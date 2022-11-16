Gallery: Alter Bridge - Esch sur Alzette 2022

Rockhal, Esch sur Alzette, Luxembourg
9th November 2022
Alter Bridge - “Pawns & Kings Tour” - Support: Halestorm
Bursting with riffs, ALTER BRIDGE were working hard for recording their seventh studio album, ‘Pawns & Kings’, the follow-up to the highly acclaimed, 2019-released ‘Walk The Sky’, which brought the group the #1 spot on over a dozen charts around the globe. On the 9th of November, the Americans presented their new work at the Grand-Duchy. Joining them as special guests were Grammy-winning rockers HALESTORM. The esteemed Pennsylvanian powerhouse released their blistering new album ‘Back From The Dead’ on the 6th of May, which includes their single, ‘The Steeple’. The performance of HALESTORM, who are known for their captivating live music, in combination with ALTER BRIDGE was certainly an unforgettable experience.
Halestorm
Setlist
01. Back From the Dead
02. Wicked Ways
03. Love Bites (So Do I)
04. Psycho Crazy
05. I Get Off
06. Strange Girl
07. Drum Solo
08. I Miss the Misery
09. Freak Like Me
10. The Steeple
Alter Bridge
Setlist
01. Silver Tongue
02. Addicted to Pain
03. Before Tomorrow Comes
04. This Is War
05. Broken Wings
06. Isolation
07. Wouldn’t You Rather
08. Brand New Start (tour debut)
09. Waters Rising
10. Pawns & Kings
11. Metalingus
12. In Loving Memory (acoustic)
13. Blackbird
14. Rise Today
15. Cry of Achilles
---
16. Slip to the Void
17. Open Your Eyes
All pictures by Elena Arens
