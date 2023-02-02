Gallery: Apocalyptica & Epica - Oslo 2023

Sentrum Scene, Oslo, Norway
23rd January 2023
Apocalyptica & Epica - “The Epic Apocalypse Tour” 2023 - Support: Wheel
On the 23rd of January APOCALYPTICA and EPICA started their “The Epic Apocalypse Tour” with a concert in Oslo. The tour was planned long ago, but have been postponed a few times because of the pandemic. The two legendary bands were joined by the Finnish band WHEEL as support.
Wheel
WHEEL is Prog-Metal band formed in 2015. They released their debut album ‘Moving Backwards’ in February 2019, followed by their second album ‘Resident Human’ in March of 2021. The band draws inspiration from TOOL, KARNIVOOL and RADIOHEAD.
Setlist
01. Blood Drinker
02. Movement
03. Hyperion
04. Vultures
05. Wheel
Epica
The Dutch symphonic metal band EPICA became an international phenomenon when they released their album ‘Design Your Universe’ in 2010. They were formed by composer Mark Jansen after he left AFTER FOREVER back in 2002. The band uses elements of various genres in their music and have a very energetic show. Their latest album ‘The Alchemy Project’ was released in November 2022 and was accompanied by official music videos for the songs ‘The Final Lullaby’ and ‘Sirens - Of Blood and Water’.
Setlist
01. Abyss of Time - Countdown to Singularity
02. The Essence of Silence
03. Victims of Contingency
04. Unchain Utopia
05. The Final Lullaby (with Jørgen Munkeby)
06. Fools of Damnation
07. Rivers
08. The Skeleton Key
09. Code of Life
10. Cry for the Moon
11. Beyond the Matrix
12. Consign to Oblivion
Apocalyptica
APOCALYPTICA is a Finnish Symphonic Metal / Rock band that made their entrance on the music scene in 1996 when they released the legendary debut album ‘Plays Metallica By Four Cellos’. The band has had enormous success and is a top name on festival posters worldwide. Right before the pandemic APOCALYPTICA released their 9th studio album ‘Cell-0’. It is the band’s first fully instrumental album since 2003. In December 2022 a new single, ‘Rise Again’ featuring Simone Simons from EPICA, was released, followed by a video. I’ll be honest, I was expecting them to play this song together during the concert, but they didn’t. However, on this tour the band was joined by amazing vocalist Franky Perez with whom they performed some of the older tracks.
Setlist
01. Ashes of the Modern World
02. Grace
03. I’m Not Jesus
04. Not Strong Enough
05. Rise
06. En Route to Mayhem
07. Shadowmaker
08. I Don’t Care
09. Nothing Else Matters (Metallica cover)
10. Inquisition Symphony (Sepultura cover)
11. Seek & Destroy (Metallica cover)
---
12. Farewell
13. In the Hall of the Mountain King (Edvard Grieg cover)
Latest Raffles
Newsletter
Event Calendar
Latest Events
|No events
Login
Latest Previews
- Preview BJÖRK - Cornucopia show Germany 2023
- Preview DARK SPRING FESTIVAL - Berlin 2023-04-29
- Preview SOLITARY EXPERIMENTS - Frankfurt/ Main 2023-03-24
- Preview SAXON - Dresden 2023-03-17
- Preview LEFT TO DIE - Jena 2023-03-16
- Preview VNV NATION - Oberhausen 2023-03-31
- Preview APOCALYPTICA & EPICA - Cologne 2023-03-13
- Preview SABATON - Cologne 2023-05-12
- Preview THE NATIONAL - Germany Autumn 2023
- Preview ELECTRIC CALLBOY - Esch-sur-Alzette 2023-04-28
Latest Reviews & Interviews
- CD Review: Thy Listless Heart - Pilgrims On The Path Of No Return
- CD Review: Alienare - Emerald
- CD Review: Therion - Leviathan II
- CD Review: Yets, The - The Yets
- CD Review: Tempashot - Certified Dangerous
- CD Review: New World Depression - Interment Of Sins
- Live Review: Hands Label Night - Berlin 2023
- Live Review: Nitzer Ebb & Front 242 - Berlin 2023
- CD Review: Ahab - The Coral Tombs
- CD Review: Invid - Journey Of The Blind
- CD Review: Aquilla - Mankind’s Odyssey
- Gallery: Billy Talent - Düsseldorf 2022
- CD Review: Luftwaffe - The Cardinal Sin Sweep
- Gallery: Lordfest - Hamburg 2022
- Gallery: Amorphis & Eluveitie - Esch sur Alzette 2022
- Live Review: Alter Bridge - Cologne 2022
- Live Review: Nightwish - Hamburg 2022
- Gallery: In Flames - Oslo 2022
- Live Review: Amorphis & Eluveitie - Munich 2022
- Gallery: Amorphis & Eluveitie - Leipzig 2022
Latest News
- ZOODRAKE - Dropped first video / single “black out day” off the new album
- I WANT POETRY - First single “People At Parties” from their new album
- POLY GHOST - New Single & Video ‘Full Body Workout’
- FVNERALS - Experience the beautiful darkness of the new album!
- SUUNS - Shares new single “Wave” out now via Joyful Noise Recordings
- LEICHTMATROSE - Goosebumps video shoot with Seraphina Kalze (Kabel 1) on the beach of the Baltic Sea resort of Dahme
- TORUL - New Single “Now I Die Inside”
- WAVE GOTIK TREFFEN 2022 - HOCICO and many more new bands
- KATATONIA - Unveil Spectacular Napalm Records Debut, “Sky Void of Stars
- LANA DEL RABIES - Announces new album “Strega Beata” for March 17th release on Gilgongo Records, hear “A Plague”
- THE 69 EYES - “Gotta Rock” Tour 2023
- DIARY OF DREAMS - Harbinger of the new album "the Secret"
- WAVE GOTIK TREFFEN 2022 - IAMX and more bands confirmed
- HIGHFIELD FESTIVAL 2023 - Two headliners and many new acts confirmed!
- HURRICANE AND SOUTHSIDE 2023 - Lots of new acts and another headliner confirmed
- M’ERA LUNA 2023 - Second announcement of bands
- ARIANA SARAHA & FLIGHT BEHAVIOR - New video for their single “The Last Days
- PLAGE NOIRE 2023 - Complete line-up and play days are set
- AMPHI FESTIVAL 2023 – OMD as Headliner and Covenant, Qntal, Oberer Totpunkt confirmed
- ROCK MEETS CLASSIC 2023 - Uriah Heep confirmed!
.