CD Review: Night - High Tides - Distant Skies

Details
night hightidesdistantskies
Artist: Night
Title: High Tides - Distant Skies
Genre: Classic Rock
Release Date: 11th September 2020
Label: The Sign Records


Album Review

The next band of tonight is NIGHT from Linköping, Sweden a very interesting act that started out as band that was heavy into SAXON and JUDAS PRIEST worshipping at the start in 2012 with their EP ‘Stand your ground’. Since then they have changed their musical direction becoming a Classic Rock band that kicks major ass. The raspy and kinda raw voice of Oskar Andersson (he can sing clear too, talented bloke) is a clear highlight for me but that is just because I am always on the hunt for great vocals. Aside from the vocals I have to state that the guitars and the bass are a tight and very epic unit, I get reminded of a bunch of stuff old and new I hold dearly to my heart: THIN LIZZY, ROBERT PPEHRSSON’S HUMBUCKER, HIGH SPIRITS and here and there is still a glimpse of old JUDAS PRIEST (before ‘Painkiller’).

‘High Tides - Distant Skies’ will be the fourth full-length of NIGHT and I can say I really should check out what they did before because what I am listening to right now is really, really good stuff. The band has again used the help from producer Ola Ersfjord (PRIMORDIAL, DEAD LORD, IMPERIAL STATE ELECTRIC, LUCIFER) who the band started to work with on ’Raft of the World’. This is a Classic Rock or Retro Rock album and it has what the big ones had: catchy hooks, great melodies, talented musicians and a great production that is raw enough to please my inner metalhead and yet clean enough to highlight every artist’s efforts. Check this out it now, thank me later.


Tracklist

01. Shadow Gold
02. Burning Sky
03. Crimson Past
04. Falling in the Black
05. Running Away
06. Here on my Own
07. Lost in a Dream
08. Give me to the Night
09. Under the Moonlight Sky


Line-up

Oskar Andersson – Guitar, Lead Vocals
Sammy Ouirra – Guitar, Backing Vocals
Joseph Max – Bass
Linus Fritzson – Drums


Website

https://nightband.bandcamp.com / https://www.facebook.com/nightbandofficial / https://www.instagram.com/nightbandofficial


Cover Picture

night hightidesdistantskies


Rating

Music: 9
Sound: 9
Total: 9 / 10

