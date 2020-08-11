CD Review: Night - High Tides - Distant Skies

Artist: NightTitle: High Tides - Distant SkiesGenre: Classic RockRelease Date: 11th September 2020Label: The Sign RecordsThe next band of tonight is NIGHT from Linköping, Sweden a very interesting act that started out as band that was heavy into SAXON and JUDAS PRIEST worshipping at the start in 2012 with their EP ‘Stand your ground’. Since then they have changed their musical direction becoming a Classic Rock band that kicks major ass. The raspy and kinda raw voice of Oskar Andersson (he can sing clear too, talented bloke) is a clear highlight for me but that is just because I am always on the hunt for great vocals. Aside from the vocals I have to state that the guitars and the bass are a tight and very epic unit, I get reminded of a bunch of stuff old and new I hold dearly to my heart: THIN LIZZY, ROBERT PPEHRSSON’S HUMBUCKER, HIGH SPIRITS and here and there is still a glimpse of old JUDAS PRIEST (before ‘Painkiller’).‘High Tides - Distant Skies’ will be the fourth full-length of NIGHT and I can say I really should check out what they did before because what I am listening to right now is really, really good stuff. The band has again used the help from producer Ola Ersfjord (PRIMORDIAL, DEAD LORD, IMPERIAL STATE ELECTRIC, LUCIFER) who the band started to work with on ’Raft of the World’. This is a Classic Rock or Retro Rock album and it has what the big ones had: catchy hooks, great melodies, talented musicians and a great production that is raw enough to please my inner metalhead and yet clean enough to highlight every artist’s efforts. Check this out it now, thank me later.01. Shadow Gold02. Burning Sky03. Crimson Past04. Falling in the Black05. Running Away06. Here on my Own07. Lost in a Dream08. Give me to the Night09. Under the Moonlight SkyOskar Andersson – Guitar, Lead VocalsSammy Ouirra – Guitar, Backing VocalsJoseph Max – BassLinus Fritzson – Drumshttps://nightband.bandcamp.com / https://www.facebook.com/nightbandofficial / https://www.instagram.com/nightbandofficialMusic: 9Sound: 9Total: 9 / 10