed Pennsylvanian powerhouse released their blistering new album ‘Back From The Dead’ on the 6th of May, which includes their single, ‘The Steeple’. The performance of HALESTORM, who are known for their captivating live music, in combination with ALTER BRIDGE was certainly an unforgettable experience.Setlist01. Back From the Dead02. Wicked Ways03. Love Bites (So Do I)04. Psycho Crazy05. I Get Off06. Strange Girl07. Drum Solo08. I Miss the Misery09. Freak Like Me10. The SteepleSetlist01. Silver Tongue02. Addicted to Pain03. Before Tomorrow Comes04. This Is War05. Broken Wings06. Isolation07. Wouldn’t You Rather08. Brand New Start (tour debut)09. Waters Rising10. Pawns & Kings11. Metalingus12. In Loving Memory (acoustic)13. Blackbird14. Rise Today15. Cry of Achilles---16. Slip to the Void17. Open Your EyesAll pictures by Elena Arens