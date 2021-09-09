Live Review: VNV Nation - Mönchengladbach 2021

SparkassenPark, Mönchengladbach, Germany
4th September 2021
VNV Nation - Strandkorb Open Air 2021
Who would have imagined that the concept with beach chairs as seats in front of a stage to enjoy concerts would be so successful? In 2020, the Strandkorb Open Air won the “German Touristic Award” and in 2021 there are 13 additional locations in Germany. https://strandkorb-openair.de/
VNV NATION - probably the best Electro-Pop band in Europe with their Irish founder and singer Ronan Harris - wanted to rock the SparkassenPark / Mönchengladbach again. VNV NATION already played at this place in 2020 at a sold-out venue. https://www.vnvnation.com / https://www.facebook.com/VNVNation
Music & Performance
Ronan Harris started directly with the hits ‘Joy’ and ‘Chrome’. After this, Ronan fired one hit after the other against the fans in the beach chairs. Fans in the beach chairs? No! There was no fan that was sitting anymore. Everybody stood, sang and clapped the hands. There was so much fun in the air. Ronan ran across the stage as usual without standing still. Between the songs he took a short breath, announced the next song briefly and started again. Only at songs like ‘Illusion’ or ‘All Our Sins’ he stood still at his microphone stand and sang accompanied by the singing of the audience.
When he paused between the songs, he would talk to the audience in perfect German language. Ronan Harris, he lives in Hamburg / Germany for more than 10 years, asked “are you okay?”, “Are you having fun?” or spoke to a certain person “please put the camera aside, so you can enjoy the concert”. The fans came from all over Germany and neighbouring countries and were not disappointed. VNV NATION used the whole two hours and presented over twenty songs during the concert. Even the last two minutes he used to thank everyone for their support and their presence. In return, the audience thanked them with loud cheers over the minutes. All in all, the fans experienced a VNV NATION concert with power, emotions, a varied light show and good sound.
Setlist
01. Joy
02. Chrome
03. Sentinel
04. Testament
05. Standing
06. Space & Time
07. The Farthest Star
08. Illusion
09. Gratitude
10. Off Screen
11. Lights Go Out
12. Darkangel
13. When Is the Future?
14. God Of All
15. Immersed
16. Control
17. Resolution (incl. Snippet of Forever Young)
18. Perpetual
19. Nova
20. Beloved
21. All Our Sins
Rating
Music: 9
Performance: 8
Light: 9
Sound: 8
Total: 8.5 / 10
All Pictures by Andreas Klüppelberg
Latest Raffles
Search Event Tickets
Eventsuche
Newsletter
Event Calendar
Latest Events
|Sun Oct 17 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: TIM VANTOL
Login
Concert Reviews
Latest Previews
- Preview GOETHES ERBEN - Berlin 2021-09-08
- Preview ROCK HARD ONE DAY - Gelsenkirchen 2021-09-18
- Preview MONO INC - Mönchengladbach 2021-08-21
- Preview VÖLKERBALL - Mönchengladbach 2021-08-20
- Preview BATTLE BEAST - Helsinki 2021-08-29
- Preview INFEST - Infest Bradford 2021-08-28
- Preview IN EXTREMO - Mönchengladbach 2021-08-06
- Preview NOCTURNAL CULTURE NIGHT SPECIAL - Deutzen 2021
- Preview HEATHEN APOSTLES - Augsburg 2021-09-04
- Preview AMORPHIS - Helsinki 2021-08-27
Latest Reviews & Interviews
- CD Review: Hapax - Stream Of Consciousness
- Live Review: Kirlian Camera - Gelsenkirchen 2021
- CD Review: Cold Field, The - Hollows
- CD Review: Obsidian Mantra - Minds Led Astray
- CD Review: Doctor Smoke - Dreamers and the Dead
- Live Review: Rock Castle Festival - Moravsky Krumlov 2021 (Day 2)
- CD Review: Danko Jones - Power Trio
- CD Review: Angel Dust - Into The Dark Past (Re-Release)
- Live Review: Prague Gothic Treffen - Prague 2021
- Live Review: Let’s Rock the North East Festival - Sunderland 2021
- Live Review: Rock Castle Festival - Moravsky Krumlov 2021 (Day 1)
- Live Review: W-Festival - Oostende 2021 (Day 4)
- Live Review: W-Festival - Oostende 2021 (Day 3)
- Live Review: W-Festival - Oostende 2021 (Day 2)
- Live Review: W-Festival - Oostende 2021 (Day 1)
- Live Review: Sinner’s Day Special - Oostende 2021
- Live Review: Mono Inc. - Mönchengladbach 2021
- Live Review: Völkerball - Mönchengladbach 2021
- CD Review: Byronic Sex And Exile - Unrepentant Thunder
- CD Review: Traitrs - Oh Ballerina (single)
Latest News
- SPECTRES - Vancouver post-punks drop new single, announce new album Hindsight
- ASSEMBLAGE 23 - Accession Records releases “Failure - 20th Anniversary Edition” September 17th 2021
- ZOODRAKE - Drop new single / video “success of the snake” taken off the new album “seven”
- PARADISE LOST - “The Lost and the Painless” 6CD & DVD SET & “Gothic” Golden Vinyl in November
- CRIMINAL - Lyric video for new single “Live on Your Knees”
- ARMORED SAINT - Details for new CD/DVD “Symbol of Salvation Live” & live video
- RIVERS OF NIHIL - Video for new single “Focus”
- PROPHECY FEST 2021 - Announce ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION on the festival’s Thursday / hygiene concept approved
- DORO - Live video for first single “All We Are”
- DAVE PEN - New single by Archive and BirdPen frontman & first solo album out 29 Oct 2021
- SOFT CELL - Announce new album and tour!
- THE HALO TREES - Dark indie video ‘Dark Clouds Over London’ sets the mood for the new album
- TRAITRS - First single of the new album ‘Horses in the Abattoir’, ‘Oh, Ballerina’, out now!
- WIDUKIND - New Album “We Do KIND”
- VOLLE KRAFT VORAUS FESTIVAL - Postponed again, new date: September 17, 2022
- SWALLOW THE SUN - announce new studio album “Moonflowers”
- DAS FLUFF - Release new video Single “Wake up”
- ASP - New single “Raise Some Hell Now!” out off the upcoming album “ENDLiCH”
- BLITZ UNION - Release ‘Hotel India Victoria (HIV)’ as first song of their debut album!
- LOREENA MCKENNITT - ‘The Visit: The Definitive Edition’ to be released September 24, 2021
.