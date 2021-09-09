Live Review: VNV Nation - Mönchengladbach 2021

SparkassenPark, Mönchengladbach, Germany4th September 2021Who would have imagined that the concept with beach chairs as seats in front of a stage to enjoy concerts would be so successful? In 2020, the Strandkorb Open Air won the “German Touristic Award” and in 2021 there are 13 additional locations in Germany. https://strandkorb-openair.de/VNV NATION - probably the best Electro-Pop band in Europe with their Irish founder and singer Ronan Harris - wanted to rock the SparkassenPark / Mönchengladbach again. VNV NATION already played at this place in 2020 at a sold-out venue. https://www.vnvnation.com / https://www.facebook.com/VNVNationMusic & PerformanceRonan Harris started directly with the hits ‘Joy’ and ‘Chrome’. After this, Ronan fired one hit after the other against the fans in the beach chairs. Fans in the beach chairs? No! There was no fan that was sitting anymore. Everybody stood, sang and clapped the hands. There was so much fun in the air. Ronan ran across the stage as usual without standing still. Between the songs he took a short breath, announced the next song briefly and started again. Only at songs like ‘Illusion’ or ‘All Our Sins’ he stood still at his microphone stand and sang accompanied by the singing of the audience.When he paused between the songs, he would talk to the audience in perfect German language. Ronan Harris, he lives in Hamburg / Germany for more than 10 years, asked “are you okay?”, “Are you having fun?” or spoke to a certain person “please put the camera aside, so you can enjoy the concert”. The fans came from all over Germany and neighbouring countries and were not disappointed. VNV NATION used the whole two hours and presented over twenty songs during the concert. Even the last two minutes he used to thank everyone for their support and their presence. In return, the audience thanked them with loud cheers over the minutes. All in all, the fans experienced a VNV NATION concert with power, emotions, a varied light show and good sound.Setlist01. Joy02. Chrome03. Sentinel04. Testament05. Standing06. Space & Time07. The Farthest Star08. Illusion09. Gratitude10. Off Screen11. Lights Go Out12. Darkangel13. When Is the Future?14. God Of All15. Immersed16. Control17. Resolution (incl. Snippet of Forever Young)18. Perpetual19. Nova20. Beloved21. All Our SinsRatingMusic: 9Performance: 8Light: 9Sound: 8Total: 8.5 / 10All Pictures by Andreas Klüppelberg