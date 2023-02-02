Gallery: Apocalyptica & Epica - Oslo 2023

Sentrum Scene, Oslo, Norway23rd January 2023On the 23rd of January APOCALYPTICA and EPICA started their “The Epic Apocalypse Tour” with a concert in Oslo. The tour was planned long ago, but have been postponed a few times because of the pandemic. The two legendary bands were joined by the Finnish band WHEEL as support.WHEEL is Prog-Metal band formed in 2015. They released their debut album ‘Moving Backwards’ in February 2019, followed by their second album ‘Resident Human’ in March of 2021. The band draws inspiration from TOOL, KARNIVOOL and RADIOHEAD.Setlist01. Blood Drinker02. Movement03. Hyperion04. Vultures05. WheelThe Dutch symphonic metal band EPICA became an international phenomenon when they released their album ‘Design Your Universe’ in 2010. They were formed by composer Mark Jansen after he left AFTER FOREVER back in 2002. The band uses elements of various genres in their music and have a very energetic show. Their latest album ‘The Alchemy Project’ was released in November 2022 and was accompanied by official music videos for the songs ‘The Final Lullaby’ and ‘Sirens - Of Blood and Water’.Setlist01. Abyss of Time - Countdown to Singularity02. The Essence of Silence03. Victims of Contingency04. Unchain Utopia05. The Final Lullaby (with Jørgen Munkeby)06. Fools of Damnation07. Rivers08. The Skeleton Key09. Code of Life10. Cry for the Moon11. Beyond the Matrix12. Consign to OblivionAPOCALYPTICA is a Finnish Symphonic Metal / Rock band that made their entrance on the music scene in 1996 when they released the legendary debut album ‘Plays Metallica By Four Cellos’. The band has had enormous success and is a top name on festival posters worldwide. Right before the pandemic APOCALYPTICA released their 9th studio album ‘Cell-0’. It is the band’s first fully instrumental album since 2003. In December 2022 a new single, ‘Rise Again’ featuring Simone Simons from EPICA, was released, followed by a video. I’ll be honest, I was expecting them to play this song together during the concert, but they didn’t. However, on this tour the band was joined by amazing vocalist Franky Perez with whom they performed some of the older tracks.Setlist01. Ashes of the Modern World02. Grace03. I’m Not Jesus04. Not Strong Enough05. Rise06. En Route to Mayhem07. Shadowmaker08. I Don’t Care09. Nothing Else Matters (Metallica cover)10. Inquisition Symphony (Sepultura cover)11. Seek & Destroy (Metallica cover)---12. Farewell13. In the Hall of the Mountain King (Edvard Grieg cover)